Tailgating has always been a part of American sports culture, and in some regions, it may even be more anticipated than the game itself. In the dog days of summer with football season quickly approaching, you'll want to make sure you have the latest and greatest equipment for tailgating parties. This would be beneficial not just for the game, but also festivals, concerts and virtually any outdoor activity. With Amazon Prime Day running from Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12, the best tailgating equipment can now be purchased at a special low price.

A proper tailgate can make a good experience a great one. Don't miss out on these 2023 Amazon Prime Day specials by equipping your family, your friends or yourself with the coolers, grills, chairs and more to set your tailgating experience over the top. These deals are only available for Amazon Prime members, but you can still sign up now to get in on these offers.

Amazon's best Prime Day deals on tailgating essentials

Coleman Roadtrip Grill

The Coleman Roadtrip Grill features 3 adjustable burners and instastart push-button ignition; grease tray, side tables, thermometer, folding legs & wheels included.

About this item:

Grilling Power: Up to 20,000 total BTUs

8 Adjustable Burners: With improved burner technology for more precise temperature control

Large Grilling Area: 285 sq. in.

Easy Setup: Sturdy quick-fold legs and 2 wheels

Thermometer: Integrated design for accurate temperature monitoring

Blackstone Tabletop Griddle

The Blackstone Tabletop Griddle is a heavy duty flat top griddle grill station for camping, camp, outdoor, tailgating, tabletop – stainless steel griddle with Knobs & Ignition, black, 22 inch.

About this item:

339 Sq. Inch cooking surface and 24,000 BTUs

Powerful "H" burners for even heat

Innovative grease management system

Coleman Broadband Mesh Camping Chair

The Coleman Broadband Mesh Camping Chair features a cooling mesh back with cup holder, adjustable arm heights, & carry bag; Supports up to 250lbs

About this item:

Cooling mesh fabric offers added ventilation for your back

Strong steel frame folds up to fit inside most car trunks

Comfortable 18.1-in. sitting height from the ground

Roomy 21.3-in. seat supports up to 250 pounds

Outdoor Pod Rocking Chair

The Outdoor Pod Rocking Chair features a structured sling-style seat and breathable mesh seat panels, this portable folding chair quickly and easily folds up for storage and transportation.

About this item:

Constructed from sturdy powder-coated steel,

Folding chairs for outside with patented Spring Action Rocking technology rock on most outdoor surfaces

Portable chair measures 28.2 x 30 x 34.7 when open with seat height of 19.7 and folds to 6.5 x 5.5 x 40.2 inches; 11.7 pounds

Jumbo Pong

Jumbo Pong is a giant yard pong game for outdoor lawn, beach, camping, tailgating or backyard - Durable giant cups with indoor/outdoor ball and pump included.

About this item:

12 Large 9 inch tall bucket and 2 custom 3 inch ball included

