Seven NFL teams had announced new throwback uniforms for the 2023 season. The Tennessee Titans joined the list last week and revealed their Oilers throwback alternate jersey. The Oilers had an iconic light blue uniform from 1981 to 1998 and the Tennessee Titans are bringing it back for a pair of home games in 2023. The franchise moved from Houston to Tennessee in 1997. In 1999, it dropped the Oilers moniker in favor of the Titans and overhauled all other elements of the brand on their way to an AFC title run that season. The Titans will wear the Oilers uniforms twice in 2023

There's a common misconception that the Oilers rebranded to become the Houston Texans, but the Texans were a separate expansion franchise that replaced the Oilers following their departure to the Volunteer State. With ownership still in the same family, the Titans consider the Oilers part of their franchise history and heritage and wore a different throwback Oilers look during the 2009 season. This will be the closest replica, however, to the popular light blue jerseys worn in the 1980s and 1990s.

Tennessee hasn't revealed which two home games the throwback uniforms will be used for. The Titans play the Chargers, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Colts, Texans, Seahawks and Jaguars in Nashville during the 2023 campaign. They are also the designated home team against the Ravens in London.

Wearing them against the Texans would be an intriguing choice given they were the expansion franchise that later replaced the Oilers following their departure to Tennessee.

The franchise has never won the Super Bowl, though it has found a level of consistency under current head coach Mike Vrabel. The Titans are 48-34 with three playoff appearances since 2019, including a run to the AFC Championship Game during the 2019 season. With veterans like Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins, Jeffery Simmons and Kevin Byard leading the way in 2023, the Titans are expected to be back in the mix in the AFC South.

