You don't have to wait for the holiday months to get a deal on a brand new TV. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially here from July 11 to July 12 and it's the perfect time to update your home entertainment system at low prices. Whether you are in the market for a smart TV or a high-def resolution screen, Amazon Prime has the best deals on top-rated TVs on Prime Day.

With fall TV show premieres and football season just a couple of months away, there is no better time to update your home entertainment system and Amazon Prime Day will help you get the best deal. Here are our five top-rated Prime Day TVs.

Amazon's top 5 Prime Day deals on TVs

43" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K gives Prime members the most bang for their buck this Prime Day. Become a Prime member now to get in on this sweet deal.

About this item:

Invitation only deal – Prime members must visit that page and request an invite to buy ahead of Tuesday

Has Alexa built in for hands-free operation

Best TV deal this Prime Day, but it's a smaller TV (75% off)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K

Amazon

Looking for something a little bit bigger than the 43-inch screen, but still want to take advantage of a Prime Day deal? The 65" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K is the perfect choice. Better yet, you don't need a special invitation to get your hands on one of these top TVs.

About this item:

Not an invitation only deal, but still requires Prime Membership

More sizes available through link

Rated 4.5 stars



65" Samsung 'The Frame' TV

Amazon

It's no surprise that CBS Essentials named this the top-selling TV of 2022. This 65" Samsung 'The Frame' TV is the perfect combination of flat-screen TV and wall art and can be yours at a discounted price once you become a Prime member.

About this item:

CBS Essentials best selling TV of 2022

TV designed to look like framed art when in Art Mode

Anti-reflection matte display

Rated 4.2 stars

55" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Amazon

The superior screen on the 55" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV makes it perfect for the gamer in your life. You can get it at a reduced price as well if you are a Prime Member.

About this item:

Higher-end OLED TV with an ultra slim design

Great TV for gamers: has 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer mode

Rated 4.2 stars

Competing Walmart deal: 65" TCL 5-Series Roku 4K TV

Walmart.com

Looking for even more TV options? Check out this 65" TCL 5-Series Roku 4K TV, which is available to Walmart+ members as of July 10 -- one day before Amazon Prime Day.

About this item:

Best non-Amazon TV deal – available at Walmart starting June 10 for Walmart+ members, June 11 for everyone else

Can sign up for Walmart+ here: https://fave.co/3pEmxbs

Roku TVs are our most popular budget TV on Essentials, great balance between quality and price

Rated 4.2 stars

