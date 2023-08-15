Nike

The AP preseason college football Top 25 is in and things are looking very good for the Michigan Wolverines, scoring the No. 2 spot in the poll. That's good news for Michigan fans, riddled by an ongoing investigation and potential suspension for famed head coach Jim Harbaugh. Now fans have good news to celebrate.

It's no surprise the Wolverines are sitting at No. 2, just behind the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Michigan finished the 2022 NCAA college football season with a 13-1 record, the top-ranked team in the Big Ten East.

In a sea of (crimson) red, black and orange, its easy to spot a Wolverines fan in crowd. Why not add the coolest Michigan Wolverines fan gear to your collection with the just-dropped Michigan Wolverines Nike Pegasus 40. It's comfortable, cool and it's blue. Go Blue!

Nike

Michigan Wolverines are known for their dedication. Sure, some Wolverines fans commit the season schedule to memory on release day and memorize the entire team roster by Week 1 of the season. But if you're new around here, inspired by Michigan's AP preseason poll ranking at No. 2, or you've been bleeding blue for as long as you can remember, there's enough room inside Michigan Stadium for all of us.

Even if you can't make it to a game this year (brrr!), the Nike Michigan Wolverines Pegasus 40 makes expressing fandom easy and so stylish. Part of Nike's annual college shoe drop, the Wolverines Pegasus 40 is a remarkably comfortable shoe designed to keep you on your feet for the entire game. Featuring added support in the parts of the foot you need it most, there's never a wrong time to wear your Wolverines Pegasus 40. Well, maybe not to an Ohio State game, but we'll leave that up to you.

Wolverines fans love their merch, so we suggest jumping on these before more sizes sell out. And if you're one of those super organized holiday shoppers who has their gift list made by August, the Nike Pegasus 40 makes the perfect gift for the college football fan in your life. Go, Blue!

Find it at Nike for $140.

Why we like the Michigan Wolverines Nike Pegasus 40:

The official Michigan Wolverines design will definitely get you noticed on game day.

The Nike Pegasus 40 is designed with a mind to improved comfort in sensitive areas of your foot, like the arch and toes.



This sneaker has medium cushioning and high responsiveness, which means it provides superior energy return for runners.

How does the AP Top 25 work

The AP poll first began in 1936. Each season, more than 60 sports writers and broadcasters across the country cast their individual votes for the top 25 teams. The AP poll is still key in deciding which teams compete in the race for the national championship. It's also a source for endless debates over which team should top the list.

Week by week, voters make their list of the top 25 teams in college football. They then attribute points to each team, with the No. 1 pick earning the most points. The AP (Associated Press) then tallies all the votes and releases a new list each week.

The first-ever preseason Top 25 rankings were released prior to the 1950 NCAA college footballs season. Notre Dame topped the poll, followed by No. 2 Army, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Tennessee, and No. 5 Texas. No. 6 Oklahoma went on to with the national championship that year.

Michigan has landed in the AP top 10 39 times and has garnered 11 national championships. The Wolverines haven't won a championship since 1997. It's about time!

The preseason AP Top 25

