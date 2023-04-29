The 2023 NFL Draft is on, and it's already as dramatic as the NFL season itself. In a surprise to no one, the Carolina Panthers used their No. 1 pick to choose Alabama QB Bryce Young, the five-star recruit from California. While Young was presumably a lock at the top pick, experts gave Kentucky's Will Levis a 92% chance of being taken in the Top 10.

By day two of the 2023 NFL Draft, Levis remained un-drafted, even as 31 of college football's finest were cemented in history as the first-round draft class of the 2023 NFL Draft. And what a class it is!

No. 1. Bryce Young/Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young Carolina Panthers Blue Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Jersey ($130)

No. 2. C.J. Stroud/Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud: Houston Texans Navy Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Jersey ($130)

No. 3. Will Anderson Jr./Houston Texans: Will Anderson Jr. Houston Texans Navy Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Jersey ($130)

No. 4. Anthony Richardson/Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts Royal Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Jersey ($130)

No. 5. Devon Witherspoon/Seattle Seahawks: Devon Witherspoon Seattle Seahawks College Navy Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Jersey ($130)

Live from downtown Kansas City, 31 (*) of college football's most dynamic playmakers saw their childhood dreams come true during Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. With family and loved ones sitting nearby, while managing anxiety and speculation from journalists with the grace of well, a future NFL star, these 31 athletes define heart, hustle and grit.

*If you're used to following the NFL Draft, you're used to 32 players in the first round. That's how it usually goes. This year, the Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round and 2024 third-round picks after an investigation revealed tampering when the team tried to woo former Saints coach Sean Payton and then-Patriots QB Tom Brady to Miami. Worth it? Probably not.

No.1. Carolina Panthers - QB Bryce Young (from Chicago Bears), Alabama

With the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers chose wisely when picking Bryce Young. Young, Bama's five-star recruit, made headlines when he committed to USC and then un-committed to play for Alabama instead. The top quarterback prospect of the 2023 draft, Young is primed to become the Panthers' first franchise quarterback since 2015 MVP Cam Newton. The first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy (2021), Young is quite comfortable making history.

Bryce Young Carolina Panthers Blue Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Jersey ($130)

No. 2. Houston Texans - QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

One of the biggest mysteries of the 2023 draft was how the Houston Texans would use their No. 2 overall pick. A team desperately in need of talent after trading superstars DeAndre Hopkins and JJ Watt to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and eventually trading troubled but talented QB Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns in March 2022, a rebuild in Houston is an understatement.

The Texans used their No. 2 pick wisely, taking Ohio's C.J. Stroud, who finished third in voting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy, his second year straight as a finalist. The Southern California native is the fourth-ever and third-straight Ohio State starting quarterback to be taken in the first round.

CJ Stroud Houston Texans Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Alternate Game Jersey ($130)

CJ Stroud Houston Texans Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Game Jersey - White ($130)

C.J. Stroud Houston Texans Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Game Jersey - Navy ($130)

No. 3. Houston Texans (from Arizona Cardinals) – OLB/DE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

The Houston Texans wasted no time on their rebuild, first drafting QB C.J. Stroud with their No. 2 pick, then swapping picks with the Arizona Cardinals to draft two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson Jr.

The Texans gave up the 12th pick, the 33rd pick, a 2024 first-rounder and 2024 third-rounder in the swap to secure Anderson, well worth it to have leaders in place on both ends of the field.

Will Anderson Jr. Houston Texans Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Game Jersey - Navy ($130)

No. 4. Indianapolis Colts – QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Just 13 starts for the Gators didn't deter Colts head coach Shane Steichen from going all in on QB Anthony Richardson (who stands at a staggering 6'4" and 244 pounds). Steichen seems to have a knack for developing young QBs, last working with Eagles superstar Jalen Hurts.

Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Game Jersey - White ($130)

Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Alternate Game Jersey - Royal ($130)

No. 5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) – CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Pete Carroll's defense is as competitive as it gets. Witherspoon will fit right in. A defensive disruptor, he didn't allow a TD pass in 2022. Sheesh.

Devon Witherspoon Seattle Seahawks Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Game Jersey - College Navy ($130)

No. 6. Arizona Cardinals (from Los Angeles Rams via Detroit Lions) – OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Post-draft, Johnson said he's ready "to become a sponge" as he embarks upon his professional football career and the task of protecting QB Kyler Murray, who is rehabbing after ACL surgery. Johnson, who speaks both Portuguese and Mandarin, is a second-generation Cardinal. His father, Paris Johnson Sr., was a safety taken in the fifth round of the 1999 NFL Draft. Sadly, the elder Johnson never played a game for the team.

Paris Johnson Jr. Arizona Cardinals Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Game Jersey - Red ($130)

No.7. Las Vegas Raiders – DE/OLB Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Wilson's 2022 season may have been cut short by a broken foot, but he still managed to make an impact during his two seasons in Texas. At 6'6" and 271 pounds, the 22-year old had 27½ TFLs over two seasons. His size and speed will be a welcome asset to the Raiders defense.

Tyree Wilson Las Vegas Raiders Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Game Jersey - Black ($130)





No. 8. Atlanta Falcons – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant may be known for his surly (and often hilarious) social media smackdowns, but the Texas alum immediately took to Twitter after the Falcons drafted Robinson. This time KD kindly celebrated the Falcons drafting Robinson, a fellow Texas Longhorn, at No. 8. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith raised eyebrows drafting Robinson so high, as he is the first running back drafted in the top 10 since Saquon Barkley in 2018. But Smith calls Robinson "more than a running back," which might explain his high draft number.

Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Game Jersey - Black ($130)

Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Game Jersey - White ($130)

No. 9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Panthers via Bears) – DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

The cheetah may be the fastest land animal, but Jalen Carter (who stands at 6'3" and 300 pounds) comes close. A running back's worst nightmare, Carter reunites with former Bulldogs teammates Jordan Davis, a first-round pick last year, and LB Nakobe Dean.

Carter's draft is not, however, without controversy. Carter was involved in the fatal automobile crash that killed Bulldogs teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy in January. He recently told HBO that teams hadn't dug too deep into his role in the tragic incident.

Jalen Carter Philadelphia Eagles Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Game Jersey - Midnight Green ($130)

No. 10. Bears (from New Orleans Saints via Eagles) – OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

QB Justin Fields's athleticism couldn't save the Bears in 2022, but Fields will be counting on Wright to protect him next season. The All-SEC OT can play right or left tackle, a major upgrade to the Bears offensive line.

Darnell Wright Chicago Bears Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Game Jersey - Navy ($130)

