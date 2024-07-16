Jabra

Most people love hearing upbeat tunes during their workouts. And most people love sales, too. If you're looking to upgrade your headphones or earbuds to ones with better features -- like noise cancelation, spatial audio, or better water resistance -- head over to Amazon right now to discover what's on sale during the 2024 Amazon Prime Day event.

We've uncovered the best deals on some of the most popular Bluetooth headphones and wireless earbuds from brands like Apple, Bose, Samsung, Sony, Jabra and Soundcore, as well as deals on the latest bone conduction headphones you can wear while swimming or cycling.

Need more advice about which are the best headphones or earbuds to buy? We've got you covered with plenty of great advice in our roundups of the best sweatproof gym headphones for 2024, best headphones under $100 in 2024, the six best noise canceling headphones of 2024, the five best headphones with spatial audio, the best bone conduction headphones in 2024, the six best wireless earbuds with spatial audio in 2024 and the six best wireless earbuds of 2024.

Best headphone and earbud deals you can shop right now

Our elite team of deal seekers has discover these nine deals on Bluetooth headphones and wireless earbuds you can snag right now during Amazon Prime Day 2024. Don't wait, because these deals will disappear soon and inventory is limited.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (with USB-C): $169 (32% off)

Amazon

For all Apple users -- whether you rely on an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iMac or any combination of Apple devices -- if there's just one accessory you need, it's a pair of these Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen wireless earbuds.

These earbuds are the perfect audio companions. They offer superior noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, support for Apple's Find My feature, a long battery life, a wireless charging case, a water-resistant design and so much more. They're also comfortable to wear and instantly pair with whichever Apple device you're currently using.

Whether you're listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks, playing games or participating in a hands-free call, these Bluetooth earbuds offer the high-quality and clear audio you want. And they've just been updated with a new voice clarifying feature.

In our coverage of the six best wireless earbuds of 2024, the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen were our top pick. But, if you're not sure which model of Apple's AirPods are right for you, check out our in-depth 2024 AirPods buyer's guide.

During Amazon Prime Day 2024, the price of these earbuds has been slashed from $249 down to just $169. How's that for music to your ears?

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $69 (47% off)

Amazon

Not everyone wants to spend top dollar on high-end wireless earbuds. If you fit into this category and you're an Apple user (or shopping for one), check out these lower-end Apple AirPods (2nd Generation). They lack some of the most cutting-edge features you'll find in the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation earbuds, but they work nicely with all of your favorite Apple gear.

Head over to Amazon right now and get the AirPods (2nd Generation) for the low sale price of just $69 -- that's 47% off. You'll enjoy high-quality sound and voice control using Siri. These earbuds will also instantly pair with whichever Apple device you're currently using.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $110 (52% off)

Amazon

Just as Apple AirPods are perfect for Apple users, if you're a proud user of a Samsung Galaxy device, including any of the company's latest smartphones, tablets, smartwatches or smart TVs, these Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds are reliable audio companions. You can expect a long battery life and the ability to enjoy high-quality audio, regardless of what you're listening to.

These earbuds also work seamlessly with any Android mobile device and are compatible with Bluetooth devices that are able to stream audio. Noteworthy features include excellent noise cancelation, the ability to playback Hi-Fi audio, 360-degree audio support and IPX7 sweat/water resistance.

Choose between graphite, purple or white. Right now, these earbuds are on sale from Amazon for just $110 -- that's 52% off their usual $230 price.

Jabra Active 8: $130 (35% off)

Jabra

Hands down, these are the top wireless earbuds we recommend to athletes and people who lead an active lifestyle. Why? Because they're incredibly durable, fully waterproof, they stay in place and they're comfortable. What stands out the most about these earbuds is their special coating that makes them incredibly durable, but also keeps them firmly in place when someone is working out of engaged in any fitness-related activity.

These earbuds sound fantastic, too. You get active noise cancelation with Dolby Atmos support for an immersive listening experience. These earbuds also come in your choice of 11 colors. Whatever activity you're engaged in, you know these earbuds can withstand sweat, dust, dirt and water. They work perfectly with iOS or Android mobile devices and can be paired with up to two devices at once (and then automatically switch between them).

And when it comes to battery life, how does 32 hours (with ANC turned on) sound? We also love that you can adapt these headphones to block ambient sound, or allow in just enough sound to keep you situationally aware of your surroundings. We also found these earbuds work particularly well in windy conditions, always making hands-free calls sound clear.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: $299

Amazon

These new earbuds from Bose stand out from most other models because of their open ear design. Instead of placing these earbuds within your ears, they clasp to the back of your ear and then stay firmly in place over each ear without sacrificing comfort. This gives you situational awareness when you're running or cycling outside around traffic or otherwise need to hear what's happening around you. And while these earbuds are unique in their design, they offer the familiar, high-quality sound that Bose is known for.

Remarkably, even without having to place these earbuds within your ears, they're still able to provide clear and immersive spatial audio. They're IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance. Battery life is up to 7.5 hours per charge, but with multiple charges in their included case, you'll squeak out up to 19.5 hours before needing an external power source. To control the audio, there are easy-to-use, albeit tiny buttons located on each earbud.

For people who enjoy outdoor activities and need to stay aware of what's going on around them, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds provide high-quality and immersive audio (without noise cancellation).

Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise cancelling headphones: $349 (19% off)



Bose

Bose is a world leader when it comes to high-end audio and noise cancellation technology. Inside the QuietComfort Ultra headphones, the company has bundled all of its latest technologies, so not only will you enjoy all-day comfort from these premium headphones, you also get superior noise cancelation and amazingly clear and robust audio -- whether you're listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks, audio from games or participating in a hands-free phone call.

And for the first time, Bose has added the latest spatial audio technology into these headphones, so when you're listening to compatible music or audio from a movie, for example, it'll sound like audio is coming from different directions around your head. Spatial audio creates a far more immersive listening experience.

We love these headphones because they offer really impressive sound quality combined with up to a 24 hour battery life. They're great for blocking out ambient noise on an airplane or train. However, they're also perfect for when working in a busy (and loud) office, since they do a great job making hands-free calls sound crystal-clear. Unfortunately, like most headphones, there are not waterproof or even water-resistant.

In our coverage of the five best headphones with spatial audio, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones were our number one pick. Since these headphones are now on sale for ##% off, which brings their price down to just $349, we highly recommend them for the value and premium quality they offer.

Amazon Echo Buds (2023 edition): $25 (50% off)

Amazon

Wireless earbuds are the perfect audio playback companion for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and other gear that supports Bluetooth audio streaming. We're fans of these Amazon Echo Buds earbuds because they work nicely with iOS, Android, ChromeOS, Windows and MacOS devices. Plus, they're extremely affordable.

You can expect up to six hours of playback per charge, but with the included charging case, you'll get up to 20 hours of listening time before you need access to an external power source. These earbuds give you access to the Alexa digital assistant and can be used for hands-free calls, too.

At this price, however, you need to forfeit some often sought after features, like noise cancelation and spatial audio support. But if you're looking for entry-level wireless earbuds that are affordable, the Amazon Echo Buds are worth considering.

Right now, during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, these earbuds are on sale for 50% off, which brings their price down to just $###.

Soundcore by Anker Space A40 earbuds: $49 (39% off)

Amazon

We're fans of Soundcore by Anker headphones and earbuds because they offer advanced features and functions, often for much less money than their competition. These Space A40 earbuds are the perfect example.

Right now, for just $59 on Amazon, you get a pair of wireless earbuds that offer adaptive noise cancelation, support for Hi-Res audio and that provide a battery life up to 10 hours per charge. And with the included charging case, this can be extended up to 50 hours before you need an external power source. And thanks to the quick charge feature, just a 10-minute charge provides an extra four hours of playback time.

The earbuds are available in black, white or blue. Since these earbuds offer adaptive noise cancelation, they automatically measure the ambient noise in your listening space and adjust the level of noise cancelation and playback volume. So, without having to tinker with the controls, whatever you're listening to will remain at a consistent volume even if you travel between a loud environment and a quiet one. This applies to hands-free calls, too.

Whether you're listening to streaming audio, participating in a hands-free call or gaming, these earbuds offer clear and consistent sound quality for a fraction of what you'd pay for competing earbuds with similar features.

Mojawa Run Plus Bone Conduction Headphones: $100 (save 38%)

Amazon

These bone conduction headphones are a premium option that include a proprietary Maglev-Bass actuator and special anchor system to deliver high audio quality with rich bass and bright treble. They're waterproof, lightweight, and packed with a wide variety of features you'll come back to again and again.

You can connect these headphones to your favorite device or phone via Bluetooth 5.2 or use the MP3 storage mode to directly load music and audio. And though they offer up to 8 hours of power on a single charge, you can get another hour and a half of playtime with just five minutes of charge time.

These headphones feel great to wear and their frame feels hardy and long-lasting. If you're wanting to get the Cadillac of bone conduction headphones, these stand as one of the best you can get as they tick all the major boxes for what features you could need.

We're tracking down all the best Prime Day discounts, including the best lightning deals and rival sales during Prime Day 2024. Whether you're trying to find the best Prime Day deals on tech, Prime Day sales on beauty and fashion finds or Prime Day deals on health and fitness equipment, our team of expert deal hunters has you covered.