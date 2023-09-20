Matt Olson # 28, MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 16 Megan Briggs/Getty Images

One of the first in on Major League Baseball's new 12-team playoff format, the Atlanta Braves have clinched the NL East and are headed to October baseball. Three division winners and three wild card teams in both leagues will qualify for the postseason, the two division winners with the best records in each league will get a bye and skip directly to the League Division Series round. The other eight teams will face off in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Though the Braves are on pace to have the most home runs in National League history, Opening Day came and went without one. Scoring a home run in 132 out of 148 games this season, the Braves have averaged two homers per game. The Minnesota Twins hold the NL home run record with 307 and this Braves team has 291 at the time of publishing. The Braves are on pace to score 314 runs, further establishing them as the toughest team to beat in the postseason.

Assuming an October filled with Braves baseball, it's time to gear up with the best Atlanta Braves merch and gear.

The Best 2023 Atlanta Braves Fan Gifts & Gear For Men



With the 2023 MLB postseason on the horizon, things are looking good for the Braves. Sure, they'll have to get past the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have secured the NL West. But the home run kings have their sights set on October baseball. It's the perfect time for fans to update their Atlanta Braves fan gear and get division champion specific gear before it sells out.

Just in: Atlanta Braves 2023 MLB Postseason Dugout Hoodie

Nike

This just in! The Braves cliched the NL East and Nike responded with the Atlanta Braves 2023 MLB Postseason Dugout Hoodie. Featuring a postseason Braves logo mascot, this hoodie is postseason exclusive and is only available for a limited time.

This hoodie is available at Nike for $85.

Why we like this postseason hoodie:

A postseason souvenir will be a terrific (wearable) keepsake long after the postseason has ended.

Nike Therma fabric keeps you warm on cool October nights.

Nike DRI-FIT technology wicks moisture away so you stay dry even as the cheering heats up.

Post season exclusive: Atlanta Braves 2023 MLB Postseason Dugout T-Shirt

Nike

Get in early on the Braves post season efforts with the Nike Atlanta Braves 2023 MLB Postseason Dugout T-Shirt. Gift it to a Braves-loving family member or friend, or purchase one for yourself. It's the perfect layering piece before summer temperatures officially make their exit.

Why we like the Nike 2023 MLB Postseason T-Shirt:

We like the quality of Nike's fan gear, which features bold graphics and team logo.

This tee will make a terrific postseason keepsake well after the season has ended.

This lightweight, soft tee is the perfect piece of fan gear while warmer temperatures linger.

Cap off the post season: Atlanta Braves Classic99 Swoosh Hat

NIke

Jump into October baseball with Nike's Atlanta Braves Classic99 Swoosh Hat. This striking, lightweight hat features sweat wicking technology to keep you dry no matter how intense the game(s) get.

Why we like the Nike Atlanta Braves Classic99 Swoosh Hat:

We like to keep our head cool and covered at the game and beyond.

The stretch closure makes for a more comfortable fit.

The six panel design is modern take on a classic baseball cap.

Let's be honest, it looks really good.

MLB Post Season Dates To Remember: When do MLB Playoffs Begin?

MLB Playoffs: Tue, Oct 3, 2023 – Tue, October 24, 2023 (at the latest)

World Series, 2023: Begins October 27, 2023

Top-selling Braves jersey 2023: Ronald Acuña Jr. Jersey

Fanatics

Acuña, the Braves' superstar outfielder, led the league (alongside Los Angeles Angels two-say star Shohei Ohtani) for jersey sales so far in 2023. Of the top ten jerseys sold this season, the Braves are the most represented team on the list, with Acuña's teammate Matt Olson landing at No. 8.

Why we like Ronald Acuña Jr.'s jersey:

Available for both men and women, Acuña's Nike jersey features a rounded hem and full button front.

High-quality graphics are heat sealed and made to last.

This jersey features an MLB Batterman logo at the back top of the neck.

Fanatics

Even if you can't join Acüna and Max Fried out on the field, you can feel like you're a part of the team with a personalized Atlanta Braves jersey.

Why we like this customized Braves jersey:

This Nike jersey features high-quality team logo and graphics.

A personalized jersey allows wearer to feel like they're a part of the team.

Available for men and women, this jersey features a full button front and rounded, finished hem.

Related content at CBS Essentials: