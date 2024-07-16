Callaway

Amazon Prime Day is here, running July 16 through July 17, and the golf deals are a total score. Amazon Prime members can up their golf game with one unbeatable deal after the next -- all for Amazon Prime Day. Whether you're in the market for a new set of clubs, an amazing golf shoe upgrade or a golf rangefinder designed to make your game more efficient, the folks at Amazon have pulled out all the stops to deliver amazing golf deals to Prime members.

We take finding great golf deals for you seriously, about as seriously as we take our golf game. Keep reading to find the best golf deals for Amazon Prime Day. You'll be so happy you did.

We're tracking down all the best Prime Day discounts, including the best lightning deals and rival sales during Prime Day 2024. Whether you're trying to find the best Prime Day deals on tech, Prime Day sales on beauty and fashion finds or Prime Day deals on health and fitness equipment, our team of expert deal hunters has you covered.

These are the top deals on golf equipment for Prime Day 2024

This year's Amazon Prime Day golf deals are sure to up your game. We found the best Amazon Prime Day deals on golf shoes, golf bags, golf rangefinders and accessories, golf shoes, driving irons and more.

Top deals on golf balls for Amazon Prime Day

Stock up on terrific golf balls thanks to these Amazon Prime day golf ball deals.

TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x golf balls: $34 (reduced from $50)

Amazon

TaylorMade's seamless ball features layered construction and a cast urethane cover. The ball delivers high speed, high launch and a soft feel. The ball's expanded core delivers increased speed.

Rated 4.8 stars by enthusiastic Amazon shoppers, these TaylorMade golf balls are on sale for $34, reduced from $50.

Callaway Hex Soft 19: $39 (save 15%)

Amazon

Callaway is a top name in golf balls and equipment for good reason. The Hex soft 19 ball is a soft golf ball with low compression, delivering a terrific feel to your shots on the green.

The ball features a low compression core designed for ball speed, while reducing spin -- ultimately increasing distance. Built for a straight flight and low spin, this ball earns 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Currently 15% off for Amazon Prime Day, the Callaway Hex Soft 19 balls are #$39, reduced from $46 for a package for 24 balls.

Shop more Amazon Prime Day golf ball deals

Here are more golf ball savings for Amazon Prime Day.

The best deals on golf shoes for Amazon Prime Day

From spikeless golf shoes to kicks that will dig into the green, Amazon Prime Day is slicing into major discounts on the best golf shoes.

Puma Golf Proadapt Alphacat men's golf shoe: $67 (Save 15%)

Amazon

Puma Golf's men's golf shoe provides stable cushioning and dimensional stability thanks to the shoe's impact resistant foam. The waterproof upper shell is made with engineered mesh to provide structure and support.

The spikeless outsole is stable, while providing intense ground gripping and traction. The shoe's bootie construction provides 360 degrees of support around the foot.

These golf shoes are on sale for Amazon Prime Day for $67, reduced from $160.

Adidas Women's Summervent spikeless golf shoe: $46 (Save 49%)

Amazon

Adidas' oh-so-comfortable women's golf shoe is constructed to keep your feet cool and comfortable all day. With an upper made from mesh for breathable comfort and a bouncy midsole made with flexible cushioning, you'll want to wear these spikeless golf shoes on and off the green.

Made in part from high-performance recycled materials, 50% of the shoe's upper is constructed from recycled materials.

This shoe is on sale for $46, reduced from $90.

Save on more golf shoes on Amazon Prime Day

There are more terrific golf shoes on sale this year for Amazon Prime Day.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on golf accessories and clothing

There's more to your golf game than clubs and shoes. Check out these terrific deals on range finders and more.

Reader-favorite golf deal: Callaway 300 Pro golf rangefinder: $170 (save $130)

Amazon

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of the terrific Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, which earns 4.7 stars at Amazon from exuberant shoppers.

Callaway is one of the most popular names in golf gear. This highly accurate laser rangefinder features a range of 5-1000 yards with +/- 1 yard accuracy, and measures in yards or meters

Regularly priced at $300, this Amazon best-selling Callaway rangefinder is just $170 on Amazon now, the lowest prices to date on this popular golf rangefinder.

Bushnell Tour V5 Patriot Pack Golf Laser Rangefinder: $212 (save 15%)

Amazon

A terrific golf rangefinger for discerning athletes who want an easy-to-use rangefinder, which promises accuracy and clarity. This rangefinder uses magnetic technology to attach to the cart, ensuring your hands are free to focus on your swing. The rangefinder's pin technology vibrates and offers a flashing red ring when you've hit the pin, making for more accurate shots during play.

This rangefinder earns 4.6 stars on Amazon from verified buyers. Regularly priced at $250, this Bushnell rangefinder is now $212 at Amazon.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on golf pants and apparel

The best deals on golf clubs

Amazon Prime Day is a terrific time to score a deal on a new set of clubs. Below are the top Prime Day golf club deals.

Wilson Profile JGI Junior complete golf set

Amazon

Designed to help new golfers get in the game from an early age, this set features a durable stand bag. The clubs are designed to help beginners develop of a love of the game and features a junior shaft flex, grip size, weight and club length.

Wilson is one of the top brands in sports equipment and this junior golf set earns 4.7 stars on Amazon. This junior golf set is on sale at Amazon for $135, reduced from $182.

Best deals on golf bags

The right golf bag is a serious game changer. Below are our favorite Amazon Prime Day golf bag deals.

Taylormade Golf 2023 classic stand golf bag: $153 (save 15%)

Amazon

Featuring 14 dividers, front facing pockets for phone and accessory storage, a magnetic security pocket and a built in putter protecting polymer patch, this bag offers all the storage one needs for a day of golf.

The bag is made from fade resistant yarn, which holds color longer and is made from UV protected materials.

This bag is on sale from Amazon Prime Day $153 (reduced from $180).





