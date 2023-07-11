If you've been eyeing an Apple Watch Series 8 but never wanted to splurge for yourself, now is the time to do just that.
Amazon has slashed prices on Apple Watches ahead of Prime Day 2023. Right now, you can save $120 on the 41mm Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch 8 (45mm). That means you can get Apple's newest smartwatch starting at $280, the best price we've ever seen, period. And if you want add cellular (and the most advanced features possible) to your smartwatch, you can save $20 on the high-end Apple Watch Ultra, one of the best smartwatches for outdoor fitness enthusiasts.
Best Apple Watch deals at Amazon now
Do you actually need an Apple Watch?
Need? Yeah. You do. That's because the Apple Watch Series 8 does more than tell time. In fact, Apple Watches can do everything from track your heart rate to send emails and texts. Your Apple Watch can even detect a car accident and call emergency services. There are loads of fitness tracking options, as well, making it a great wearable to take to the gym.
Apple Watches do all that and more, and they're sturdy, stylish and boast all that style and technology we Apple users have come to know and love.
Note, however, that you'll need an Apple iPhone to get the most out of your Apple Watch. They're not fully compatible with Android phones. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (on sale for $379) and Google Pixel Watch ($290 with Prime) make great smartwatch alternatives for Android owners.
Types of Apple Watches (and what they do)
Breaking it down, there are three categories of Apple Watch: Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE.
Apple Watch 8
Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps, so you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe and connected.
The Apple Watch 8 is available in four colors and two sizes (41mm and 45mm). It pairs effortlessly with Apple iPhones, but note that the Apple Watch is largely incompatible with Android smartphones.
Apple Watch Ultra
The 49mm Apple Watch Ultra is a smartwatch designed for serious athletes and outdoor adventurers. Ultra's fast charge battery lasts 36 hours, double that of SE and Apple Watch 8. The Ultra's emergency services also include an 80-decibel siren to attract attention and is water resistant up to 100m. It has the most screen area of any Apple Watch.
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE models are the least expensive Apple Watch offerings from Apple, but that doesn't mean they're light on features -- quite the opposite. SE models are swimproof up to 50m, can monitor heart rate and can detect falls and crashes. Cellular and wireless services are available (separate carrier plan needed; monthly fees will apply).
Shop Amazon's Apple Watch Sale
Not sure what Apple Watch to buy? We suggest narrowing down by price and what features you need. Go from there. You can't make a bad choice when it comes to an Apple Watch.
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS
Key features of the Apple Watch 8:
- Offers a wide range of fitness tracking features and fitness apps
- Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app
- Take an ECG anytime, anywhere
- Get high and low heart rate and irregular rhythm notifications
- Large, always-on, edge-to-edge display (41mm and 45mm options)
- Features all-day battery life and fast charging
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular
Key features of the Apple Watch 8 GPS + Cellular:
- With cellular, stay connected even without your iPhone nearby
- Like the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS, it's available in 41mm and 45mm screen sizes ($30 extra)
Apple Watch Ultra
Key features of the Apple Watch Ultra:
- Designed for endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers and water sports enthusiasts
- Up to 36 hours of battery life
- Features a 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case, Apple's largest
- Brightest always-on Retina display of any Apple Watch model
- Precision dual-frequency GPS for accuracy, distance, route and pace calculations
Android alternative: Google Pixel Watch
Google Pixel Watches are designed to keep you both fit and connected on the go. Using Fitbit technology, Google Pixel tracks heart rate, calories burned and activity. It also gives insights into the quality of your sleep (and how you can get more). Though it's not completely waterproof, Google Pixel Watch is water resistant (up to 50 meters) and sweat proof.
The watch comes in five different face and band options. It's iconic sleek, round face makes it a stylish accessory you can wear anytime.
The Google Pixel Watch comes in both Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled versions. The Wi-Fi Google Pixel Watch keeps you connected to all your incoming communication, but it requires an available Wi-Fi network or a mobile device within close range.
The LTE Google Pixel Watch keeps you connected to all your text messages and emails whether or not you're logged into a wireless network or piggybacking off your mobile device's wireless network. The LTE model is slightly more expensive, currently on sale on Amazon for $349, reduced from $400.
Android alternative: Galaxy Watch 5
You need an Apple iPhone to get the most out of your Apple Watch. If you're an Android phone owner, consider going with the top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 instead. It's compatible with Android devices in a way that the Apple Watch 8 is not.
Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5:
- Android compatible
- Aluminum metal frame, comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes (larger is $30 extra)
- Auto workout tracking can identify running, swimming, rowing and more
- IP68 rated, so you can take it swimming (water-resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes)
- Measures blood oxygen saturation and monitors your heart (ECG functionality)
- Charge lasts for one to three days, depending on usage
Upgraded Android alternative: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Or, you can upgrade to the 4.6-star-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It has all the key features of the Galaxy Watch 5, but with some noteworthy upgrades. It too is on sale at Amazon now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
Key upgrades found on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro:
- Has a larger watch face (45mm) than the Galaxy Watch 5
- Case is made of super-tough titanium, which protects better than aluminum
- Has a bigger 590mAh battery (vs 410mAh for the Galaxy Watch 5) for longer life
