Whether you're a bandwagon or a lifer, there's never been a better time to be a Los Angeles Lakers fan. Playing his 20th year in the NBA, LeBron James is leading the Lake Show with a 3-1 series lead over defending champions, the Golden State Warriors.

Only time will tell if LeBron is on his way to his fifth NBA championship, pushing the Lakers to their 17th title. We're staying ready thanks to Nike's big price drop on Air Jordans 1 purple/gold colorway, now on sale for $90.

Now, no one can accuse you of jumping on the Lakers bandwagon (even if you did).

Air Jordan 1 Mid, $88 (reduced from $120)

When it comes to sneaker culture, there is no bigger dog than Jordan. On the court and off, Michael Jordan is an NBA-defining player who parlayed his massive success (and six championship rings) with the Chicago Bulls into a multi-billion-dollar shoe and apparel collaboration with Nike. FWIW: Jordan brand brings in over $4 billion per year, and his Airness himself makes approximately $400 million per year just from Jordans alone.

Couple that with the most (yes, we said the most) iconic team in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers, and you have the makings of a must-have shoe.

That's not even taking into account the LeBron of it all. Love him or not (we're on Team Bron), LeBron James is a generational talent who has led every team he's played for (Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers) to a championship.

Our favorite Lakers Colorway Jordan And Dunks From Nike

Ever since LeBron led the Lakers to the NBA Championship in 2020, he's been determined to silence naysayers who dimish the 2020 championship because it took place in the NBA bubble in Orlando. That year, the Lakers faced the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat, both of whom look to be strong contenders to face one another again in the 2023 NBA Finals. Bubble-fluke? We beg to differ.

Save $40 on Lakers Nike Air Jordan Mid

Nike

Shop More Lakers Colorway Sneakers From Puma, Converse, and Nike

