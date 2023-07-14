CAP Barbell via Amazon

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but there are still plenty of highly rated, top-of-the-line free weights, medicine balls, kettle bells and other home-gym essentials on sale right now.

We love the encased hex dumbells, vinyl coated dumbbells and kettle bells (cool colors to brighten your workout are a bonus) you can get from Amazon Basics. And have been having a great time adding resistance bands and medicine balls into our morning workouts.

Now is a great time to outfit your home gym on a budget, or level up your existing weight set and take your summer workouts up a notch. Here are the top home gym weights, plus the top home gym weight deals, to shop now.

Top free weight options for your home gym:

How to buy dumbbells for your home gym

New to lifting? When shopping for free weights and other resistance equipment, consider buying approachable weights that you won't strain to lift -- 5 to 15 pounds is a good place to start. But know that regular weight training means you'll increase in strength quickly. (Look at you!)

While the prices are good and the supplies last, we suggest anticipating those gains by also purchasing medium and heavy weights that you can grow into. You might also want to consider a complete dumbbell set, such as the 150-pound CAP dumbbell set with rack. Also consider the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells -- a space-saving option that replaces up to 30 individual dumbbells.

Amazon Basics adjustable dumbbell lifting set

Amazon

Sure, you could fill your home gym with a large number of individual dumbbells. But we prefer adjustable sets like the Amazon Basics weight set. It includes four 2.5-pound plates and four 5-pound plates, so you can easily adjust the weight up to 38 pounds. You also get a carrying case for storage. We suggest buying two sets.

"These were exactly what my son was looking for!" says on verified Amazon reviewer. He wanted something he could use at home to work out with when he is not able to make it to the gym."

Rated 4.6 stars.

Amazon Basics adjustable dumbbell with case, $50 (reduced from $55)

Amazon Basics Rubber Encased Hex dumbbells

Amazon

The hex shape of these Amazon Basics dumbbells means the weights won't roll, which keeps your workout space safer and prevents injury. The no-slip grip makes for a better workout and better lift. Weights range from 20 pounds up to 40 pounds. Rated 4.7 stars.

CAP 150-pound Dumbbell Set with rack

Amazon

Want a complete dumbbell solution for your home gym? We like this 150-pound rubber hex dumbbell set from CAP Barbell. It includes a pair of 5-pound, 10-pound, 15-pound, 20-pound and 25-pound dumbbells, plus a sturdy steel rack to store them on. When you consider the cost of buying individual dumbbells plus storage, this set can save you a lot of money. Rated 4.6 stars.

150-pound CAP dumbbell set with rack, $190

Our readers' favorite: Bowflex Select Tech adjustable weights



Amazon

Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. Sold as a pair, this weight set can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real time. It's like having your own personal trainer right at home.

"Easy to operate right out of the box," raves one Amazon reviewer about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (set of two)

...or upgrade to Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbells

Amazon

If you're looking to lift heavier than 52.5 pounds, you'll need the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells. They can be set to anywhere between 10 and 90 pounds in five-pound increments.

One verified Amazon reviewer says they recommend these dumbbells 100 percent: "I have had these for a few years now. I use them five days a week. They are great, work as they should, I have had zero problems. I really appreciate the space it saves and the flexibility in the weight range selection."

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells (each), $399

Need more than one dumbbell? Amazon has a set of two SelectTech 1090 dumbbells, complete with stand.

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells (set of 2 with stand), $977

Amazon Basics vinyl-coated dumbbell set

Amazon

Just starting out on your fitness journey, or need a set of light-weight dumbbells for use during cardio? These vinyl-coated Amazon Basics dumbbells start at 2 pounds and go up to 20 pounds. Sold as a set of two.

Amazon reviewers love these colorful dumbbells -- they're rated 4.8 stars.

This top-rated adjustable weight bench is its best price ever

Amazon

Need a weight bench for your home gym that's capable of supporting your new weights? Our readers can't get enough of this deal on the 4.5-star-rated Flybird adjustable weight bench. It's rated for up to 800 pounds, and can be used for both incline and decline exercises.

Says one Amazon reviewer: "It's so easy to fold, easy to open and easy to set the different incline and decline angles. It is fairly light weight and extremely sturdy. It is very comfortable; the padding is firm and the covering is easy to clean."

To get the best price, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member and activate the Amazon coupon before checkout.

Flybird adjustable weight bench, $100 with Prime (reduced from $150)

Best Amazon kettlebell: Yes for All vinyl kettlebells



Amazon

Adding kettle bells to your lifting or doing an entire kettle bell workout are great ways to add variety to your workout. With less of a strain on your grip, kettle bells help you get into the lower body, or double as a free weight for an upper body workout.

If you're looking for the most popular kettlebells on Amazon, look no further. Reviewers love these 4.8-star-rated kettlebells, available in sizes ranging from 5 pounds up through 50 pounds. They're colorful and coated with vinyl so they'll be easier on your floor. (Definitely use a floor mat with these, though.) And did we mention they're the most affordable vinyl-covered kettlebells on Amazon?

Says one satisfied Amazon reviewer: This is one of the best kettlebells I own (and I own five). It is good-looking, easy to swing, and best of all, the handle is wide enough to get a good grip. It does not have additional material around the bell that makes it bulky -- which some kettlebells do."

Best budget bench: Amazon Basics weight bench



Amazon

Looking for a more basic weight bench deal? Check out this 4.5-rated option from Amazon Basics. It's not adjustable, but Amazon reviewers praise the bench for its ease of assembly, sturdiness and price. It supports a maximum of 385 pounds.

Says on Amazon reviwer: "You can buy stronger benches than this, but for home-based, moderate exercise programs, this bench is probably the only one you'll ever need."

Amazon Basics weight bench, $52 (reduced from $55)

