Hoka / Wilson / Amazon

Flowers and chocolate are nice, but sometimes, you want to switch things up and give your mom a gift that will truly surprise and delight her on Mother's Day. We've got you.

Whether you're shopping for your own mom, the mother of your child or your friend who just became a mom, these are the best Mother's Day gifts to help her keep doing the activities she loves. From a rugged all-terrain jogging stroller to luxurious recovery gear, we've rounded up the best gift ideas for every kind of active mom.

Upgrade Mom's wind-down routine: Renpho Eyeris 3 eye massager



Amazon

The Renpho Eyeris 3 is the latest generation of the popular smart eye massager (and a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller). The battery-powered mask is cordless so you can move your head freely and lie wherever is most comfortable for you. It offers three compression modes, three heat settings, two pressure modes, a timer and a range of vibration settings so you can get a custom massage. There's a removable cooling gel mask for when you need cold compression rather than heat.

The perfect gift for a mom that deserves a luxurious recovery routine, get it at Amazon for $75 after coupon (reduced from $130).

For new moms: B.O.B Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 jogging stroller

Amazon

For new parents, juggling work and a growing family is already a lot. So it's easy for running to fall by the wayside. With this B.O.B Gear jogging stroller, you can give them a gift that ensures they can still make time for their runs even with a newborn in tow.

The 4.7-star rated jogging stroller is built for any terrain so she can use this whether she's going for a quick lap around the block or heading out to her favorite hiking trails. It makes a terrific Mother's Day gift for a new mom.

Get the all-terrain jogging stroller on Amazon for $478 (reduced from $550).

Cushy hiking boots for outdoorsy moms: Hoka Anacapa 2

Hoka

The Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid received the American Podiatric Medical Association seal of acceptance as a comfortable, supportive boot. The premium hiking boot features a lightweight EVA midsole, plush ankle collar and soft sock liner so your foot is completely enveloped in cloud-like comfort. A Gore-Tex liner and water-resistant leather upper protect your feet from the elements as you trek through mud, gravel and dirt.

Get the rugged yet cushy Hoka hiking boots for $195.

The first heart rate monitor built for women: Garmin HRM-Fit

Amazon

Chest strap heart rate monitors are the best way to get the most accurate heart rate data during workouts. But so far, none of them have been designed to fit comfortably under a sports bra, meaning they tend to slip, shift or chafe as you move.

The Garmin HRM-Fit, just released earlier this year, finally solves that problem. The innovative heart rate monitor clips onto the bottom edge of the sports bra so that it can stay put while she runs.

Get the game-changing heart rate monitor on Amazon for $143 (reduced from $150).

A Mother's Day gift under $25: iYoShop hands-free dog leash

Amazon

Runners, walkers and hikers will all appreciate this hands-free dog leash that lets you take your dog with you on outdoor adventures. The durable nylon waist belt features a small pouch with enough room for snacks, a phone and a stash of bags for picking up after your pup. The heavy-duty leash clips onto a D-ring on the belt so you have the option to detach it as needed.

Get this handy leash that's earned more than 13,100 Amazon 5-star ratings for $22.

A dress for doing anything: Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress



Outdoor Voices

The original Exercise Dress was designed to prove you can do anything in a dress. Airy, breathable and supportive in all the right places, this sporty dress is comfy enough to hike or run in yet stylish enough to wear on a lunch date.

Also, it has pockets. She's going to love it.

Get the functional and flattering Exercise Dress for $100 at Outdoor Voices.

A pickleball paddle set for moms entering their pickleball era: YC Dgycasi

Amazon

This pickleball set comes with two honeycomb polymer core pickleball paddles, four balls (two for outdoor use and two for indoor use) and a carrying case. For beginners or casual players, we love the shorter handle (4.9 inches long) and wider paddle (7.8 inches). Together, this shape and size are easier to control than longer paddles.

Get the all-in-one pickleball set as a Mother's Day gift on Amazon for $32 after coupon (reduced from $40).

For golfers: Wilson Magnolia complete set

Wilson

If you're looking to splurge on the mom in your life, you can't go wrong with a complete set of premium golf clubs. This 11-piece set from Wilson includes a driver, fairway 5, hybrid 4 through 6, Irons 7 through 9, pitching wedge, sand wedge and putter. All of those clubs are stored in a stylish and durable carry bag with plenty of pockets for balls, tees, and everything else she'll need to hit the course this season.

Right now, you can get the complete set of women's golf clubs while they're on sale at Wilson for $500 (reduced from $650).

A waist-belt for running or biking that won't bounce: FlipBelt

Amazon

With enough space for a phone, cash, energy gels, an inhaler and even this specially-designed water bottle, she can stash everything she'll need along her run or ride.

The step-in belt is stretchy and designed to mold to your waist so that it doesn't bounce or slide while running, hiking or biking. The four built-in pockets are designed to easily slide your essentials out mid-run and put them back in without having to stop.

Available in eight sizes, this 4.5-star-rated running belt is $34 on Amazon.

Pillowy soft Crocs she'll never want to take off: Crocs Mellow recovery clog

Crocs

This Mother's Day, give her a shoe that will make her feel like she's walking on clouds. The cushioning of these Mellow recovery shoes from Crocs features deep, cupped footbeds and the brand's pillowy soft LiteRide foam.

Where a running or walking shoe would be bouncy and responsive to propel each footstep, the Mellow Clog is decidedly not bouncy. They're meant for walking slowly and letting your foot melt into the gentle cushioning with each step.

Get a pair for $60.

Stylish and stretchy joggers she can wear anywhere: Lululemon Adapted State High-Rise Jogger

Lululemon

Lululemon makes some of the most comfortable pants you could wear for any activity. This full-length pant is made from a stretchy, water-repellant fabric that keeps you dry and comfortable while you run, hike or run errands.

Get a pair of the soft, stretchy Lululemon joggers for $128.