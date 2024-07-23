Jabra

Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are all offering huge deals on our favorite headphones for going to the gym just in time for back to school. These headphones aren't just for student-athletes. Any student can benefit from headphones with noise-canceling features when trying to study for a big exam.

Best Buy is offering the Beats Fit Pro for $40 off right now along with deep discounts on Jabra and other premium headphone brands.

Over at Amazon, the retailer has extended some of its hottest Prime Day Apple deals, giving shoppers another chance to snag the latest AirPods for up to 30% off.

Meanwhile, Walmart has slashed prices on most of its top-rated Beats headphones and is competing with Amazon to offer some of the lowest prices on AirPods you can find right now.

Whether you're looking for a premium upgrade that perfectly captures every note of your favorite songs or budget-friendly headphones that just get the job done, you can save up to 55% on some of the most popular headphones on the market. Keep reading to see all of the best back-to-school deals on headphones you can shop right now.

Airpods Pro 2 are 20% off at Amazon

Amazon

The upgraded Apple AirPods Pro 2 feature an adaptive audio listening mode that can identify and tune out distracting noises without totally cutting you off from what's going on around you. The innovative conversation detection feature can even tell when you start having a conversation and automatically lower the volume and adjust noise cancellation settings accordingly. There's no need to remove an earbud or even toggle the noise-canceling settings yourself. The earbuds will adjust automatically so you can hear the person you're talking to.

These bestselling Apple earbuds normally retail for $249. Right now, you can get them at Amazon for just $199.

The best earbuds for running are $60 off: Jabra Elite 8 Active

Jabra

The Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds are built to withstand the toughest workouts and stay put no matter how you move. An IP68 rating means these headphones are both waterproof and dustproof. They're also lightweight (5 grams per earbud) and have a soft matte silicone coating that helps the earbud grip your ear.

As for sound quality, the Jabra Elite 8 Active deliver surprisingly powerful bass and crisp highs. But most importantly, this model has a really intuitive equalizer in the app so you can easily tweak the settings to the music you listen to.

Right now, you can save $60 on these rugged and advanced earbuds when you get them directly from Jabra and use code JABRAELITE at checkout. Instead of $200, pay just $140 for a pair. The same headphones are also on sale at Best Buy for $150.

Get $100 off the Airpods Max

Amazon

Apple's most luxurious headphones have to be the AirPods Max. These over-ear headphones feature a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for exceptional comfort. They also come with spatial audio and the ability to switch seamlessly between active noise cancellation and a transparency mode depending on how much you want to tune out.

Right now, the AirPods Max are on sale at Amazon for $450 (reduced from $549).

Save $50 on the Beats Studio Buds

Best Buy

Designed to give you studio-quality audio in a compact earbud, the Beats Studio Buds come with their own custom acoustic platform and spatial audio. Combine that with active noise canceling and intelligent sound isolation that cuts out the background noise and you get an immersive listening experience that keeps you fully in the zone while you're working out. Plus, an IPX4 rating means these studio-quality earbuds can handle the sweat.

Both Best Buy and Walmart are offering these premium Beats earbuds for $50 off. Get a pair for $100, instead of $150.

Over half off the JBL Tune 130NC

Amazon

The big (for an earbud) 10 mm drivers built into the JBL Tune 130NC buds are powerful enough to handle those deep bass frequencies in all of your favorite hip-hop or heavy rock tracks. That bass sound gets an added boost from the ergonomic dot form factor shape of the bud itself which creates a snug fit inside your ear and minimizes sound leakage so you feel every beat of that song. You can also use the free JBL Headphones app to customize your EQ settings to better match the music you love.

Right now, Amazon is offering shoppers a chance to experience that powerful bass and personalized sound for over half off. Get a pair of JBL Tune 130NC earbuds for just $45, instead of $100.

The second-generation AirPods dropped to $89

Amazon

The entry-level second-generation Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon and Walmart for just $89. That's the lowest price for these earbuds that we've ever seen.

Featuring up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case and crystal clear audio, these are the best Apple AirPods you can get under $100. The second-generation AirPods are easy to set up and make it easy to switch between devices. Plus, they boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can stand up to a sweaty gym workout.

Save $40 on the Beats Fit Pro

Best Buy

Beats Fit Pro earbuds bring the premium sound of Beats earbuds to the gym. The unique hook shape of the earbud locks into your ear so that it can stay in place while you work out. You'll also get three ear tip options included in the box to better customize the fit to your ear. An IPX4 rating adds just enough water resistance to handle the sweat from that workout.

While you'd normally have to fork out $200 for a pair of these gym-ready Beats headphones, Best Buy has dropped the price to just $160 right now.

Try bone-conduction headphones for $68: Demicea bone-conduction headphones (48% off)

Amazon

Bone-conduction headphones are one of the latest trends in fitness. Using an innovative technology that sends sound waves through the bones in your cheek and near your ear, these nifty headphones allow you to listen to music through your bones instead of your ears. This leaves your ears open while you work out -- an important feature for runners, cyclists and anyone else who needs to remain aware of their surroundings for safety.

If you've been wanting to try out bone-conduction headphones, now's the time. These 4.6-star-rated Demicea headphones are IP68-rated so they're totally sweatproof and dustproof. They also come with 32 GB of built-in storage space so you can download your favorite songs and leave your phone at home. Normally listed at $130, these popular bone-conduction headphones are 48% off at Amazon. Get a pair for just $68.

