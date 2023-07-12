Looking the perfect pair of new gym headphones, or just something to listen to your favorite tunes while out for a walk around the neighborhood? Well, good news -- the top-rated Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at Amazon this Amazon Prime Day for $199. That's a savings of $50 over their list price at Apple, and one of the best prices we've seen for these earbuds, ever.
Oh, and PS -- the older, but still top-rated, second generation Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon for $89. Note that you no longer need to be an Amazon Prime member to score the deal.
What makes Apple AirPods Pro 2 so great? The earbuds, Apple's most advanced so far, have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The earbuds also feature personalized spatial audio that tracks the movement of your head, boosting immersion in music and shows. And fit is not a problem, no matter how small (or big!) your ears are -- Apple AirPods Pro 2 come with four different sized ear tips. You don't want your expensive new headphones falling out while you workout, right?
Reviewers rave about the sound quality of these Apple earbuds. Says one: "The soundstage it creates is astounding. I can not only hear individual instruments, I can detect where they are on the stage! I feel like I am listening to a live performance. If there are a pair of earbuds ever made with better sound at this price, I'd like to hear them. For something so tiny, the sound is off the charts.
"I expected a lot and got it. In fact, the sound exceeded my expectations."
Oh, and don't forget to spring for AppleCare+. It costs $29 and provides unlimited Apple-backed repairs of accidental damage.
Top features of the Apple AirPods Pro 2:
- Easy, personalized setup for Apple iPhone users
- Better noise cancellation (2x) than the first-generation Apple AirPods Pro
- 30 hours of battery life with the included wireless charging case
- Charging case features the U1 chip for Precision Finding when lost
- Personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking means sound moves as you do
- Sweat- and water-resistant for regular gym use (IPX4 rated)
- Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon
Apple AirPods (second generation): $89
Top features of the Apple AirPods (second generation):
- Best Apple AirPods you can get under $100
- 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case
- Easy setup, easy switching between devices
- Sweat- and water-resistant for regular gym use (IPX4 rated)
- Rated 4.8 stars
Save on Apple's most advanced headphones, the Max
Top features of the Apple AirPods Max:
- Features active noise cancellation and a transparency mode
- The knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions provide exceptional comfort
- Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides a surround-sound experience
- Up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge
- Includes a slim Smart Case for storage in low-power mode
- Rated 4.6 stars at Amazon
