LG

Right now, during Amazon Prime Day 2024, you can find some amazing TVs on sale, like Samsung, LG, Hisense, Sony and more. This makes it the perfect time to replace your existing TVs with bigger screens with higher resolutions and faster refresh rates, plus save money in the process. And when you take advantage of an Amazon Prime Day TV deal, you'll have it in plenty of time to install it before the 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony and the rest of your favorite summer sporting events.

Starting July 26, the world will come together as athletes from 206 delegations compete for gold medals in 39 different sports. Every minute of every 2024 Summer Olympics event will be broadcast in 4K UHD resolution if you subscribe to Peacock, but you can also catch highlights and some live events on the NBC television network, USA Network and other NBCUniversal-owned stations and networks. To catch every exciting detail in vivid color, seriously consider upgrading to a bigger, brighter and more powerful smart TV, such as one that's been heavily discounted during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale event.

The top Amazon Prime Day 4k TV deals

Now is the time to shop 4k TVs on sale. Check out these 10 great smart TV deals that you can take advantage of right now. All are for the latest 2024 TV models, so you're getting the latest and greatest features, but at a discount.

For more help choosing the perfect smart TV, check out our recently updated coverage of the six best 55-inch TVs of 2024, six best 65-inch TVs of 2024, the five best OLED TVs of 2024, the seven best 75-inch (and larger) TVs of 2024 and the five best TV surround sound systems in 2024.

Samsung 65" Q60D QLED 4K smart TV: $898 (10% off)

Amazon

For an average size living room or bedroom, a 65-inch TV is an ideal size. This 2024 edition of the Q60D from Samsung offers the latest in QLED display technology. It uses Quantum Dot HDR with 100% color volume to showcase a vivid and accurate picture with incredibly lifelike detail. In fact, this TV can generate more than 1 billion colors. And when it comes to watching sports (as well as action movies), the Motion Xcelerator feature combined with the TV's 60Hz refresh rate do a nice job making content appear fluid. This is complemented by the TV's ability to generate virtual 3D surround sound without needing a soundbar or complete surround sound system.

Like all Samsung TVs, this one relies on the powerful Tizen operating system, which was recently upgraded to make your favorite TV shows and movies even easier to find. You can also use the TV's Game Hub to play thousands of popular online games without needing a game console. Simply pair a compatible wireless handheld controller to the TV and join a cloud gaming service, like Xbox Game Pass or Nvidia GeForce Now. One of the great things about this TV is that it's just one inch thick, so it blends into its surroundings when it's hung on a wall. It also comes with a solar powered voice remote.

During Amazon Prime Day 2024, the price of this TV has been slashed by 15%, so you can buy it for just $848. Once it's installed in your home, simply subscribe to the Peacock video streaming services and you'll be ready to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics. Meanwhile, if you're looking for the 75-inch version of this popular TV, it's on sale for 21% off. This brings the price down to just $1,100. And that is one hot TV deal.

Hisense A7 Series 75" 4K smart TV: $548 (16% off)

Amazon

We love Hisense smart TVs because they tend to be loaded with cutting-edge technology, yet are priced considerably less than the competition. This 75-inch Hisense A7 Series smart TV is no exception. It's currently on sale for just $548 -- that's more than $100 off its usual $650 price. The TV features an LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

This particular TV uses phosphor technology that expands the color spectrum and improves overall saturation. And when you're watching content that's not in native 4K resolution, the 4K AI Upscaler transforms beloved classics, home movies, broadcast TV and even streaming content into striking 4K quality. To complement the picture, the TV supports DTS Virtual:X digital sound processing to simulate omnidirectional sound with "rear" and "height" channels. This eliminates the need for extra speakers when it comes to achieving virtual surround sound.

The Hisense A7 Series 75-inch smart TV is powered using the Google TV operating system, so you can easily find and watch the content you're looking for, plus get programming recommendations based on your interests.

LG 65" QNED85T LED smart TV: $997 (save 23%)

Amazon

If you weren't aware, LG stands for Life's Good. And your life will be good when you're able to see every minute detail of your favorite 2024 Summer Olympic events that are showcased with vibrant colors and ultra-smooth action displayed on the screen. The 65-inch version of this 2024 model TV is currently on sale for 23% off during Amazon's Prime Day sale event, so you'll pay just $997 with this smart TV deal.

Among the TV's perks are its 120Hz refresh rate, Quantum Dot Nanocell color technology and a8 AI processor that all work together in real time to showcase the best possible picture and sound quality. This includes support for HDR10 Pro which helps to elevate overall picture quality.

The TV is also available in a 75-inch model and it too is on sale. Right now, it's 22% off, which brings the price of the larger size TV down to just $1,397. A 75-inch TV is perfect for creating an immersive home viewing experience, providing you have the available wall space to accommodate the larger size of the TV.

For the ultimate home theater setup, consider combining the 85-inch version of the LG QNED85T smart TV with a complete surround sound system. The mega-size version of the TV is currently on sale for $2,297, which is 18% off its usual $2,800 price.

TCL 85" Q65 QLED 4K smart TV: $900 (save 44%)

Amazon

If you have the wall space, you can't go wrong with an 85-inch TV that offers the ultimate in immersive viewing -- whether you're watching sports, movies or binge watching your favorite TV shows. And video games also look pretty amazing on an 85-inch screen, too.

The TCL Q65 TV offers a stunning QLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get support for HDR Pro+ for enhanced picture quality, along with Quantum Dot technology that's able to showcase 100% DCI-P3 color volume. This means that whatever you watch will include incredible detail, lifelike color and smooth motion that's virtually blur-free.

The TV also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, as well as Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. In fact, in addition to having regular speakers built in, this TV has an integrated subwoofer to provide enhanced audio performance.

At the moment, this is one of the best smart TVs for sports fans, and it's on sale for a whopping 38% off during Amazon Prime Day 2024. This means you can take it home for under $900.

Samsung 65" Frame smart TV: $1,698 (save 15%)

Amazon

Samsung's 2024 edition of the Frame isn't just a smart TV. It becomes a decorative accent whenever you're not watching something. As a 4K resolution QLED TV, it also does an impressive job showcasing TV shows and movies, as well as high-action sports and games. And it displays famous works of art with extreme detail and color accuracy. Paintings from famous artists look real, while photographs look sharp and lifelike.

In addition to a matte finish which greatly reduces glare, for the first time, the Frame TVs are Pantone validated for color accuracy. This makes art look even more realistic. Even better: Samsung is offering a curated selection of 20 art pieces each month that Frame owners can display for free. But if you subscribe to Samsung's Art Store ($5.99 per month), it now includes access to more than 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries.

Thanks to the Frame's broad viewing angle, wherever you're sitting in the room, you'll have a clear view. As always, you can buy an optional, magnetically attachable bezel to make the Frame TV look like it's in a traditional picture frame. You can choose the bezel design (between $200 and $300 each) that matches the decor of any room.

Be sure to check out our full review of Samsung's 2024 Frame TV, as well as our coverage of the seven things I love about the new 2024 Frame TV (and three things I hate). Head over to Amazon right now to get 15% off this popular TV. The 65-inch version is currently on sale for $1,698.

Samsung 65" QLED 4K QN85D smart TV: $1,598 (save 16%)

Amazon

Here's a high-end QLED (mini-LED) 4K smart TV from Samsung thats on sale for 16% off during Amazon's 2024 Prime Day sale that's going on right now. This means you can take home this TV for just $1,578. It checks off all the boxes in terms of features that provide a clear, smooth and blur-free image, with vibrant and accurate colors. You also get clear and robust sound thanks to Dolby Atmos support.

This 4K smart TV uses the Tizen operating system, so finding content to watch is always easy. And the TV works with all of the popular video streaming services. Thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate, all on-screen action always looks fluid. Samsung's Real Depth Enhancer Pro feature works in real time to add more depth and realism to the overall picture quality, while the Neo Quantum HDR technology ensures you see bright, accurate and visually breathtaking color.

The NQ4 AI Gen 2 processor not only works behind-the-scenes to ensure the best possible picture quality when you're watching or streaming native 4K content, but when you're watching lower resolution content, AI upscaling dramatically improves the picture to as close to 4K as possible. For any average size living room or bedroom, the 65-inch version of this Samsung QN85D TV offers a great value, especially now that it's part of one amazing TV deal.

Hisense 100" Class U7 ULED 4K smart TV: $2,298 (save 54%)

Amazon

There was a time that a 55-inch TV was considered massive and 1080p resolution was state-of-the-art. Well, that was then. Today, for less than $2,298, you can hang a 100-inch ULED 4K smart TV on your wall to create a cinematic-like viewing experience at home. And while 100-inches offers breathtaking immersion, this TV has a super fast, 144Hz refresh rate. This means live sports and action movies will appeal smooth and virtually blur-free.

Combine the screen size and lightning quick refresh rate with support for Dolby Vision and full array local dimming, plus a bezel-less design and you'll experience a really detailed picture that's combined with immersive sound. Hisense's proprietary ULED technologies boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion.

This suite of patented hardware and software technologies delivers an engaging picture. Meanwhile, advanced full array local dimming technology is used to precisely adjust the LED's brightness in both dark and bright areas of the picture to create improved contrast and a memorable viewing experience in all room environments.

The TV is powered using the Google TV operating system, which means that using the included voice remote, you get access to Google Assistant. The TV works with all of the video streaming services you subscribe to and offers an intuitive user interface.

Pro Tip: Be sure to measure your viewing space before ordering this massive size TV and make sure people watching the TV will be able to sit a comfortable distance from the screen (at least nine feet).

Sony 75" Bravia 3 LED smart 4K Google TV: $998 (save 9%)

Amazon

When it comes to smart TVs from a premium brand, you can't go wrong with a Sony Bravia smart TV. This 75-inch Bravia 3 TV features a beautiful LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. While it's not the best-of-the-best of what Sony has to offer, you do get a nice assortment of features that are all powered using the Google TV operating system. This means you can access to all of your favorite streaming services including Paramount+, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more. Plus, you can easily stream to your TV from a computer or mobile device with support for AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in.

To provide a truly cinematic viewing experience, you get support for 4K HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Plus, using Sony's Triluminos Pro technology, the TV can display more than a billion accurate colors to generate a lifelike picture quality that is vivid and bright. Best of all, if you're a Sony PlayStation 5 gamer, the TV has exclusive features built in that automatically enhance the graphics and sound quality of your favorite games.

If you have your heart set on buying a Sony smart TV, but don't want to pay top-dollar, the 75-inch Sony Bravia 3 is a really good option especially now Amazon has slashed its price by 9%, bringing it down to just $998.

Vizio 75" Quantum Pro 4K OLED smart TV: $798 (20% off)

Amazon

Vizio is known for offering really inexpensive smart TVs, usually with a smaller screen size. However, this new Vizio Quantum Pro QLED smart TV is a high-end model that comes in a massive 75-inch size. It features 4K Ultra HD resolution supported by a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits combined with full array local dimming. The end result is the ability to watch your favorite shows, movies and sports on a large size screen that features bright and accurate colors and incredibly fluid motion -- even when your viewing space is brightly lit with sunlight or artificial light.

The TV offers a wide viewing angle and an anti-reflective film, so no matter where someone is sitting, they'll be able to see a detailed, glare-free picture that's composed of up to one billion colors. Dolby Vision, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Wi-Fi 6E support are among the TV's other notable features.

During the 2024 Amazon Prime Day sale, you'll find this TV on sale for 20% off, which brings the price down to an affordable $798 for the 75-inch version of this current model (2024 edition) smart TV that comes with a voice remote.

Sony 65" Bravia 8 OLED 4K Ultra HD smart TV: $2,298 (8% off)

Amazon

Rounding out our picks of the best TV deals available right now during Amazon Prime Day 2024 is this Sony 65-inch Brivia 8 smart TV that features a beautiful OLED display. This is one of the highest-end Sony smart TVs you can get as a consumer and it's priced accordingly. However, it's currently on sale for 8% off, which means you can buy it on Amazon for just $2,298.

The TV is powered using the Google TV operating system and has integrated features exclusively for PlayStation 5 gamers. These include Auto HDR tone mapping and an auto genre picture mode that's used to optimize picture quality for gaming and streaming. Plus, the Game Menu puts all your gaming picture settings in one place.

When it comes to watching sports, movies or TV shows, you can expect a sharp and vibrant picture that supports Dolby Vision HDR. To create the picture you see, thousands of mini LEDs are precisely controlled by Sony's XR Backlight Master Drive to deliver authentic contrast and a super bright 4K picture that can be comprised of more than one billion colors.

Whatever you're watching, Sony's proprietary XR Processor intelligently enhances every scene in real-time. It does this by boosting color, contrast and clarity. And when necessary, it relies on AI to upscale lower resolution picture quality to as close to 4K as possible. One great feature offered by this TV is it's ability to generate picture quality that's just as the creator's intended -- with studio calibrated picture modes specially designed for Netflix, Prime Video and Sony Pictures.

We're tracking down all the best Prime Day discounts, including the best lightning deals and rival sales during Prime Day 2024. Whether you're trying to find the best Prime Day deals on tech, Prime Day sales on beauty and fashion finds or Prime Day deals on health and fitness equipment, our team of expert deal hunters has you covered.