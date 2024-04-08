Dick's Sporting Goods

Whether you're playing with friends on the weekends or you've joined a team, choosing the best baseball bat is key to having fun and improving your batting average. But once you start shopping, it gets surprisingly complicated trying to figure out which bat is right for you. Do you need a balanced or end-loaded swing? What drop weight should you get? How do you know what length your bat should be?

We're here to demystify that process and help you find the perfect bat. From beginner-friendly picks to Big League-graded baseball bats, here are the best baseball bats you can get in 2024. All of them are BBCOR-certified, so you (or your teen) will be able to use them in official competitions.

Best baseball bat for beginners: Marucci Cat X

Amazon

Marucci is one of the brands you'll see most in MLB games. While those baseball bats are all wood, per MLB rules, the brand also offers a wide range of alloy and composite bats. These newer materials, coupled with Marucci's best-in-class design and technology, make for a much more beginner-friendly, easy-to-swing baseball bat.

From the gel-infused knob that dampens vibrations to the responsive aluminum alloy barrel with a generous sweet spot, this BBCOR-certified baseball bat makes it easier for beginners or casual players to make contact and put more balls in play even when you hit off-center.

With sizes ranging from 29 inches up to 34 inches, players of all sizes will be able to get a Marucci Cat X. Prices start at $292 on Amazon.

Why we like the Marucci Cat X:

Made from aluminum alloy, this baseball is lightweight and easy to swing.

The gel-infused knob dampens vibrations so you can swing confidently.

The extended barrel is designed to maximize the sweet spot so you can still put balls in play even when you hit off-center.

No break-in period is required.

This baseball meets all BBCOR requirements so you can use it for high school, college or anywhere else that requires regulation equipment.

Best balanced baseball bat: DeMarini Voodoo One

Amazon

The DeMarini Voodoo One is built for speed. The lightweight aluminum alloy barrel is paired with a composite-metal blend in the handle to minimize vibration and maximize stiffness. That and the balanced weight distribution mean you'll be able to whip this bat through the air to hit balls harder and faster, giving your opponents less time to react.

The speed-optimized baseball bat is also extra durable thanks to its one-piece construction. So it's a great pick for players who plan to use it frequently. Another perk of the aluminum alloy bat: There's no break-in period required. It's game day ready right out of the wrapper.

You'll find the best deal at Amazon, where prices on the DeMarini Voodoo One start at $360. But if you can't find the length and weight combination you want there, you can also get this baseball at Dick's Sporting Goods for $400.

Why we like the DeMarini Voodoo One:

The balanced weight distribution makes this bat easier to control than an end-loaded bat.

This lightweight aluminum alloy bat is optimized for speed.

No break-in period is required.

Fortified metal and a one-piece construction make this bat extra durable.

This bat is BBCOR-certified.

Best wood baseball bat: Victus "J-Rod" Julio Rodriguez Pro Reserve

Dick's Sporting Goods

If you want to play like the pros, you need a wood bat like the Victus "J-Rod" Julio Rodriguez Pro Reserve. While wood baseball bats tend to be a little heavier than the alloy or composite bats on the market, they make up for it by being better balanced and offering more feedback on contact.

In other words, you're going to feel when you hit the sweet spot -- and when you miss it. That can make this Victus bat a little harder to use for beginners, but, with practice, that feedback will help you develop your mechanics and approach better than any alloy or composite bat will.

Built for power, this all-maple wood bat has an end-loaded feel and durable one-piece construction. Get the pro-grade wood baseball bat at Dick's Sporting Goods for $210.

Why we like the Victus "J-Rod" Julio Rodriguez Pro Reserve:

The Maple wood bat gives players more feedback that helps them feel exactly where the sweet spot is.

Featuring one-piece construction, this is a durable bat that can withstand heavy usage.

With an end-loaded feel, this is a good bat for power hitters but still balanced enough to be used by any batter.

This bat is BBCOR-certified.

Best baseball bat on a budget: Rawlings Velo

Amazon

If you're not ready to commit to a triple-digit price tag, but you still want a baseball bat that has the feel of a high-end model, we recommend the Rawlings Velo. The one-piece composite baseball bat is durable, lightweight and BBCOR-certified. It's priced at just $84 on Amazon.

The carbon composite material creates a lighter swing weight with less vibration than most metal alloy bats. We also like the expanded barrel design that creates a bigger sweet spot. This makes it a great pick for beginners or casual players.

Why we like the Rawlings Velo:

Carbon composite material offers the lighter weight swing of a metal bat but with less vibration.

Featuring a larger sweet spot, this is a great choice for beginners or casual players.

The one-piece construction makes this baseball bat surprisingly durable.

This bat is BBCOR-certified.

Best end-loaded baseball bat: Louisville Slugger Select PWR

Dick's Sporting Goods

End-loaded baseball bats like the Louisville Slugger Select PWR are great for power hitters. When you want to hit home runs or at least send the ball far into the outfield, you need something a little heavier and built to put most of that extra weight into the end of the barrel.

That design helps build momentum and force behind your swings so you can launch the ball farther. This Louisville Slugger does just that in a baseball bat that offers an extended alloy barrel for a bigger sweet spot. So, in addition to being great for power hitters, it also helps increase your hit rate so you miss fewer pitches.

Get the premium end-loaded baseball bat at Dick's Sporting Goods for $400.

Why we like the Louisville Slugger Select PWR

The end-loaded baseball bat adds more momentum and force behind swings.

This bat is BBCOR-certified.

Made from metal alloy, this bat is lighter and easier to control than most end-loaded baseball bats.

The proprietary handle minimizes vibration on contact so you can maintain a consistent swing.

More top-rated baseball bats

What is a BBCOR baseball bat?

BBCOR stands for "Bat-ball Coefficient of Restitution" and refers to the NCAA's baseball bat performance standards for high school and college bats that are made of alloy or composite materials. To be BBCOR certified, a non-wood bat needs to meet certain weight and design standards that ensure they perform about the same as a wood bat of the same length.

While the history of why the regulations for non-wood bats were adopted is fascinating, the key takeaway here is that you need a BBCOR bat if you plan to use it in any kind of official competition, whether that's your school's baseball team or a local amateur league.

Similar standards exist for younger players. So if you're shopping for a baseball bat for your kid, look for USA- or USSSA-certified bats. But check with their coach before buying to find out which certification standards your child's bat needs to meet.

What size baseball bat do I need?

Choosing the right bat length comes down to your height and weight. The taller and heavier you are, the longer your bat needs to be to achieve comfortable and consistent swing mechanics. With that said, most adult players will need something between 32 inches and 34 inches.

How do I know what drop bat I need?

The drop of a bat is calculated by subtracting the weight of the bat (in ounces) from the length of the bat (in inches). It's used to measure the relative weight of a bat across different lengths. The higher the number, the lighter the bat.

In general, lighter bats are easier to swing but not very powerful. Heavier bats are powerful but can be unwieldy.

If you're an adult beginner just looking for an easy-to-use bat for casual games, opt for a 5 or 8 drop. However, if you're planning to join a league, you'll likely need a bat with a drop weight of 3 to meet regulation requirements.

Is it necessary to break in a bat?

Certain baseball bats -- especially composite and certain types of wood bats -- do need to be broken in. This just means you should hit balls with it a certain number of times (usually around 150-200 hits) before you use it in an actual game. This is done to compress the composite or wood, hardening it so that the maximum possible force is transferred to the ball on contact.

If you buy a bat that does require a break-in period, the manufacturer will typically state the recommended number of hits needed to do it. You can take it down to a batting cage to crank through those hits in one or two sessions.

For best results, twist the bat a quarter of an inch or so between each swing so that you're hardening all sides of the bat evenly.