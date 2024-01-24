Callaway

For some golfers, winter means it's time to put away the clubs and take a break. For others, it's a chance to get the course to yourself while everyone else takes that break.

But no matter which type of golfer you are, winter is also the season of savings. Between end-of-season sales and clearance deals, January is one of the best times of year to score serious deals on premium cold weather golf gear, golf rangefinders, golf balls and more. That includes these Callaway golf deals. The brand favored by golf pros like Jon Rahm and other top athletes like Steph Curry, the Callaway name has become synonymous with quality.

Best Callaway deals you can shop right now

CBS Sports readers can't say enough good things about Callaway rangefinders -- the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope rangefinder is a top-selling product at CBS Sports Essentials. Callaway golf jackets and sweaters are also on deep discount, making now a great time to stock up on premium cold weather gear. Keep reading for all of the best Callaway deals in January.

Save 24%: Callaway Weather Series golf sweater

Amazon

Made from 100% merino wool, this thermal quarter zip golf sweater by Callaway is luxuriously soft and warm. The mock neck and ribbing at the cuffs and hem hold heat in and keep wind out. If you want a little more breathing room, unzip the quarter zip at the neck to get some air flow.

Prices start at $84 for select colorways and sizes (reduced from $110).

Callaway Quilted golf jacket (60% off)

Callaway

This full zip jacket is filled with Primaloft insulation that keeps you warm even in windy or rainy conditions. The quilted design holds that insulation in place inside the wind and water resistant fabric, so the insulation won't settle over time.

With just a hint of stretch in the material, you'll still get your full range of motion. You can keep it on even when it's your turn to swing.

Get this premium insulated Callaway golf jacket for just $45 (reduced from $130).

Save 33%: Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope laser rangefinder

Callaway

Our readers can't get enough of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope laser rangefinder, and with good reason. This 4.7-star rated range finder is from one of golf's top brands. It's accurate up to plus or minus one yard. Plus, there's an external slope on/off switch, making it legal for tournament play.

Regularly priced at $300, this Amazon best-selling Callaway range finder is just $200 on Amazon.

Save $100: Callaway Screen View golf laser rangefinder



Walmart

The Callaway Screen View rangefinder is a compact, easy-to-use device that will take your golf game to the next level. It eliminates the struggle that comes with trying to get a steady view through a typical golf rangefinder eyepiece. Just point the laser at the target as if you are taking a photo with your phone for ranges up to 1,000 yards and accuracy within a single yard.

Regularly priced at $500, this rangefinder is currently $400 on Amazon.

Save $50 on the Strata by Callaway complete men's golf club set



Amazon

We can't say enough good things about Callaway golf clubs, a favorite brand of top-tier golfers like No. 3 Jon Rahm. The clubs are popular with our readers, as well.

The 9-piece and 16-piece men's sets are on sale. The Strata by Callaway 9-piece set is on sale for $300 (reduced from $350).

Save up to 60%: Callaway Swing Tech Puffer Vest



Callaway

Featuring lightweight yet warm insulation and a soft, stretchy shell, the Callaway Swing Tech vest is comfortable enough to wear all day, striking that perfect balance of warmth and breathability.

Get the Callaway golf vest in navy for just $64 (reduced from $110). The insulated vest is also available in black for just $45. Hurry, sizes are selling out fast.

Callaway golf ball retriever ($35)

Amazon

Now just $35 for the 6-foot version or $40 for the 15-foot size, the Callaway Golf Ball Retriever offers the ability to retrieve your golf ball from water landings without getting wet yourself. This high-quality aluminum golf ball retriever comes in two sizes and can save the ball that really missed the mark.

Golf ball deal: Callaway Chrome soft golf balls

Walmart

Callaway's softest urethane golf ball is now $40 for a box of 12, reduced from $45. Giving you max control and low spin off the driver, Callaway Chrome Soft balls feel soft, deliver low spin and are extremely durable.

Save $25: Callaway Chev stand bag

Amazon

Regularly priced at $210, the Callaway Chev stand bag is a midsized four-way top featuring full-length dividers. It offers six pockets including a velour-lined pocket for valuables, an insulated water bottle pocket and large pocket for clothes or accessories. The golf bag also features a hook and loop attachment for gloves. This lightweight, durable bag is constructed from ripstop fabric.

You can get select colorways for as low as $195 right now.

Save up to 20%: Callaway Solana TRX V2 golf shoe

Amazon

Available in four colorways (all on sale right now!), the Solana TRX V2 golf shoe is one of the most comfortable and most stylish golf shoes you can wear on the green. The waterproof leather upper and the five-spike rubber outsole help your feet stay dry and prevent slips on wet grass. You'll also enjoy the supportive foam insole and the forged DX midsole that gives you a more natural ground feel while still providing comfort and support.

These stylish performance golf shoes are up to 35% off on Amazon now. You can get a pair for as low as $79 (reduced from $100).

Just $13: Callaway 4-in-1 golf divot repair tool

Amazon

This pocket-sized tool can be a literal game changer. The 4-in-1 design includes a nylon brush to clean your club, a magnetic ball marker, a metal groove cleaner and a pitch mark repairer. Aside from extra tees, it's probably the most useful thing you could toss in your bag before heading out to the golf course.

Right now, you can get the handy tool for just $13 (reduced from $15).

Save $150: Callaway Golf women's Reva complete golf set

Amazon

Callaway's 11-piece, 4.6-star-rated complete women's golf set is designed for the ultimate combination of distance and forgiveness. This set will inspire confidence in your swing. The large, oversized deep cavity back irons are constructed for an easy launch. A terrific golf deal, this set is currently $1,150 (reduced from $1,300) at Amazon.

Save $55: Callaway Golf Mavrik 22 10.5-degree driver

Amazon

Callaway's 10.5-degree graphite driver is designed to deliver exceptional forgiveness. The thinner face across a more expansive area delivers ultra-fast ball speeds. Its high-strength FS2S Titanium construction makes for optimal spin performance.

This Callaway driver is on sale now at Amazon for $245 (reduced from $300.)