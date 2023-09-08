Football season is finally here, so now is the perfect time to upgrade your television setup. Whether you want a new TV for your living room, or to update the TV on the porch for those backyard tailgates, Amazon has some of the best deals on top-rated TVs right now.

With fall TV show premieres and football games being televised from now until February, there is no better time for sports fans to update your entertainment system. Here are our top-rated sale TV picks this weekend.

Amazon

Amazon's own 75" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is on sale now -- you can save nearly $200. Here's why we like this TV model:

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series television supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.

You can control the TV hands-free with Alexa voice commands.

It includes 3 HDMI inputs to connect to cable or satellite and video game consoles. The HDMI eARC lets you add audio equipment for enhanced sound.

Toshiba 75" Class C350 Series: $590 (save $210)

Amazon

You can go big with the 4.4-star-rated 75-inch Toshiba Class C350 Series TV, and still get a great TV for under $600. Here's why we like this Toshiba TV:

This Toshiba TV features the Regza Engine 4K processor, which intelligently upscales lower resolution content to 4K.

This smart TV runs the easy-to-use Fire TV operating system, and includes an Alexa voice remote.

It supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, with excellent visuals.

TCL 98" Class XL Collection, $3,998 (save $4,501)

Amazon

Originally retailing for $8,500, the TCL 98" Class XL Collection is now less than half its original price on Amazon. Here's why we like this massive smart TV:

At a whopping 98 inches diagonal, you'll be hard pressed to find a bigger TV for watching sports in your home.

This TCL TV is a 4K QLED that has a wider range of colors than traditional LED televisions -- it can deliver more than a billion colors with better accuracy, better brightness and wider color volume.

Contrast is optimized across up to 192 localized zones, for better distinction between bright and dark areas of the image for enhanced detail, depth and dimension.

This TV runs the Google TV operating system, and can be controlled by "Hey Google" voice commands.

Amazon

The 4.6-star-rated Samsung 65-inch Class Q70A QLED is on sale at Amazon for 30% off, offering you a chance to pick it up for less than $1,000. Here's why we like this TV:

This Samsung 4K TV intelligently upscales HD content into 4K using a machine learning-based quantum processor.

The QLED TV boasts a billion vivid colors thanks to its quantum dot technology, while dual LED backlights adjust in real time.

The enhanced 120Hz refresh rate is ideal for watching action, whether that's a football game or the latest video game.

This TV can be voice controlled with Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby, so you never need a remote.

Save up to $800 on Samsung's The Frame

Samsung

The Frame, is a brilliant high-resolution TV and work of art all in one. When you're not watching anything, you can switch it to Art Mode to display an art collection of your choice or your own photos and artwork. The Frame also features a customizable bezel, allowing you to complement your style however you see fit. The bezel is magnetic making it easy to change when the mood or inspiration strikes.

The unique frame and well-hidden cables make it look like a real framed work of art. And when Sunday night rolls around, you can turn off Art Mode and turn on sport mode -- by which we mean put the game on and watch the action in all its QLED 4K glory.

It also features a matte display film that limits light distraction by reducing glare, giving you the best viewing angle for all your favorite shows and movies. In addition, The Frame allows you to go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast.

Available in sizes ranging from 32 inches up to 85 inches. All are on sale now at Amazon and Samsung.

What we like about The Frame:

The anti-reflection screen with matte display film eliminates virtually all glare so you can enjoy watching TV without distraction.

The Quantum HDR processor delivers blacker blacks, brighter whites, and all-around more vibrant color and precision detail.

Upload your own photos and artwork to display while it's in art mode.

The built-in motion sensor can conserve power by turning off art mode when no one's in the room.

Related Content on CBS Sports: