One of the best ways to kick your workout session into high gear is to rock new exercise apparel, and Amazon Prime is here to help you break a sweat. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially here and is the perfect time to update your arsenal of workout gear and take your exercise regimen to the next level. Amazon Prime Day runs from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12 and you can stock up on exercise shorts, shirts, sweats and more.

Whether you work out at the gym or in the comfort of your own home, you'll be dressed to meet your fitness goals when you shop workout gear during Amazon Prime Day 2023 on July 11 and 12.

Amazon's best Prime Day deals on clothing for home and gym

Amazon Essentials men's stretch tank T-shirt

Amazon

The Amazon Essentials men's stretch tank T-shirt is 95% polyester, offering a sleeveless design and a moisture-wicking knit fabric with a gentle stretch.

Top features:

• Machine wash

• Roomy through chest and waist

• Ultra-soft, quick-dry fabric

Amazon Essentials men's stretch training shorts

Amazon

The Amazon Essentials men's stretch training shorts are 92% polyester and come in a variety of colors and sizes X-Small to XXL.

Top features:

• Roomy fit through hip, thigh and leg

• Ultra-soft, quick-dry and moisture-wicking knit fabric

• Mesh-panel design

Amazon Essentials men's full-zip hooded fleece sweatshirt

Amazon

The Amazon Essentials men's full-zip hooded fleece sweatshirt is a polyester/cotton blend available in a huge variation of colors and ranking from X-Small to 6X-Large, with 'Tall' options for many sizes as well.

Top features:

• Zipper closure

• Loose fit for a relaxed feel and silhouette

• Soft and warm midweight brushed back fleece

Amazon Essentials women's relaxed-fit capri joggers

Amazon

The Amazon Essentials women's relaxed-fit capri joggers come in size small to XXL and in 10 different colors.

Top features:

• Drawstring closure

• Snug fit through hip and and thigh with a more relaxed feel lower on the leg

• Soft, moisture-wicking terry with gentle four-way stretch

Amazon Essentials women's swing tank

Amazon

The Amazon Essentials women's swing tank is a rayon blend with that comes in nine colors and sizes small, medium and XL.

Top features:

• Comfortable, flowy fit

• Round neckline

• Pull on closure

Related Content on CBS Sports: