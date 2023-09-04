CAP Barbell via Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your home gym for the fall (or just get one started), we suggest heading to Amazon right now. The retailer has plenty of highly rated, top-of-the-line free weights, medicine balls, kettle bells and other home-gym essentials on sale right now for Labor Day.

There are a lot of deals out there, but we've found a few that are definitely worthing mentioning up top. The bestselling Amazon Basics dumbbells are currently on sale for some of the lowest prices we've seen lately. And the Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells, another CBS Essentials bestseller, is also on sale of its lowest price in months.

Labor Day has shaped up to be a great time to outfit your home gym on a budget, or level up your existing weight set and take your coming fall workouts up a notch. Here are the top home gym weights, plus the top home gym weight deals, to shop this Labor Day.

Top home gym free weight deals this Labor Day:

How to buy dumbbells for your home gym

New to lifting? When shopping for free weights and other resistance equipment, consider buying approachable weights that you won't strain to lift -- 5 to 15 pounds is a good place to start. But know that regular weight training means you'll increase in strength quickly. (Look at you!)

While the prices are good and the supplies last, we suggest anticipating those gains by also purchasing medium and heavy weights that you can grow into. You might also want to consider a complete dumbbell set, such as the 150-pound CAP dumbbell set with rack. Also consider the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells -- a space-saving option that replaces up to 30 individual dumbbells.

Amazon

Sure, you could fill your home gym with a large number of individual dumbbells. But we prefer adjustable sets like the Amazon Basics weight set. It includes four 2.5-pound plates and four 5-pound plates, plus four 0.5-pound weight collars, so you can easily adjust the weight up to 38 pounds. You also get a carrying case for storage. We suggest buying two sets.

"These were exactly what my son was looking for!" says on verified Amazon reviewer. He wanted something he could use at home to work out with when he is not able to make it to the gym."

Rated 4.6 stars.

Why we love the Amazon Basics adjustable weight set:

This adjustable weight set is one of the most cost effective ways to replace a whole gym's worth of dumbbells.

Reviewers praise the set's comfortable grips and long threaded mounts.

The included storage case makes it easy to transport and store when not in use.

Amazon

The hex shape of these Amazon Basics dumbbells means the weights won't roll, which keeps your workout space safer and prevents injury. The no-slip grip makes for a better workout and better lift. Weights range from 10 pounds up to 45 pounds. Most sizes are currently on sale at Amazon. Rated 4.7 stars.

Amazon

Want a complete dumbbell solution for your home gym? We like this 150-pound rubber hex dumbbell set from CAP Barbell. It includes a pair of 5-pound, 10-pound, 15-pound, 20-pound and 25-pound dumbbells, plus a sturdy steel rack to store them on. When you consider the cost of buying individual dumbbells plus storage, this set can save you a lot of money. Rated 4.6 stars.

This CAP dumbbell set retails for $250, but you can get it for $190 at Amazon this Labor Day.

Why we love the CAP dumbbell set:

This full solution includes weights and a rack, everything you need to set up your home gym.

CAP is a trusted brand known for making quality gym weights.

The rack has rubber inserts to help protect these good-looking weights from scratches.

Amazon

Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. Sold as a pair, this weight set can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real time. It's like having your own personal trainer right at home.

"Easy to operate right out of the box," raves one Amazon reviewer about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."

Why we love the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells:

The space-saving design is perfect for small home gyms -- one set of Bowflex weights replaces 30 other dumbbells.

Satisfied Amazon reviewers say their set of Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells hold up even with many years of use.



They can be paired with the JRNY app, or used on their own if you don't require coaching.

Amazon

If you're looking to lift heavier than 52.5 pounds, you'll need the 4.5-star-rated Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells. They can be set to anywhere between 10 and 90 pounds in five-pound increments.

One verified Amazon reviewer says they recommend these dumbbells: "I have had these for a few years now. I use them five days a week. They are great, work as they should, I have had zero problems. I really appreciate the space it saves and the flexibility in the weight range selection."

Regularly available for $399 each, Amazon is having a rare sale -- you can pick up a Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbell for just $349.

Why we love the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells:

These dumbbells adjust to as heavy as 90 pounds, more than most other adjustable dumbbell sets.

Space-saving solution replaces up to 17 individual (and incredibly heavy) dumbbells.

Includes a free workout DVD with more than 30 exercises and 80 variations so you can get the most out of your weights.

Need more than one dumbbell? Amazon has a set of two SelectTech 1090 dumbbells, complete with stand. You'll save $200 when you buy this bundle this Labor Day.

Bowflex via Amazon

If you're buying a top-rated set of Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells, you're going to want a dumbbell stand to go with it. Though it's not on sale, this 4.7-star option from Bowflex will keep you from bending over, potentially protecting your lower back from injury. The included media rack holds your smartphone or tablet, so you can use the include one-year membership to JRNY, Bowflex's premium fitness training app. Measures 25" H x 26.4" W x 26.9" L.

Normally priced at $229, it's currently available on Amazon for $129, a discount of $100.

Amazon

Just starting out on your fitness journey, or need a set of light-weight dumbbells for use during cardio? These vinyl-coated Amazon Basics dumbbells start at 2 pounds and go up to 20 pounds. Sold as a set of two.

Amazon reviewers love these colorful dumbbells -- they're rated 4.8 stars. Most sizes are on sale; some weights just got new price cuts.

Best weight bench deal: Flybird adjustable weight bench, $100

Amazon

Need a weight bench for your home gym that's capable of supporting your new weights? Our readers can't get enough of this deal on the 4.5-star-rated Flybird adjustable weight bench. It's rated for up to 800 pounds, and can be used for both incline and decline exercises.

Says one Amazon reviewer: "It's so easy to fold, easy to open and easy to set the different incline and decline angles. It is fairly light weight and extremely sturdy. It is very comfortable; the padding is firm and the covering is easy to clean."

Why we love the Flybird adjustable weight bench:

Our fave weight bench under $100, the Flybird is the ideal combination of quality and value.

This bench supports up to 800 pounds, so you can lift heavy.

Designed with seven back positions and three seat positions so you can perform a wide range of exercises.

This adjustable weight bench was a top seller when it was priced at $100 during Amazon Prime Day 2023, so you're getting a second chance to get a top-rated bench at a great price. To get that sale price, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member and activate the $10 Amazon coupon before checkout.

Best Amazon kettlebell: Yes for All vinyl kettlebells



Amazon

Adding kettle bells to your lifting or doing an entire kettle bell workout are great ways to add variety to your workout. With less of a strain on your grip, kettle bells help you get into the lower body, or double as a free weight for an upper body workout.

If you're looking for the most popular kettlebells on Amazon, look no further. Reviewers love these 4.8-star-rated kettlebells, available in sizes ranging from 5 pounds up through 50 pounds. They're colorful and coated with vinyl so they'll be easier on your floor. (Definitely use a floor mat with these, though.) And did we mention they're the most affordable vinyl-covered kettlebells on Amazon?

Says one satisfied Amazon reviewer: This is one of the best kettlebells I own (and I own five). It is good-looking, easy to swing, and best of all, the handle is wide enough to get a good grip. It does not have additional material around the bell that makes it bulky -- which some kettlebells do."

Amazon also is offering a deal on Yes4All kettlebells with a protective rubber base. They're designed to be more gentle on your floors than the unprotected version. This 4.7-star option starts at $16 for the five-pound weight, with multiple sizes offered at a discount. Take a look at the deals by tapping the button below.

