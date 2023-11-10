Amazon

Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away but major retailers are already dropping prices on our favorite sports and fitness gear to some of the lowest levels we've seen all year.

Some of our favorite early Black Friday sports and fitness deals are on smartwatches. The Apple Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and Pixel Watch are all on deep discount right now, along with tons of other top-rated smartwatches.

To make sure you get the one you want at the amazing price you deserve, we've rounded up the absolute best early Black Friday smartwatch deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. We wouldn't want to miss out on savings this big and we figured you wouldn't either. Tap the buttons below to see all the smartwatch deals at your favorite retailers, or read on for our top Black Friday smartwatch deal picks.

Save $100 on the Apple Watch 8 at Amazon

Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 includes advanced health sensors and apps. You can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle.

It also tracks vertical oscillation, stride length and ground contact time for even more detailed insights into your running performance. You can also create custom workouts with intervals to get alerted when it's time to speed up, slow down, take a rest or begin your cool down session.

Right now, you can get the popular Apple Watch on Amazon for just $299 (reduced from $399).

Top features of Apple Watch Series 8:

You can take an ECG anytime.

The Apple Fitness+ app (three months free) offers new ways to train and gives deeper metrics into your body's performance.

Use Apple Wallet on the go so you can step out for a run without your phone.

The Apple Watch 8 has advanced performance metrics tailored specifically to runners, including cadence, vertical oscillation, stride length and ground contact time.

This watch includes many of the same features and functionality as the Apple Watch 9 but at a new, lower clearance price.

Get the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $30 off

Amazon

Released in August 2023, the latest generation of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features a longer battery life and a bigger display. It has built-in GPS and advanced health sensors like heart rate, temperature and more. It's got great sleep-tracking features and the ability to create custom workouts, too.

There are tons of everyday use features like Samsung Wallet, so you can pay with your watch and leave your wallet at home. You can also answer calls and texts right from your watch. So if you want a daily-use smartwatch as versatile as Apple's, you'll find a lot of the features you're looking for in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

Shoppers can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 on Amazon for just $269 (reduced from $300).

Top features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6:

The convenient features like Samsung Wallet and the ability to answer calls and texts make this a great daily smartwatch.

The built-in GPS lets you easily track your run (or ride).

Track over 90 different kinds of activities.

The advanced sleep tracking tools give you insights on your sleep stages, sleep quality, and even help you plan your bedtime.

Save over 20% on the Google Pixel Watch at Best Buy

Best Buy

Regularly retailing for $350, Best Buy dropped the price on the WiFi version for just $280 ahead of Black Friday. The retailer is also offering the Pixel Watch LTE for $330 (reduced from $400).

While the first generation Pixel Watch doesn't offer the same stress management tools or improved heart rate sensor as the new Pixel Watch 2, it's still a great smartwatch with tons of useful health and fitness features. And it happens to be on deep discount.

Top features of the Pixel Watch:

Leave your wallet at home and pay for things with Google Wallet on your watch.

Get turn-by-turn directions with Google Maps on your watch.

The watch is waterproof down to 50 meters so you can swim or shower with it on.

Respond to texts or make calls from your wrist.

Track 40 different exercises.

Track heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep activity.

Get a Garmin smartwatch for under $300: Garmin Venu 2

Walmart



The Garmin Venu 2 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that can track heart rate, respiration, blood oxygen levels and more. But what really sets it apart is the ability to customize the display to show you the metrics you care about during your workout.

Speaking of that workout, the watch comes preloaded with routines that target different muscle groups or performance goals. When you pick one and tap start, the watch not only starts a timer but shows an animated display of how to perform the exercise you're doing in each interval.

If you don't want to use a preloaded routine, the Garmin app has a database of more than 1,400 exercises, categorized by which muscle groups they work. Build your own custom routine in the app on your phone. Then download it to your watch and get moving.

The premium fitness tracking smartwatch is on sale at Walmart for $297 right now (regularly priced at $400).

Top features of the Garmin Venu 2:

Preloaded workouts let you jump right into a session with no prep needed.

Create your own custom workouts in the Garmin Connect app and then access them from your watch.

Follow along to animated workouts on your wrist.

Set custom HIIT

Track heart rate, respiration and more during your workout.

Shop more early Black Friday smartwatch deals

Related content on CBS Sports: