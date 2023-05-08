If you've been eyeing an Apple Watch or maybe even bought one as a gift for someone else (so kind) but never wanted to splurge for yourself, this is the time to do just that.

Our friends at Walmart (we've never met, but go with it) have slashed prices on Apple Watches. These prices are so good -- like $179 marked down from $250 for this fully-loaded Apple Watch SE. And unlike other sales when the retailer marks down one model, which rarely happens to be one you've been ogling, Walmart has marked down many Apple Watch models. And yes, they've marked down the ones you want.

Shop the best deals on Apple Watches. Seriously though, what are you waiting for?

Do I Actually Need An Apple Watch?

Need? Yeah. You do. That's because Apple Watches do more than tell time. In fact, Apple Watches can do everything from track your heart rate to send emails and texts. Your Apple Watch can even detect a car accident and call emergency services.

Apple Watches do all that and more, and they're sturdy, stylish and boast all that style and technology we Apple users have come to know and love.

Types Of Apple Watches (And What They Do)

Breaking it down, there are three categories of (current) Apple Watch: SE, Series 8 and Ultra.

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE models are the least expensive Apple Watch offerings from Apple, but that doesn't mean they're light on features -- quite the opposite. SE models are swimproof up to 50m, can monitor heart rate and can detect falls and crashes. Cellular and wireless services are available (separate carrier plan needed).

Apple Watch 8

The mid-priced Apple Watch 8 does everything the SE does, but it's also dust resistant, can track blood oxygen and has a fast charge battery.

Apple Watch Ultra

Ultra's fast charge battery lasts 36 hours, double that of SE and Apple Watch 8. The Ultra's emergency services also include an 80-decibel siren to attract attention and is water resistant up to 100m. It also has nearly 27% more screen area than the Apple Watch SE.

Now, let's shop those amazing Walmart deals.

Shop Walmart's Apple Watch Sale

There's a chance there are so many watches on sale that you'll have a hard time choosing just one. We suggest narrowing down by price and what features you need. Go from there. You can't make a bad choice when it comes to an Apple Watch.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 44mm

Walmart

Key feature bullets

Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Track new tai chi and pilates workouts, in addition to favorites like running, yoga, swimming and dance

Hike smarter with built-in compass and real-time elevation readings

Stay on top of your health with high and low heart rate and irregular heart rhythm notifications

Apple Watch can detect if you've taken a hard fall then automatically call emergency services for you

Emergency SOS lets you call for help when you need it

Sync your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks

Make purchases instantly and securely from your wrist with Apple Pay

Swimproof design

100% recycled aluminum cases available in three finishes

watchOS 8 introduces new workout types, the Mindfulness app, the new Portraits watch face and enhancements to Messages

Available in midnight (pictured) and white.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 44mm Space Gray $179 (on sale from $310)

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular, 40mm

Walmart

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular)

Stay connected to family and friends with calls, texts and email, even when you don't have your phone

Stream music, podcasts and audiobooks on the go, and leave your phone at home

Set up and manage Apple Watch for each family member, right from your iPhone, with Family Setup

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular, 40mm Silver Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue/Moss Green Sport Loop $179 (on sale from $250)

Shop More Apple Watch SE Models On Sale At Walmart

Great Father's Day: Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular, 40mm Silver Aluminum Case with Deep Navy Sport Loop $179 (on sale from $330)

Great for fitness buffs: Apple Watch Nike SE (1st Gen) GPS, 44mm Silver Aluminum Case with Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band, $179 (on sale from $310)

Large display: Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular, 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Charcoal Sport Loop, $209 (on sale from $280)

Shop all Apple Watch SE deals on Walmart here

Shop Apple Watch 8 Deals At Walmart

Dust-resistant, Apple Watch 8 does everything the SE does but with a faster charge battery as well.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm

Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps, so you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe and connected.

Temperature sensor provides retrospective ovulation estimates and advanced cycle tracking features

Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app

Take an ECG anytime, anywhere

Get high and low heart rate and irregular rhythm notifications

Advanced safety features, including Fall Detection, Emergency SOS and Crash Detection

Enhanced Workout app with more advanced metrics and ways to train

A completely redesigned Compass app with waypoints and Backtrack

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance and swimproof design and increased durability for fitness and activity

Call, text and email with just a few taps

Listen to your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks (for use with GPS models)

Make purchases instantly and securely from your wrist with Apple Pay

Large, Always-On, edge-to-edge display

All-day battery life and fast charging

Sleep stages tracking lets you see how much time you spend in REM, core and deep sleep

watchOS 9 features an enhanced Workout app, a Medications app, sleep stages and greater insights into heart health

Apple Watch comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+, so you can explore workouts from HIIT to Yoga and meditations too.

Also available in red, silver and midnight.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm, $329 (on sale from $400)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm

Walmart

With cellular, stay connected even without your iPhone nearby

Stream or sync your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks

Set up and manage an Apple Watch for each family member, right from your iPhone, with Family Setup

Also available in red, starlight, and silver.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm $459 (on sale from $530)

Shop More Deals On Apple Watch 8

Goes with anything: Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - M/L, $359 (from $430)

Great gift for mom: Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band - S/M, $429 (from $500)

Get Deals On Apple Watch Ultra

All the bells and whistles on SE and Apple Watch 8, plus more. While not on sale currently, Apple's Ultra Watch is still worth a look.

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch

Walmart

WHY APPLE WATCH ULTRA: Rugged and capable, built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers and water sports enthusiasts -- with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life, plus all the Apple Watch features that help you stay healthy, safe and connected.

EXTREMELY RUGGED, INCREDIBLY CAPABLE: 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Larger Digital Crown and more accessible buttons. 100m water resistance. Customizable Action button for instant physical control over a variety of functions.

BIGGEST, BRIGHTEST DISPLAY YET: A bright, Always-On Retina display that's easy to see, even in direct sunlight. More room for adding complications to customize your watch face.

FOR ENDURANCE ATHLETES: Advanced metrics in the Workout app, including Heart Rate Zones and Running Form. Precision dual-frequency GPS for accuracy, distance, route and pace calculations. Trail Loop band is thin, light and flexible, designed especially for runners.

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case ($820)

