Best Buy is having a huge back-to-school sale right now with serious discounts on some of our favorite brands for wearables --and the tech retailer isn't checking school IDs so you can take advantage of these deals even if you're not technically going back to school. So this is your perfect chance to upgrade your headphones or smart watch ahead of this fall when you transition out of summer vacation mode and back into your regular workout routine. Here are our favorite tech deals at Best Buy this month.

Regularly priced at $100, you can get the Google Pixel Buds A Series for just $60 during Best Buy's back-to-school sale. The 4.4-star rated earbuds boast 12 mm drivers in each bud -- some of the largest you can fit in a compact earbud -- so you get high-quality audio that stays true to its source.

Google's A-Series also features noise reduction and adaptive sound which means they'll automatically crank up the volume when your environment gets noisy, and then turn it back down when it gets quiet again. So you don't have to interrupt your workout to keep adjusting the volume. They're also water resistant so feel free to work up a sweat while listening to your favorite music.

With the Google Pixel Buds Pro, you get everything the A-Series offers plus even more cool features. Those extra features include active noise cancelation so you can tune out the world and focus on your workout. These earbuds also boast twice the battery life on a single charge: 11 hours compared to the A-Series' five hours. So go ahead and leave the case at home while you run that marathon.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 come with active noise cancelation and Dolby head-tracking technology to create a fully immersive listening experience. Noise cancelation drowns out the outside world while head tracking allows the headphones to deliver dynamic surround sound audio.

They're sweat-proof and ergonomically designed, too, so you can wear these comfortably no matter how long your workout lasts. The earbuds have a 4.4-star rating from over 3,500 reviews on Best Buy. And you can get them for just $110 (reduced from $150) during the Best Buy back-to-school sale.

If you prefer the feel or sound of over-ear headphones rather than earbuds, then you need to check out the Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 headphones. The popular wireless headphones have earned a 4.7-star rating after over 4,500 reviews because they're sweat-proof, lightweight and offer an impressive 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. And if you do manage to run that battery out, just five minutes on the charger will give you another three hours of playtime.

They also offer dynamic surround sound and noise cancelation delivered by 40mm drivers for rich, crystal clear audio even when you're inside a noisy gym or jogging down a busy street. During the sale, you can get these premium headphones for just $130 (reduced from $200).

A great smart watch can act as a fitness trainer, motivator and personal assistant in one. That's exactly what this Google Pixel Watch LTE does. The water-resistant watch tracks your heart rate, calories burned, activity level, blood oxygen and other important metrics to help you monitor your workout performance and keep tabs on your health.

The LTE watch can pair to any device via Bluetooth, but if you associate it with your phone number, you can take advantage of its ability to connect to any LTE network to text, call and get updates from your phone--even when your phone is miles away. That's true no matter what kind of phone you have or which carrier you're with. So you can work out without having to keep your phone on you. You can get the 4.2-star rated watch for $320 (reduced from $400) during Best Buy's sale.

Amazfit is one of the best budget brands when it comes to smart watches. And with the back-to-school sale going on right now, the Amazfit GTS 3 is even easier on your wallet with a price tag of just $150 (reduced from $180).

Despite its low price, the Amazfit GTS 3 is surprisingly high quality and feature-packed. It can track heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels and more. And it even comes with over 150 built-in sport modes so you can track your workout without having to connect any third-party app to your watch. For eight of those sports, it even has smart recognition to automatically detect when you start working out. Instead of fiddling with your watch to make sure it's logging your session, just lace up your shoes and start moving.

