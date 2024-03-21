Amazon

Is your home gym ready for a spring refresh? The Amazon Big Spring Sale is the time to do it. From now until March 25, you can save up to 40% on free weights, adjustable dumbbells, weight benches and other must-have home gym essentials.

Stock up on a full set of premium dumbbells or declutter by trading your old free weight set for a space-saving adjustable weight. Keep reading for our favorite Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on home gym equipment.

Save $120 on Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable weights

Amazon

If you're looking for free weights to use in a small space, or just want to avoid the clutter of multiple weight sets, adjustable weights are for you. Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller.

During the Amazon Big Spring Sale, you can get a pair of the top-selling adjustable weights for just $429 (reduced from $549).

20% off a complete CAP Barbell dumbbell set with rack

Amazon

This 4.6-star rated set of free weights includes five pairs of dumbbells ranging from five pounds up to 25 pounds per dumbbell. All of them fit neatly on the A-shape rack which makes it easy to grab the ones you need and swap out dumbbells for different exercises.

Once assembled, the tall A-shape rack tucks away nicely into a corner, making it a great addition to any home gym, even ones with limited space to work with.

Right now, you can get the durable dumbbell set on Amazon for just $217 (reduced from $270).

Over 40% off a Bowflex weight bench

Amazon

This durable weight bench pairs perfectly with our readers' favorite Bowflex adjustable weights. It boasts a 600-pound weight capacity and can be adjusted to six angles with just the twist of a knob. So whether you're sitting up to do curls, laying back to do bench presses or laying on a decline for an even more intense bench press, you can do it all with this Bowflex weight bench.

The top-rated weight bench is 42% during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Get it for $288 (reduced from $499).

Our readers' favorite weight bench is 45% off: Flybird Weight Bench

Amazon

Our readers are big fans of this 4.5-star-rated Flybird adjustable weight bench. With a weight capacity of 800 pounds and the ability to adjust to both incline and decline positions, it's able to support you through every strength training exercise in your routine.

Right now, Amazon is offering the popular weight bench for 45% off. Get it for $130 with the on-site coupon (reduced from $240).

ProsourceFit neoprene dumbbells are up to 42% off

Amazon

These Prosource Fit dumbbells are some of the best free weights you can get for your home gym. The neoprene coating is non-slip so you have a secure, comfortable grip as you lift while the hexagonal shape at each end prevents the dumbbells from rolling when you set them down.

With weights ranging from one pound up to 12 pounds per dumbbell, you can find a pair that fits your current fitness level -- or pick up a few pairs to build a complete set while they're on deep discount.

Most sizes are on sale for between 15% and 42% off so you can get a pair of comfort grip dumbbells for as low as $10.

PowerBlock Elite EXP, set of 2 (33% off)

Amazon

This all-in-one adjustable dumbbell set can be adjusted from 5 to 50 pounds but it's designed to grow with you. As you make gains, so can this all-in-one adjustable dumbbell set thanks to the optional expansion packs.

Adjustable in increments of 2.5 pounds, this base set of adjustable dumbbells replaces 15 pairs of dumbbells while each expansion pack adds another eight pairs of dumbbells to that tally.

During the Amazon Big Spring Sale, you can get a set of two for just $299 (reduced from $449).

A 3-piece kettlebell set under $50: Best Choice kettlebells with storage rack

Amazon

This set of solid cast iron kettlebells is a great way to start your home gym collection. The set includes a 5-, 10- and 15-pound kettlebell, all nestled in a convenient storage rack that makes it easy to keep your home gym organized.

Regularly priced at $50, you can get the budget-friendly kettlebell set during the sale for just $40.

25% off the Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell

Amazon

Pound for pound, the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell is the smartest way to outfit your home gym or CrossFit space. Like CBS Sports Essentials' readers' favorite Bowflex adjustable weight, this adjustable kettlebell replaces a full set of kettlebells. It can be set between 8 and 40 pounds.

Get the space-saving Bowflex kettlebell on Amazon for just $149 (reduced from $199).

Shop more home gym deals at the Amazon Big Spring Sale