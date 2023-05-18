If you've been eyeing an Apple Watch but never wanted to splurge for yourself, this is the time to do just that.

Amazon has slashed prices on Apple Watches. Right now, you can save $60 on the Apple Watch 8. (Note that the price says $389.99, but that you'll save an extra $60 at checkout.) That means you can get Apple's newest smartwatch starting at $329, the best price we've seen in 2023. And if you want a more serious smartwatch, there's a more modest $20 off deal on the high-end Apple Watch Ultra, one of the best smartwatches for outdoor fitness enthusiasts.

Our friends at CBS Essentials agree that this is the best time to buy an Apple Watch, so be sure to take advantage of this deal while you can. (They make great graduation gifts and Father's Day gifts!)

Best Apple Watch deals at Amazon now

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $329 (reduced from $400)

Apple Watch 8 (45mm), $359 (reduced from $430)

Do you actually need an Apple Watch?

Need? Yeah. You do. That's because Apple Watches do more than tell time. In fact, Apple Watches can do everything from track your heart rate to send emails and texts. Your Apple Watch can even detect a car accident and call emergency services. There are loads of fitness tracking options, as well, making it a great wearable to take to the gym.

Apple Watches do all that and more, and they're sturdy, stylish and boast all that style and technology we Apple users have come to know and love.

Types of Apple Watches (and what they do)

Breaking it down, there are three categories of Apple Watch: Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch 8

Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps, so you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe and connected.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in four colors. It pairs effortlessly with Apple iPhones, but note that the Apple Watch is largely incompatible with Android smartphones.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $329 (reduced from $400)

Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is a smartwatch designed for serious athletes and outdoor adventurers. Ultra's fast charge battery lasts 36 hours, double that of SE and Apple Watch 8. The Ultra's emergency services also include an 80-decibel siren to attract attention and is water resistant up to 100m. It has the most screen area of any Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (reduced from $800)

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE models are the least expensive Apple Watch offerings from Apple, but that doesn't mean they're light on features -- quite the opposite. SE models are swimproof up to 50m, can monitor heart rate and can detect falls and crashes. Cellular and wireless services are available (separate carrier plan needed).

Apple Watch SE (2st gen) GPS, $279

Shop Amazon's Apple Watch Sale

Not sure what Apple Watch to buy? We suggest narrowing down by price and what features you need. Go from there. You can't make a bad choice when it comes to an Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS



Walmart

Key features of the Apple Watch 8:

Offers a wide range of fitness tracking features and fitness apps

Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app

Take an ECG anytime, anywhere

Get high and low heart rate and irregular rhythm notifications

Large, always-on, edge-to-edge display (41mm and 45mm options)

Features all-day battery life and fast charging

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $329 (reduced from $400)

Apple Watch 8 (45mm), $359 (reduced from $430)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular

Walmart

Key features of the Apple Watch 8 GPS + Cellular:

With cellular, stay connected even without your iPhone nearby



Like the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS, it's available in 41mm and 45mm screen sizes ($30 extra)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular (41mm), $429 (reduced from $499)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular (45mm), $459 (reduced from $539)

Apple Watch Ultra

Walmart

Key features of the Apple Watch Ultra:

Designed for endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers and water sports enthusiasts

Up to 36 hours of battery life

Features a 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case, Apple's largest

Brightest always-on Retina display of any Apple Watch model

Precision dual-frequency GPS for accuracy, distance, route and pace calculations



Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (reduced from $800)

Android alternative: Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung

You need an Apple iPhone to get the most out of your Apple Watch. If you're an Android phone owner, consider going with the top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 instead. It's compatible with Android devices in a way that the Apple Watch 8 is not.

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5:

Android compatible

Comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes (larger is $30 extra)

Auto workout tracking can identify running, swimming, rowing and more

IP68 rated (water-resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes)

Measures blood oxygen saturation and monitors your heart (ECG functionality)

Charge lasts for one to three days, depending on usage





Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 plus free wall charging dock, $280

Related Content On CBS Sports: