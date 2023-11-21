Apple/CBS Essentials

The Apple Watch 9 is one of the most impressive -- and trendiest -- fitness tracking devices on the market. Just released in September 2023, we haven't seen many discounts on the device. That is to say, we haven't until this eye-opening Black Friday deal arrived this week.

Right now, you can save $70 on the Apple Watch 9. That's the lowest price for the smartwatch that we've ever seen. The Apple Watch 9 likely will sell out by the time Black Friday is through, so this may be your best time to buy all year.

The best Black Friday 2023 Apple Watch deal

Don't head to your local Apple store to get the best deal on the Apple Watch 9. The best Black Friday Apple Watch deal is at Amazon (and Walmart) now.

Save $70 on Apple Watch 9 for Black Friday now

Amazon and Walmart both have a great Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch 9. Right now, Black Friday pricing starts at $329 for the 41mm size and $359 for the 45mm size. If you were to buy it directly from Apple, the 41mm would cost you $399 while the 45mm would cost $429.

Siri Health may be the best new upgrade in the Apple Watch 9. It makes starting your workouts and getting status updates along the way a breeze. Instead of navigating the watch screen, just say "Siri, start an outdoor run workout" or "Siri, start a yoga workout." Your new watch will immediately start tracking the activity, even when you're not connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network. You can also ask Siri for updates during a session like what your current heart rate is or how much distance you've covered so far.

When you pair Siri Health with the new Double Tap feature, mid-workout watch navigation will be easier than ever. Double Tap is a new gesture you can use to interact with your watch without having to touch the screen. Simply tap your index and thumb finger together twice in a row--hence "double tap"--and the Apple Watch 9 will answer or end a call, start or stop a timer, play or pause your music or whatever else you need it to do.

This makes it a great choice for people who need to interact with their watch during workouts to check stats or start and stop timers. The hands-free functionality will seriously improve your workout experience so you can accurately log your activity without having to fuss with your watch.

It's also a great option for the multi-taskers. If you tend to squeeze in your exercise during the workday, for example, the ability to answer calls or reply to emails without having to stop your workout is a game changer.

Our favorite new features of the Apple Watch Series 9:

Siri Health turns Siri into your built-in fitness trainer, letting you start or stop workouts, check your health stats, and more with voice commands on your watch, with no Wi-Fi required.

The new double tap gesture lets you control any active app on your watch by double tapping your finger and thumb so you don't have to stop or slow down to navigate your watch.

The improved dictation is up to 25% more accurate so you can reply to texts, email and more while you work out.

Save $60 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for Black Friday

Designed for serious athletes and outdoor adventurers, the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49 mm) adds a few more cool upgrades on top of those of the Apple Watch 9. Aside from the brighter screen (3,000 nits!), one of our favorite upgrades is the customizable watch face.

Modular Ultra, the watch face on the new Ultra, lets you customize which metrics and performance data are displayed on your watch. Each widget on the face can be customized to display whichever data you need so you don't have to toggle between screens anymore. Everything you need to check is on one screen.

It also boasts improved depth and altitude tolerance. Dive down as far as 100 meters (about 325 feet) or scale mountains as high as 9,000 meters (about 29,500 feet) above sea level. Since the tallest peak on earth is Mount Everest's 8,848-meter peak, that means you can take this to the top of literally any mountain on the planet.

The new built-in Depth app logs your dives and lets you review your most recent sessions on the watch. From your phone, you can see your complete dive history, complete with GPS pinpointed entry point.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 regularly retails for $799. Right now, for Black Friday, you can get it for $739 at Amazon.

