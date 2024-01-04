Walmart

Kick off the new year with an upgraded listening experience thanks to this amazing Apple deal we spotted at Walmart. The retailer slashed $60 off the price of the upgraded Apple AirPods Pro 2 with the new USB-C charging case -- some of our favorite gym headphones. This month, the premium earbuds dropped to one of the lowest prices we've ever seen, giving shoppers a chance to grab the AirPods for well under $200.

For a pair of AirPods that normally retail for $250, those are some serious savings to start the new year.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 recently got an upgrade, swapping the standard lightning charger with a USB-C charging case. The new charging case can also plug into your new iPhone 15's USB-C charging base, so you can charge your AirPods in their case with your phone. They also got a durability upgrade, with an improved water- and dust-resistance rating of IP54.

The earbuds feature an adaptive audio listening mode that selectively tunes out distracting noises while letting you remain aware of your surroundings. The new conversation detection feature can tell when you start having a conversation and automatically lower the volume and adjust noise cancellation settings on the earbuds, so you can actually hear the person you're talking to.

Finally, the AirPods Pro 2 use machine learning to understand your volume preferences in different environments to automatically adjust volume for you as you move from gym to busy street to quiet office.

