Getty Images

Whether your call to action is "surf's up" or you're a sit-by-the-pool kind of a person, you're going to need a waterproof watch this summer, and Prime Day 2023 -- happening right now -- is the time to shop for one. The timing couldn't be better, now that Amazon slashed prices on the some of the best waterproof watches, smart watches and fitness trackers from Amazon, Fitbit, Garmin and Fossil for Prime Day 2023.

In fact, waterproof watches are so popular this summer that we've rounded up a mix of Prime Day deals and regular Amazon deals for you below.

Jump in to big Prime Day savings. Just like summer, these deals will be gone before you know it.

Our top waterproof watch deals on Amazon Prime Day:

Best Prime Day and Amazon deals on waterproof watches

From waterproof fitness trackers like the Apple Watch 8, to watches built to sustain deep sea dives worthy of Jacques Cousteau, Amazon is offering a wide variety of waterproof watch deals to meet every swimmer and diver's needs.

Prime Day deals: Apple Watch Series 8: Save $119

Amazon

There's very little the Apple Watch 8 can't do, and do well, but it shines and providing insights and feedback into your health courtesy of the watch's advanced sensors. Available in a range of sizes and materials, this incredibly durable smartwatch is crack resistant and "swimproof" up to 50 meters. It's not intended for diving, but it's perfect for swimming, diving and water ballon fights.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. You can also choose between GPS and GPS plus cellular connectivity. Rated IPX4.

Fitbit Charge 5 health and fitness tracker: Save $50



Amazon

Fitbit 5 helps optimize your workout with a Daily Readiness Score that suggests if it's time to workout, or recover. Relax knowing Fitbiit 5 will give you a daily Stesss Management score showing your body's response to stress. Take steps to decompress with an on-wrist EDA sensor mindfulness session to follow. And track heart health with high and low heart rate notifications. A compatible Fitbit ECG app is available countries, though not intended for users under 22 years old.

Compatible with Apple iOS 15 or higher and Android OS 9 or higher, Fitbit 5 features real-time pace and distance using built-in GPS during outdoor activity, meaning you can leave your phone behind and still get real-time data.

This Fitbit features a new color touchscreen, two times bright than Charge 4 in daylight. The seven-day battery life (varies with activity) means you don't have to worry about your Fitbit losing steam along the way.Fitbit Charge 5 with Built-in GPS, $100 (reduced from $150)

Garmin Fenix 7: Save $100

Amazon

An impressive water proof watch to say the least, Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar smart watch from Garmin, is a long-running, multisport GPS tracker with a scratch-resistant Power Sapphire lens, which uses the sun to extend battery life.

Clever features like the built-in LED flashlight keep you illuminated after dark (dusk runners, hello!), while the 24/7 health and wellness tracker can also track sleep (and help you enhance it). GPS makes this watch incredibly accurate, a bonus for trail runners, adventurers, and anyone on the go. The 28-day battery life in smart watch mode was music to our ears.

We like the look of the Fenix 7, which comes in nearly a dozen colors to suit every personality and taste.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, $899 (reduced from $999)

Amazon Deals:Fossil Women's Gen 6 Smart Watch with Alexa Built-In: Save $121

Amazon

Compatible with the latest version of Android or iOS, this watch features Bluetooth 5, which offers more range. Activity modes with GPS keep you on path while tracking distance and the always-on display offers a bright interface. Stay connected with text and call notifications and charge up to 80% in 30 minutes.

The Swimproof 3 ATM design is designed for all activities, all weather, all the time.

Fossil women's touchscreen smart watch (42mm), $176 (reduced from $299)

Everyday watches on sale: Citizen Ladies' Corso Eco-Drive Watch: Save $67

Amazon

Water resistant up to 100 feet, Citizen's everyday watch feature timeless styling appropriate for any situation. This watch features luminous hands and mineral crystal for a luxurious look. A 4.7-star rated watch, one reviewer stated "best watch I've ever owned."

Citizen Ladies' Corso Eco-Drive watch, $220 (reduced from $295)

Casio Men's 'G-Shock' Quartz Resin Sport Watch: Save $22

Amazon

A top seller in the category, Casio's G-Shock features shock resistance and water resistance up to 200 M. Stay illuminated day or night with Casio's Electro-Luminescent Backlight with Afterglow, which keeps the watch's face lit long after the sun goes down. Casio's auto-calendar is set through the year 2099, which means the watch does not have to be adjusted until that year –leap year included.

Casio Men's 'G-Shock' Quartz Resin Sport Watch, $53 (reduced from $75)

Shop more Prime Day deals on Casio waterproof watches

Fossil Men's Townsman Stainless Steel and Leather Quartz Chronograph Watch

Amazon

While there were more expensive offerings that caught our attention, what struck us about Fossil's Townsman watch was just how good it looks, and just how well it's priced. Water resistant to 50 meters, it takes cues from 1960's architecture and car design. Clean lines and chic style are elevated here.

Fossil Men's Townsman chronograph watch, $96 (reduced from $160)

Dive Watches on sale: Tissot Mens Seastar 2000 Professional Powermatic 80 316L

Amazon

This high-end watch is water resistant to 1000 feet up to a pressure of 30 bar. It features a screw-down crown and caseback as well as a unidirectional bezel. Reviewers of this 4.8-star watch were repeat Tissot buyers and commented that the watch's large face came in handy underwater.

Tissot Mens Seastar 2000 Professional Powermatic 80, $775 (reduced from $1,075)

Citizen Women's Analogue Quartz Watch

Amazon

Citizen's women's dive watch turns any form of light into energy, meaning no battery changes are required. It features a one-way rotating bezel, 1/5 second chronograph and luminous hands and markers. Water resistant up to 200 meters and 20 bar.

Reviewers enthusiastically recommended this watch, many of whom said they only replaced it after they'd "simply wore it out."

Citizen Women's analog watch, $216 (reduced from $250)

Shop more waterproof watch deals on Amazon

How deep can my waterproof watch go?

If you're looking for a waterproof watch that's also dive-proof, you'll need to know just how deep you plan to go. Dive watches are broken down into different ratings based on the depth they can sustain.

3 ATM/bar/30: Best for rain and light splashes.

Best for rain and light splashes. 5 ATM/bar/50 : Swimable, but not enough protection for diving.

: Swimable, but not enough protection for diving. 10 AMT/bar/100m: Great for most watersports, including swimming and sailing, but probably not strong to endure jumping or diving.

Great for most watersports, including swimming and sailing, but probably not strong to endure jumping or diving. 20 ATM/bar/200m: Perfect for diving and year-round water sports.

The best Amazon Prime sports and fitness deals in 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here. The two-day deals event at Amazon, running July 11 - 12, is one of the biggest sales events of the year. You can get Black Friday-like pricing on home gym essentials such as free weights, treadmills, massage guns, Apple AirPods, fitness trackers (like Garmin and the Apple Watch), heart rate monitors and so much more. In short, if it's sports or fitness related, there's probably a top-rated option on sale right now during Amazon Prime Day.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top sports and fitness brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, ETOnline and ComicBook.com.

Our top Prime Day deals picks

Best Prime Day home gym deals

Best Prime Day deals on fitness tech

Best Prime Day nutrition deals

Best Prime Day fitness apparel deals

More Prime Day sports deals

Related Content On CBS Sports: