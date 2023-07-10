Amazon Prime Day has become a tentpole event for shoppers' calendars as the giant online retailer rolls out some of its best deals of the year for Prime members. This year, it stretches from July 11 to 12. It's an incentive for new users to sign up for Prime, while it is a favorite feature each year for existing members. Whether you've just joined or have been a Prime member for years, many of these deals are offered exclusively to Prime members, so now is the time to sign up if you haven't.

With the summer workout season in full swing, it's the perfect time to level up your workouts with some of the top Amazon Prime Day deals on clothing and gym essentials from Amazon Essentials.

Amazon's best Prime Day deals on clothing for home and gym

Amazon Essentials men's stretch tank T-shirt

Amazon

The Amazon Essentials men's stretch tank T-shirt is 95% polyester, offering a sleeveless design and a moisture-wicking knit fabric with a gentle stretch.

Top features:

• Machine wash

• Roomy through chest and waist

• Ultra-soft, quick-dry fabric

Amazon Essentials men's stretch training shorts

Amazon

The Amazon Essentials men's stretch training shorts are 92% polyester and come in a variety of colors and sizes X-Small to XXL.

Top features:

• Roomy fit through hip, thigh and leg

• Ultra-soft, quick-dry and moisture-wicking knit fabric

• Mesh-panel design

Amazon Essentials men's full-zip hooded fleece sweatshirt

Amazon

The Amazon Essentials men's full-zip hooded fleece sweatshirt is a polyester/cotton blend available in a huge variation of colors and ranking from X-Small to 6X-Large, with 'Tall' options for many sizes as well.

Top features:

• Zipper closure

• Loose fit for a relaxed feel and silhouette

• Soft and warm midweight brushed back fleece

Amazon Essentials women's relaxed-fit capri joggers

Amazon

The Amazon Essentials women's relaxed-fit capri joggers come in size small to XXL and in 10 different colors.

Top features:

• Drawstring closure

• Snug fit through hip and and thigh with a more relaxed feel lower on the leg

• Soft, moisture-wicking terry with gentle four-way stretch

Amazon Essentials women's swing tank

Amazon

The Amazon Essentials women's swing tank is a rayon blend with that comes in nine colors and sizes small, medium and XL.

Top features:

• Comfortable, flowy fit

• Round neckline

• Pull on closure

Related Content on CBS Sports: