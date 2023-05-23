Looking for that perfect gift for Dad this Father's Day, or maybe the perfect pair of new gym headphones for yourself? Well, good news -- the top-rated Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at Amazon right now for $200. That's a savings of $50 over their list price at Apple, and one of the best prices we've seen for these earbuds, ever.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $250)

(Oh, and PS -- the older, but still top-rated, second generation Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon for $99.)

What makes Apple AirPods Pro 2 so great? The earbuds, Apple's most advanced so far, have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The earbuds also feature personalized spatial audio that tracks the movement of your head, boosting immersion in music and shows. And fit is not a problem, no matter how small (or big!) Mom's ears are -- Apple AirPods Pro 2 come with four different sized ear tips.

Reviewers rave about the sound quality of these Apple earbuds. Says one: "The soundstage it creates is astounding. I can not only hear individual instruments, I can detect where they are on the stage! I feel like I am listening to a live performance. If there are a paid of earbuds ever made with better sound at this price, I'd like to hear them. For something so tiny, the sound is off the charts."

Oh, and don't forget to spring for AppleCare+. It costs $29 and provides unlimited repairs of accidental damage.

Top features of the Apple AirPods Pro 2:

Better noise cancellation (2x) than the first-generation Apple AirPods Pro

30 hours of battery life with the included wireless charging case

Easy, personalized setup for Apple iPhone users

Personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking means sound moves as you do

Apple AirPods (second generation) are under $100

Top features of the Apple AirPods (second generation):

Best Apple AirPods you can get under $100

24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case

Easy setup, easy switching between devices

Apple AirPods (second generation), $99 (reduced from $129)

