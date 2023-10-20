We are obsessed with the Apple AirPods Pro 2, and so are our readers. The earbuds, Apple's most advanced so far, have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low-distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. They also feature personalized spatial audio that tracks the movement of your head, boosting immersion in music and shows. And they're sweat and dust resistant. Honestly, what's not to love about these?

So when we saw that Walmart dropped the price on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with the Lightning charging case by 24%, we had to spread the word. Regularly listed at $249, you can now get these top-rated earbuds for just $189. That's the lowest price we've seen since Amazon Prime Day and we figured we'd have to wait for the next Amazon Prime Day to roll around to see prices that low again.

If you missed your chance to snag these during the October Prime Day sale at Amazon, this new deal at Walmart is your second chance to save.

Save 24% on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Walmart

Walmart

The sale is on the original version of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with the Lightning charging case. These earbuds feature an adaptive audio listening mode that selectively tunes out distracting noises while letting you remain aware of your surroundings. The new conversation detection feature can tell when you start having a conversation and automatically lower the volume and adjust noise cancellation settings on the earbuds so you can hear the person you're talking to.

Finally, the AirPods Pro 2 use machine learning to understand your volume preferences in different environments to automatically adjust volume for you as you move from gym to busy street to quiet office.

Get the premium earbuds at Walmart with the Lightning case for just $189 (reduced from $249). Apple AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C charging case are available at Amazon for $245, reduced from $250.

Top features of the Apple AirPods Pro 2:

The latest AirPods offer easy, personalized setup for Apple iPhone users.

Enjoy better noise cancellation (2x) than the first-generation Apple AirPods Pro.

Get up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking means sound moves as you do.

These are sweat-resistant enough for use at the gym (IP54 rated).



The best deals on Apple AirPods around the web

It's not just the Apple AirPods Pro 2 that are on sale now. You can get the older, but still top-rated, second generation Apple AirPods for $99 at Walmart and $99 at Amazon. Over on Amazon, the third generation Apple AirPods with a lightning charging case are now on sale for $160. Even the high-end Apple AirPods Max are on sale. In short: It's a great time to be shopping for new Apple headphones.

Save $30 on the Apple AirPods (second generation)

Walmart

If you don't need the advanced features of the AirPods Pro 2 (such as 3D spatial audio), consider the second generation Apple AirPods. They're on sale at Walmart for $99, one of their best prices of 2023.

Top features of the Apple AirPods (second generation):

These are the best Apple AirPods you can get under $100.

Get up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case.

These AirPods are easy to set up and make it easy to switch between devices.

Get the Apple AirPods (third generation) for $160

Amazon

With up to 30 hours of listening time, the third generation Apple AirPods are on par with the AirPods Pro 2 when it comes to battery life. The earbuds also boast spatial audio, IPX4 sweat resistance. The key difference is that they use Apple's older H1 headphone chip rather than the new, more powerful H2 chip found in the AirPods Pro 2.

Top features of the Apple AirPods (third generation):

Personalized spatial audio makes you feel like you're in the middle of the action of your favorite shows or listening live to your favorite music.

With the lightning charging case, get up to 30 hours of active listening time.

The always-on "Hey Siri" feature lets you use voice commands with your headphones to take calls, play music, get directions and more.

Save $69 on the Apple AirPods Max

Amazon

Apple AirPods Max are Apple's most advanced (and most pricey) headphones. The over-the-ear supports active noise cancellation, 3D spatial audio and more.

Normally $549, you can pick up a pair starting at $480 on Amazon.

Top features of the Apple AirPods Max:

Switch between active noise cancellation and a transparency mode depending on how much you want to tune out.

The knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions provide exceptional comfort.



These headphones feature spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a surround-sound experience



Get up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge.

They come with a slim Smart Case for storage in low-power mode.

