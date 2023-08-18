The Florida Gators announced a brand-new uniform concept for their football matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks on November 4, 2023. Florida is rolling out an alternate black uniform for the first time in school history, and the Gators are doing it to honor members of the armed forces, veterans and local first responders. These Jordan Brand black alternate replica Florida jerseys can be ordered via Fanatics. Get ready for the 2023 Florida Gators football team by buying them at Fanatics before the season even starts.

Florida is mixing it up in hopes of energizing the fanbase and creating awareness for a good cause. "We're doing something that's going to be a lot of fun, but ultimately, we're hopeful that we can recognize and show appreciation for a lot of selfless people that have chosen a profession of service and put their lives at risk each day," Florida head coach Billy Napier said via press release.

The jerseys worn by Florida players will have one of five words that embody the spirit of those who serve on the nameplate: Commitment, Courage, Excellence, Honor and Integrity. Up to 2,000 tickets will be donated by the UAA to local military heroes as well.

On the field, Florida is looking to return to SEC East contention after back-to-back 6-7 seasons. Head coach Billy Napier is in his second season in Gainesville and his first regular season ended with a 6-6 mark, followed by a loss in the Las Vegas Bowl. Napier has revved up Florida's recruiting this cycle as the Gators currently sit at No. 3 overall in the team rankings for the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Florida lost talented quarterback Anthony Richardson to the NFL but brought in Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz in the offseason. Leading rushers Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne and leading receiver Ricky Pearsall all return to spearhead the offense.

The Gators get underway on Aug. 31 at No. 14 Utah with their home opener coming on Sept. 9 against McNeese State. The matchup against Arkansas with the black alternate jerseys will be Florida's sixth SEC game of the season. It comes at a critical juncture with No. 1 Georgia the week before and No. 5 LSU the week after.

