We've been teeing up for some major Amazon Prime Day savings on top-rated golf bags, golf balls and accessories. Of course we've noted the amazing Prime Day deal on Strata Men's Complete Golf Set by Callaway -- the 4.6-star-rated stand bag and club set is up to $120 off today.
We've been impressed by the volume and depth of Prime Day golf savings on top brands like Wilson. So we've curated the best golf deals on the site. Now all you have to do is press "add to cart" and work on your swing, not that it isn't Masters-worthy already.
Top Prime Day golf deals featured in this article
- Top-selling complete golf set just got cheaper: Strata Ultimate by Callaway (16 pc.), $320 with Prime (reduced from $400)
- Now you can have a driving range at home: Golf Practice Net, $62 with Prime (reduced from $90)
- Golf simulator on sale: Phigolf2 Golf Simulator, $209 with Prime (reduced from $300)
- Stock up on golf balls: Wilson Profile Distance Golf Ball (3 dozen), $29 with Prime (reduced from $33)
Shop Amazon Prime Day best golf deals
From complete golf sets to golf simulators that make your yard your own personal driving range, Amazon is serving up some serious deals on top-quality golf gear.
Strata by Callaway Men's Golf Set : Save up to $120
An Amazon best seller, Callaway's Strata complete golf club set series caters to both beginners and advanced golfers -- you can choose between 9-, 12-, 14- and 16-piece sets that come with a high-quality stand bag. All of them are on sale now during Amazon Prime Day, but you'll need to be a Prime member to get the best pricing.
Earning 4.6 stars, buyers were pleasantly surprised by the quality of this set.
- Strata 9 pc. Intro features: Driver, 7 Iron, 9 Iron and Sand Wedge.
- Strata 12 pc. set features: 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6 Iron, 8 Iron, 9 Iron, Pitching wedge.
- Strata Plus 14 pc. set features: 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6 Iron, 7 Iron, 8 Iron, 9 Iron, Pitching wedge, Sand wedge.
- Strata Ultimate 16 pc. set features: 3 Wood, 4 Hybrid, 5 Hybrid, 6 Hybrid, 7 Iron, 9 Iron, Pitching wedge, Sand wedge.
All pricing is for right-handed sets. For left-handed sets, click on any link below or the photo above.$225 and up at Amazon
Strata by Callaway Women's Golf Set: Save up to $120
Designed for distance and performance, Strata golf sets feature hybrids over long irons. The stand bag includes a stylish aesthetic and practical pockets and easy carrying strap.
A regular top-seller on Amazon, this set is favorite with our readers. Judging by the 4.7-star review and the unbeatable Prime Day pricing, there's no question why it's hot today.
- Strata 11 pc. set features: Driver, 5 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 7 Iron, 9 Iron, Putter, Sand Wedge
- Strata Plus 14 pc. set features: Driver, Fairway Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6 Iron, 7 Iron, 8 Iron, 9 Iron, Pitching Wedge, Sand Wedge, Putter
- Strata Ultimate 16 pc. set features: Driver, 3 Wood, 4 Hybrid, 5 Hybrid, 6 Iron, 7 Iron, 8 Iron, 9 Iron, Pitching wedge, Sand Wedge, Putter
All pricing is for right-handed sets. For left-handed sets, click on any link below or the photo above.
- Strata 11 pc. set, $370 (reduced from $400)
- Strata 14 pc. set, $400 with Prime (reduced from $500)
- Strata 16 pc. set, $480 with Prime (reduced from $600)
Wilson Men's Complete Golf Club Set: Save $73
A 4.4-star rated club set, Wilson's complete men's golf set includes a driver, 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6 pitching Wedge and putter. The titanium composite driver features an enormous sweet spot. Rated 4.4 stars on Amazon.
- Wilson Men's Complete Golf Club Set, $297 and up (reduced from $370)
- Wilson Women's Complete Golf Club Set, $315 with Prime (reduced from $370)
Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls: Save 25%
Rated 4.7 stars, Callaway's soft golf balls feature specialized aerodynamics and a low compression core designed for ball speed and reduced spin. Increase your distance with this top seller. You can stock up at this Prime Day price.
Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls (2 dozen), $34 (reduced from $46)$34 at Amazon
Shop more Prime Day golf ball deals:
- Exclusive for Prime members: VERO X1 Tour Golf Balls (1 dozen), $30 with Prime (reduced from $40)
- 4.7-star low compression ball: Bridgestone e6 Golf Balls (1 dozen), $20 with Prime (reduced from $25)
- Quality distance balls: Wilson Profile Distance Golf Ball (3 dozen), $29 with Prime (reduced from $33)
Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder: $170
Calculate elevation changes and measure incline/decline angles with this precise range finder, which is equipped with 6x magnification. Featuring a range of 5-1000 years with +/- 1 yard accuracy, choose whether you measure in yards or meters.
This range finder comes with a carabiner hard carrying case for your convenience.
Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, $170 (reduced from $300)$170 at Amazon
Golf Practice Net: $62 with Prime
This 10'x 7' hitting aid helps you up your game with targets, a golf mat, balls and a tee. An outstanding way to practice swinging at home, this practice net is easy to set up and take down.
Golf Practice Net, $62 with Prime (reduced from $90)$62 at Amazon
GoSports Golf Practice Hitting Net: $68 with Prime
Save big on your own personal driving range (10' x 7'), usable indoors and out (watch those windows and light fixtures). This practice net features a convenient ball return and is easily assembled and taken down when needed.
GoSports Golf Practice Hitting Net, $68 with Prime (reduced from $80)$68 at Amazon
Phigolf2 Golf Simulator with Swing Stick: $209 with Prime
This ultra-realistic simulator features a smart sensor that brings you the feeling of striking a golf ball. Use Bluetooth to pair the sensor to this device and use your own golf club for practice.
This simulator featuers 76 courses and 3D data analysis to help you understand how you play and how to improve.
Phigolf2 Golf Simulator, $209 with Prime (reduced from $300)$209 at Amazon
Champkey Premium Impact Golf Mat: $28 with Prime
This durable practice mat (13"x 17") features a heavy-duty rubber backing for excellent shock absorption and increased grip. The impact surface can trace and analyze your swing path so you can correct it.
The alignment guide provides a visual guide for the club head path to help improve your swing and chipping skills.
Its lowest price in 30 days, don't sleep on this deal.
Champkey Premium Impact Golf Mat, $28 with Prime (reduced from $35)$28 at Amazon
Shop terrific Prime Day deals on golf accessories and clothing
- Water-resistant men's shoe: Men's Golf Shoes Non-Slip Golf Shoe, from $53 with Prime (reduced from $66)
- Save on Adidas shoes: Adidas Men's Spikeless Golf Shoe, $68 (reduced from $82)
- Organize your golf gear: Golf Bag Storage Organizer, $145 with Prime (reduced from $170)
The best Amazon Prime sports and fitness deals in 2023
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here. The two-day deals event at Amazon, running July 11 - 12, is one of the biggest sales events of the year. You can get Black Friday-like pricing on home gym essentials such as free weights, treadmills, massage guns, Apple AirPods, fitness trackers (like Garmin and the Apple Watch), heart rate monitors and so much more. In short, if it's sports or fitness related, there's probably a top-rated option on sale right now during Amazon Prime Day.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top sports and fitness brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, ETOnline and ComicBook.com.
Our top Prime Day deals picks
Best Prime Day home gym deals
- Amazon's best Prime Day full body home gym deals
- Amazon has top-of-the-line free weights for your home gym, and they're on sale for Prime Day
- The most popular weight bench with our readers is its best price ever for Amazon Prime Day
- Amazon has new discounts on Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells ahead of Prime Day
- Get organized with these Prime Day deals on weight racks and home gym storage
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on pull up and sit up bars for your home gym
- The best early Amazon Prime Day treadmill deals
- The best rowing machine deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023
- The best early Amazon Prime Day elliptical machine deals
Best Prime Day deals on fitness tech
- Apple Watch 8 just dropped to its best price of 2023 at Amazon ahead of Prime Day
- Garmin activity trackers and smartwatches are on sale for Amazon Prime Day
- Big Amazon Prime Day deal: Theragun massagers are on sale
- Best heart rate monitor deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best deals on Bluetooth speakers this Amazon Prime Day
- Best portable projector deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Best Prime Day nutrition deals
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on protein powder
- Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on meal prep containers
Best Prime Day fitness apparel deals
- Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on Amazon Basics gym wear and clothing
- These top-rated leggings and yoga pants are on sale for Amazon Prime Day
More Prime Day sports deals
- Coleman camping gear is on sale now for Amazon Prime Day
- Best hiking backpacks deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Snag some early Amazon Prime Day deals on golf balls and equipment for men and women
Related content on CBS Sports:
- Amazon Prime Day 2023 Apple Watch deals: These discounts are huge
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 fitness deals: Bowflex, Apple Watch and more
- Get high-quality sound on sale: Best Bose headphones and speaker deals this Prime Day
- Best Amazon Prime Day full-body home gym deals
- The best protein powders on Amazon
- Best deals on Bluetooth speakers this Amazon Prime Day