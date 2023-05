Psst, summer's coming. Amazon has highly rated, top-of-the-line free weights, medicine balls, kettle bells and other home-gym essentials on sale now. Amazon Basics gear is already known for having reasonable price points, so when weights like these go on sale, it's worth noting.

And if you really want to level up your home gym, you should check out Amazon's latest deal on Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells. They're versatile enough to replace 15 different sets of weights. And they're on sale at Amazon for $169 now.

We love the encased hex dumbells, vinyl coated dumbbells and kettle bells (cool colors to brighten your workout are a bonus) you can get from Amazon Basics. And have been having a great time adding medicine balls into our morning workout. (You can save up to 28% on them at Amazon, too.)

This Amazon free weights sale is the perfect opportunity to outfit your home gym on a budget, or level up your existing weight set and take your summer workouts up a notch.

Shop These Great Free Weight Deals On Amazon Now

Best weights for beginners: Amazon Basics vinyl-coated dumbbells, (2-20 lbs.)

Best weights for heavy lifters: Amazon Basics dumbbells (10-50 lbs.)

Best adjustable dumbbell set: Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells, $380 (reduced from $549)

Half price weight bench deal: Flybird adjustable weight bench, $120 (reduced from $240)

Shop Amazon Basics free weights sale

New to lifting? When shopping for free weights and other resistance equipment, consider buying approachable weights that you won't strain to lift -- 5 to 15 pounds is a good place to start. But know that regular weight training means you'll increase in strength quickly. (Look at you!)

While the prices are good and the supplies last, we suggest anticipating those gains by also purchasing medium and heavy weights that you can grow into. We found sale-priced options for a large number of different weights below.

Amazon Basics rubber encased dumbbells

Amazon

The hex shape of these Amazon Basics dumbbells means the weights won't roll, which keeps your workout space safer and prevents injury. The no-slip grip makes for a better workout and better lift. Weights range from 10 pounds ($10), all the way up to 50 pounds, but only the weights below are on sale.

Amazon Basics vinyl kettlebell

Amazon

Adding kettle bells to your lifting or doing an entire kettle bell workout are great ways to add variety to your workout. With less of a strain on your grip, kettle bells help you get into the lower body, or double as a free weight for an upper body workout. You've got this.

Weights range from 10 pounds up to 40 pounds. Only certain weights are currently on sale.

Amazon Basics vinyl-coated dumbbell set

Amazon

Just starting out on your fitness journey, or need a set of light-weight dumbbells for use during cardio? These vinyl coated Amazon Basics dumbbells start at 2 pounds and go up to 20 pounds, though only the sets listed below are on sale. Sold as a set of two.

Save big on adjustable Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells

Bowflex via Amazon

One of the best dumbbell picks for small spaces, Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells let you dial in the weight you need. They eliminate the need for a dumbbell rack, replacing up to 15 different sets of weights.

"Easy to operate right out of the box," raves one Amazon reviewer about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 lbs and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."

Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells, $380 (reduced from $549)

This top-rated adjustable weight bench is half price

Amazon

Need a weight bench for your home gym that's capable of supporting your new weights? There's a terrific 50% off deal right now at Amazon on the 4.5-star-rated Flybird adjustable weight bench. It's rated for up to 800 pounds, and can be used for both incline and decline exercises.

Says one Amazon reviewer: "It's so easy to fold, easy to open and easy to set the different incline and decline angles. It is fairly light weight and extremely sturdy. It is very comfortable; the padding is firm and the covering is easy to clean."

Be sure to apply the coupon at Amazon to get the best price.

Flybird adjustable weight bench, $120 after coupon (reduced from $240)

Best budget bench: Amazon Basics weight bench

Amazon

Looking for a more basic weight bench? Check out this 4.5-rated option from Amazon Basics. It's not adjustable, but Amazon reviewers praise the bench for its ease of assembly, sturdiness and price. It supports a maximum of 385 pounds.

Says on Amazon reviwer: "You can buy stronger benches than this, but for home-based, moderate exercise programs, this bench is probably the only one you'll ever need."

Amazon Basics weight bench, $55

