Amazon Prime Day 2023 is in its second and final day. For top brands, such as Yeti and Callaway, Prime Day is your best opportunity to save big on headphones, fitness apparel, fitness trackers and smartwatches, home gym equipment (such as treadmills rowers and elliptical machines), golf gear and more.

To say Amazon Prime Day deals on fitness are good would be an understatement. And they're still going strong on Day 2.

The mega retailer is offering terrific Prime Day savings on some of the best fitness gear on the market. We've found must-see deals on Bowflex SelectTech adjustable weights ($332 with Prime), Beats Solo3 headphones ($115 with Prime) and Schwinn's best-selling IC4 at-home bike, just $649 (reduced from $1,199). And that's just the start of the Amazon Prime Day deals.

The best in fitness gear, including weights, Pilates reformers and ellipticals, are majorly discounted for Prime Day 2023.

Best Prime Day deals on fitness tech

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to be shopping for new fitness tech -- many of our top picks are at their lowest prices of 2023, Apple Watch Series 8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 included.

Apple Watch 8: $280

Amazon

If you've had your eye on an Apple Watch Series 8, now is the time to buy. It features advanced health sensors and apps, so you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen or track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. Its crash detection and sleep stage tracking help you stay healthy, active and well-rested.

Available in four colors, the Apple Watch 8 pairs effortlessly with Apple iPhones, but note that it is largely incompatible with Android smartphones.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $280 (reduced from $400)

If you like the extensive health and fitness info Apple Watch 8 offers (and why wouldn't you?), but you also want to stay connected to emails, calls and texts, Apple Watch 8 with GPS and cellular keeps you connected wherever you go. Save $120 on one of Apple's most popular watches.

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS+ Cellular, (41mm), $380 (reduced from $500)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $160



Samsung

You need an Apple iPhone to get the most out of your Apple Watch. If you're an Android phone owner, consider going with the top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 instead. It's compatible with Android devices in a way that the Apple Watch 8 is not.

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5:

Android compatible

Aluminum metal frame, comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes (larger is $30 extra)

Auto workout tracking can identify running, swimming, rowing and more

IP68 rated, so you can take it swimming (water-resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes)

Measures blood oxygen saturation and monitors your heart (ECG functionality)

Charge lasts for one to three days, depending on usage





Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $160 with Prime (reduced from $280)

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon



Apple

Top features of the Apple AirPods Pro 2:

Easy, personalized setup for Apple iPhone users

Better noise cancellation (2x) than the first-generation Apple AirPods Pro

30 hours of battery life with the included wireless charging case

Charging case features the U1 chip for Precision Finding when lost

Personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking means sound moves as you do

Sweat- and water-resistant for regular gym use (IPX4 rated)

Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (reduced from $250)

Protein powders on sale: Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder

Amazon

Orgain's Organic Plant Based Protein Powder delivers 21 grams (per serving) of organic, plant-based protein derived from pea, brown rice and chia seeds. Each serving delivers two grams of dietary fiber with zero grams of added sugar and 150 calories per serving. We like that Orgain isn't made with soy and is gluten-free with no sugar added. It's USDA organic certified, not to mention 4.5-star rated by verified (very enthusiastic) Amazon buyers.

Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder, Creamy Chocolate Fudge (2 lb.), $18 with Prime (reduced from $27)

Want more Orgain deals? We've got you covered.

Water bottle deal: Yeti Rambler (30 oz.)

Amazon

One of the most trusted (and popular) names in reusable water bottles, Yeti's 30 oz. tumbler keeps your morning coffee hot or your beverage of choice cool. Dishwasher safe, Rambler is finished with a Duracoat coating, which ensures your bottle won't peel or fade.

Designed to fit standard cup holders, Rambler's MagSlider Lid keeps your drinks from spilling, though it's not completely leakproof. Stash one in your cupholder and get your hydration on after a long, thirsty hike or bike ride.

Yeti Rambler Vacuum Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid (30 oz.), $27 (reduced from $38)

Weights for home gym: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Hot deal alert! Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set is sold as a pair and replaces 15 sets of weights. That's a major space and budget saver. This set comes with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only app, free for two months, which tracks your reps and your form in real time.

"Easy to operate right out of the box," raves one Amazon reviewer about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, $313 with Prime (reduced from $529)

If you don't need the whole set and want to focus on unilateral movements, Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell (single) is also on sale for Prime Day.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (single), $179 (reduced from $275)

Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar

Amazon

Love those lunges, but hate the challenge on your grip strength when you level up with heavier free weights? We like the Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar. Featuring seven weight settings per bar, it adjusts from 20 to 80 pounds and reduces the amount of loadable dumbbells needed at home. Now on sale for Prime Day, this new take on dumbbells is a huge budget saver (and space saver too). Rated 4.6 stars.

Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar, $436 with Prime (reduced from $749)

BalanceFrom Rubber Coated Hex Dumbbell Weight Set

Amazon

Featuring its lowest price in 30 days (20-pound set), Balance Form's rubber coated hex free weight sets earn 4.6 out of 5 stars from happy customers, thrilled with the quality for the price. Use hex weights at home to prevent weights from rolling and creating a hazard under foot. The rubber coating helps soften the blow if you drop your weights and the textured chrome handles keep your grip tight and and secure.

We love shopping for free weights on Amazon, that Prime Delivery bringing them right our doorstep so the only heavy lifting we have to do is in gym. At up to 29% off for Prime Day, this deal won't last.

Weight benches for home gym: Flybird Weight Bench

Amazon

So you've just stocked up on great deals on free weights. Now, you need a weight bench. Flybird's adjustable weight bench is an Amazon bestseller that's rated for up to 800 pounds. It features seven back positions (incline and decline) and three seat positions, adding more options to your workout.

Says one satisfied Amazon reviewer: "It's so easy to fold, easy to open and easy to set the different incline and decline angles. It is fairly light weight and extremely sturdy. It is very comfortable; the padding is firm and the covering is easy to clean."

Flybird Weight Bench, $100 after coupon (reduced from $150)

Bowflex Weight Bench Series

Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day 30% off deal on Bowflex's top-of-the-line adjustable weight bench caught our attention. This bench offers endless options and variety to your workout, its six different adjustments make all types of weight workouts possible. This bench supports up to 600 pounds and weights just 70 pounds, which means Amazon delivers it right to your doorstep. Save the heavy stuff for that awesome workout you're about to do with your new bench.

Benches with four and five adjustment options are also available. Rated 4.6 stars.

Bowflex Weight Bench Series (six position), $297 with Prime (reduced from $499)

At home fitness equipment: Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Series

Amazon

Save time and money getting your spin on from home. Schwinn takes anywhere you want to go with a 1-year JRNY membership, included with purchase. JRNY creates daily adaptive workouts that automatically level up as you improve over time. It's like having a private coach who gives feedback and guidance.

The magnetic resistance features 100 micro-adjustable resistance levels and the dual link foot pedals come with toe cages or clips. Rated 4.6 stars.

Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Series, $649 (reduced from $1,199)

Sole Fitness E35 Elliptical

Amazon

Driven by a whisper quiet system, the Sole Fitness E35 Elliptical (‎26.38"D x 32.28"W x 8.66"H) earns 4.4 out of 5 stars from buyers who "love this product." We like E35's unique pedal design, which features a 2-degree inward slope to reduce ankle and knee stress. We also noted Sole's four back wheels, there for a smoother and more stable ride than other at-home ellipticals. The Sole Fitness E35 includes an integrated tablet holder for smart phones or mobile devices.

One note: some reviewers commented that assembly wasn't difficult, but did take some time. While it can be assembled as a solo job, we suggest grabbing a buddy or family member to speed up the assembly process so you can get to work(out). It's now 45% off for Amazon Prime Day.

Sole Fitness E35 Elliptical, $1,100 (reduced from $2,000)

Niceday Elliptical Machine

Amazon

Reviewers promise of easy assembly and Niceday's promise of a "hyper-quiet" magnetic drive system had us digging deeper into the Niceday Elliptical Machine (48"D x 25" W x 62"H).

A 16 lb. flywheel and 16 resistance levels provide double the resistance levels than similar products. Its 400 lb. weight capacity and heavy-duty base, which is made from extra-thick commercial steel, make this model more stable than similarly priced machines.

Be sure to apply the Amazon coupon before checkout to get the best deal.

Niceday Elliptical Machine, $500 after coupon (reduced from $800)

Shop under desk elliptical Prime Day deals on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day deals on fitness accessories

The best Amazon Prime sports and fitness deals in 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here. The two-day deals event at Amazon, running July 11 - 12, is one of the biggest sales events of the year. You can get Black Friday-like pricing on home gym essentials such as free weights, treadmills, massage guns, Apple AirPods, fitness trackers (like Garmin and the Apple Watch), heart rate monitors and so much more. In short, if it's sports or fitness related, there's probably a top-rated option on sale right now during Amazon Prime Day.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top sports and fitness brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, ETOnline and ComicBook.com.

Our top Prime Day deals picks

Best water bottle deals

Best Prime Day home gym deals

Best Prime Day deals on fitness tech

Best Prime Day nutrition deals

Best Prime Day fitness apparel deals

More Prime Day sports deals