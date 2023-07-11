Amazon Prime day is here (July 11-12) and the deals are coming in hot. Nike is so in demand that we didn't find many specific Prime Day sales, but we did round up some key price drops happening right now. From the popular sneaker and athleisure brand's top-selling Jordan brand shoes, to athletic clothing that will completely up your fitness fashion game, Amazon's deals on Nike are making it easier (and cheaper) for Nike fans to get outfitted this summer, and it's happening now.
We'll save you the scroll with our favorite deals on Nike during Prime Day 2023. You're welcome.Get Prime free
Remember life pre-Amazon? We don't either. That's because the mega retailer makes shopping so easy. And thanks to Prime Day discounts, the convenience of Amazon is also a money-saver.
We love that some of our favorite brands like Nike are so easy to shop (and save) on Amazon. Now that fun part begins. Add to cart? Why yes, please.
Nike Men's Basketball Shoes
Mere civilians may not be able to jump, shoot or dunk like Mike, but wearing a pair of Jordans makes us feel like we can. Jordans are the ultimate street-style accessory that can level up and outfit.
These kicks earn 4.3 stars for certified buyers who did warn these shoes run small.
Check color way and sizing for exact price.
Nike Men's Basketball Shoes, from $60 (reduced from $80)from $60
Nike Men's Nike Quest 4 Running Shoe
Premium quality running shoes, Nike's men's running shoe earns a respectable 4.5 stars from buyers who loved this shoe's fit, comfort and style.
Made from lightweight materials that still support your midsole, this shoe is built for speed. Increased traction in the sole and cushioning in the foot guarantee a smooth run, no matter how fast you go.
Check color way and sizing for exact price.
Nike Men's Race Running Shoe, from $50from $50
Nike Women's Stroke Running Shoe
Featuring more foam and improved upper, this running shoe is built for stability while still ensuring you the speed you crave. This shoe is designed with increased cushion, absorbing shock as you run.
Earning 4.5 stars from verified buyers, Nike's women's running shoe was heralded "amazing" by multiple happy buyers.
Nike Women's Stroke Running Shoe, from $66from $66
Sportswear Club Pullover Hoodie
A wardrobe essential (you're going to want to swoop up multiple colors), Nike's 80% cotton hoodie features a lace-up enclosure and is made from Therma fabric, which locks heat in. The ergonomic sleeves offer full range of motion.
Nike Sportswear Club Pullover Hoodie, from $34from $34
Nike Casual Tee
Nike's Dri-Fit technology keeps you dry even during a big workout or cardio session. This casual tee features mesh panels in the back for max breathability. A great tee for hot weather, whether you're working out or not, add multiple colors to your wardrobe while Prime Day pricing is on.
Nike Casual Tee, $25 (reduced from $27)$25 at Amazon
Nike Unisex Everyday Cushion Crew 3-Pack
Say goodbye to soggy feet (the worst, right?) thanks to Nike's sweat-wicking gym socks, which are designed to prevent slipping with wear. These comfortable and supportive socks come three to a pack, multiple color offerings available.
Nike Unisex Everyday Cushion Crew 3-Pack, from $15from $15
The best Amazon Prime sports and fitness deals in 2023
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here. The two-day deals event at Amazon, running July 11 - 12, is one of the biggest sales events of the year. You can get Black Friday-like pricing on home gym essentials such as free weights, treadmills, massage guns, Apple AirPods, fitness trackers (like Garmin and the Apple Watch), heart rate monitors and so much more. In short, if it's sports or fitness related, there's probably a top-rated option on sale right now during Amazon Prime Day.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top sports and fitness brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, ETOnline and ComicBook.com.
Our top Prime Day deals picks
