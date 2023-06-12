Psst, summer's coming. Amazon has highly rated, top-of-the-line free weights, medicine balls, kettle bells and other home-gym essentials on sale now.

And if you really want to level up your home gym, you should check out Amazon's latest deal on Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells. They're versatile enough to replace 15 different sets of weights. And they're on sale at Amazon for $429 now. The Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell is also on sale for $149.

We love the encased hex dumbells, vinyl coated dumbbells and kettle bells (cool colors to brighten your workout are a bonus) you can get from Amazon Basics. And have been having a great time adding resistance bands and medicine balls into our morning workouts.

This Amazon free weights sale is the perfect opportunity to outfit your home gym on a budget, or level up your existing weight set and take your summer workouts up a notch. Here are the top deals to shop now.

Shop These Great Free Weight Deals On Amazon Now

Best weights for beginners: Amazon Basics vinyl-coated dumbbells, (2-20 lbs.)

Best weights for heavy lifters: Amazon Basics dumbbells (10-50 lbs.)

Best adjustable dumbbell set: Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells, $379 (reduced from $549)

Half price weight bench deal: Flybird adjustable weight bench, $120 (reduced from $240)

Shop Amazon Basics free weights sale

New to lifting? When shopping for free weights and other resistance equipment, consider buying approachable weights that you won't strain to lift -- 5 to 15 pounds is a good place to start. But know that regular weight training means you'll increase in strength quickly. (Look at you!)

While the prices are good and the supplies last, we suggest anticipating those gains by also purchasing medium and heavy weights that you can grow into. We found sale-priced options for a large number of different weights below.

Amazon Basics adjustable dumbbell lifting set

Sure, you could fill your home gym with a large number of individual dumbbells. But we prefer adjustable sets like the Amazon Basics weight set. It includes four 2.5-pound plates and four 5-pound plates, so you can easily adjust the weight up to 38 pounds. You also get a carrying case for storage. We suggest buying two sets.

"These were exactly what my son was looking for!" says on verified Amazon reviewer. He wanted something he could use at home to work out with when he is not able to make it to the gym."

Amazon Basics adjustable dumbbell with case, $44 (reduced from $57)

Amazon Basics Rubber Encased Hex dumbbells

Amazon

The hex shape of these Amazon Basics dumbbells means the weights won't roll, which keeps your workout space safer and prevents injury. The no-slip grip makes for a better workout and better lift. Weights range from 10 pounds, all the way up to 50 pounds.

Stock is pretty low on this item right now, so you may want to check out this $218 dumbbell set alternative that comes with its own stand.

Save big on adjustable Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells



Bowflex via Amazon

One of the best dumbbell picks for small spaces, Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells let you dial in the weight you need. They eliminate the need for a dumbbell rack, replacing up to 15 different sets of weights.

"Easy to operate right out of the box," raves one Amazon reviewer about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 lbs and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."

Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells (set of 2), $379 (reduced from $549)

...or upgrade to Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbells

Amazon

If you're looking to lift heavier than 52.5 pounds, you'll need the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells. They can be set to anywhere between 10 and 90 pounds in five-pound increments.

One verified Amazon reviewer says they recommend these dumbbells 100 percent: "I have had these for a few years now. I use them five days a week. They are great, work as they should, I have had zero problems. I really appreciate the space it saves and the flexibility in the weight range selection."

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells (each), $349 (reduced from $399)

Need more than one dumbbell? Amazon has a set of two SelectTech 1090 dumbbells, complete with stand. It's on sale, as well.

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells (set of 2 with stand), $827 (reduced from $977)

Amazon Basics vinyl-coated dumbbell set

Amazon

Just starting out on your fitness journey, or need a set of light-weight dumbbells for use during cardio? These vinyl-coated Amazon Basics dumbbells start at 2 pounds and go up to 20 pounds. Sold as a set of two.

Amazon reviewers love these colorful dumbbells -- they're rated 4.8 stars.

This top-rated adjustable weight bench is half price

Amazon

Need a weight bench for your home gym that's capable of supporting your new weights? Our readers can't get enough of this 50% off deal on the 4.5-star-rated Flybird adjustable weight bench. It's rated for up to 800 pounds, and can be used for both incline and decline exercises.

Says one Amazon reviewer: "It's so easy to fold, easy to open and easy to set the different incline and decline angles. It is fairly light weight and extremely sturdy. It is very comfortable; the padding is firm and the covering is easy to clean."

Flybird adjustable weight bench, $120 after coupon (reduced from $240)

Best overall kettlebell deal: Yes for All vinyl kettlebells



Amazon

Adding kettle bells to your lifting or doing an entire kettle bell workout are great ways to add variety to your workout. With less of a strain on your grip, kettle bells help you get into the lower body, or double as a free weight for an upper body workout.

If you're looking for the most popular kettlebells on Amazon, look no further. Reviewers love these 4.8-star-rated kettlebells, available in sizes ranging from 5 pounds up through 50 pounds. They're colorful and coated with vinyl so they'll be easier on your floor. (Definitely use a floor mat with these, though.) And did we mention they're the most affordable vinyl-covered kettlebells on Amazon?

Says one satisfied Amazon reviewer: This is one of the best kettlebells I own (and I own five). It is good-looking, easy to swing, and best of all, the handle is wide enough to get a good grip. It does not have additional material around the bell that makes it bulky -- which some kettlebells do."

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell is $50 off



Amazon

Pound for pound, the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell is the smartest way to outfit your home gym or crossfit space. This adjustable kettlebell can be set between 8 and 40 pounds, replacing six different kettlebells. The ergonomic handle makes it easy to grip, and the weight selection dial makes it easy use. Reviewers like that this single kettlebell takes up less space, a key feature for those working out at home.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell, $149 (reduced from $199)

Best budget bench: Amazon Basics weight bench

Amazon

Looking for a more basic weight bench deal? Check out this 4.5-rated option from Amazon Basics. It's not adjustable, but Amazon reviewers praise the bench for its ease of assembly, sturdiness and price. It supports a maximum of 385 pounds.

Says on Amazon reviwer: "You can buy stronger benches than this, but for home-based, moderate exercise programs, this bench is probably the only one you'll ever need."

Amazon Basics weight bench, $78

Related Content: