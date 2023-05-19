William Shakespeare once wrote, "To spike or not to spike, that is the question." Or, maybe it was Jon Rahm.

Regardless, when it comes to purchasing golf shoes, it's all about the spikes. Gone are stiff, clunky, spiked golf shoes that are a chore to wear for an entire day. Modern golf shoes are made from breathable fabrics, with comfort and support, as important as traction on the course. Amazon is running some big deals on the best golf shoes, just in time for Memorial Day.

Top spikeless golf shoes featured in this article

Let's talk about spikes

When it comes to choosing a golf shoe, there are both spiked and spikeless offerings. Let's compare.

Spiked golf shoes will give you more traction and are more versatile on hills and wet ground. They'll likely be more supportive and the spikes are replaceable if lost.

Spikeless golf shoes are more versatile (they can be worn off the course), are usually more comfortable, and are best for dry conditions.

Look for a snug fit in the heel, but room up front for comfort. If you're playing in wet conditions, look for a water-resistant or waterproof shoe. A waterproof spray can be added to the shoe as well.

Foot fact: It takes an average of 4.5 hours to play 18 holes of golf. Much of that time will be spent on your feet. Investing in good golf shoes can (literally) be a game changer. Thankfully, Amazon's golf shoe deals are here to help.

Shop golf shoe deals from Amazon

We looked for golf shoes from trusted brands that feature comfort and traction. We liked spikeless offerings, like Adidas' Tech Resopnse, which were more versatile off the course than a spiked counterpart. We also like the look of traditional leather golf shoes, but with a fresh modern take, though we were also drawn to hybrid options that resemble a sneaker.

Spikeless: Adidas Mens Spikeless Tech Response

Amazon

An Amazon best-seller, Adidas' Tech Response is a light, breathable shoe that's easy on your feet for the entire day on the course. The spikeless shoe is lighter than a shoe with spikes, but it doesn't miss on grip. Reviewers raved about the shoe's comfort even if they spent most of the day looking for lost balls in the woods.

Adidas Mens Spikeless Tech Response, $44 and up (reduced from $65)

Sturdy Construction: PUMA Men's Ignite Caged Crafted Golf Shoe

Amazon

Puma's Adaptive Fit System is designed to provide maximum support for the entire game. The midsole provides "energy return" while the heel pocket provides stability in play. Worth noting, reviewers noted these take a few days to break in.

PUMA Men's Ignite Caged Crafted Golf Shoe, $90 and up (reduced from $170)

Waterproof: ECCO Men's Golf Shoe

Amazon

Reviewers admitted ECCO's no-laces golf shoe took them a minute to get used to, but quickly enjoyed having no laces to tie (or re-tie). Made from 100% Gore-Tex, this golf shoe is both waterproof and comfortable, which rarely go hand-in-hand. Also available in black and navy.

ECCO Men's Golf Shoe, $172 and up (reduced from $230)

Max Comfort: Skechers Men's Go Elite Tour Sl Waterproof Golf Shoe

Amazon

We love the look of Skechers Go Elite golf shoe, but buyers couldn't stop lauding this shoe's comfort factor. This waterproof shoe also features Skechers Ultra Go cushioning designed to keep your feet feeling good all day long.

Skechers Men's Go Elite Tour Sl Waterproof Golf Shoe, $92 and up (reduced from $130)

Stay dry all day: Callaway Men's Coronado V2 Golf Shoe

Amazon

Buyers were impressed by the Callaway name, but this shoe stands on its own. Featuring Callaway's 9 Spike TPU Fusion-Lite outsole, this shoe is designed for maximum stability and control. Made of Gore-Tex to keep your feet dry all day, six color ways available. Prices vary slightly depending on color.

Callaway Men's Coronado V2 Golf Shoe, $110 and up (reduced from $140)

Shop more golf shoe deals on Amazon

Traditional Wing-Tip: FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow Golf Shoe

Amazon

Golfers looking for a classic golf shoe will be impressed by Foot Joy's waterproof leather shoe. Designed for maximum support, the round toe adds style and character to this traditional golf shoe. Buyers liked the look of the shoe, the reliability of Foot Joy's trusted track record, and were pleasantly surprised by just how much support this shoe provides.

FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow Golf Shoe, $150 and up (reduced from $200)

Warmer Weather Shoe: True Linkswear All Day Knit II Golf Shoe

Amazon

As the summer months beckon, consider TRUEknit's breathable golf shoe, perfect for balmy summer days on the course. Reviewers loved this shoe's lightweight construction. Some even wore them without socks, noting their feet remained fresh (and odor-free) all day.

We suggested sizing up at least a half size as the styling for these shoes run smaller than regular sizing.

True Linkswear All Day Knit II Golf Shoe, $119 and up (reduced from $145)

Related Content on CBS Sports: