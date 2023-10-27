Getty Images/Amazon/Therabody

Your husband says any gift is fine. Your dad swears he doesn't want anything. Your male friend already seems to have everything. Is it us, or does finding the best gifts for men seem to get tougher every year?

Sure, you can get some guys another set of whiskey stones or a nice tie and call it a day. But what about the man who doesn't drink whiskey? What about the man who has only ever been witnessed wearing a tie on his wedding day?

The best Christmas gifts for men

Don't stress over your holiday shopping. We've curated a list of the newest, coolest and most popular items right now to help you break out of the beard oil box and find a gift that men will actually want.

For the golfer trying to make it through the off-season: Phigolf2 golf simulator

Amazon

The Phigolf2 simulator is the ideal gift for golfers who won't be able to play at their favorite course now that the weather is getting colder. The weighted club has built-in sensors and Bluetooth connectivity that not only analyze your swing but provide a realistic feel of swinging and striking.

It also comes with multiple apps featuring dozens of virtual courses so you can perfect your swing while playing on some of the best courses around the world. It's a great way to scratch that itch for playing golf in the off-season as well as keeping up your skills so you don't get rusty by the time you're able to play a round on a real course again.

The 4-star rated golf simulator is $239 on Amazon after coupon, reduced from $299.

Why we chose the Phigolf2 golf simulator:

The weighted club with a built-in sensor creates a realistic feel of swinging and striking a golf ball.

3D data analytics give you real-time feedback on your swing to improve your game.

Play on your own or join other users in online virtual tournaments or friendly games.

Smart sunglasses that livestream your adventures: Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses

Amazon

Just released in October, these smart polarized sunglasses feature the iconic Ray-Ban style with cutting edge tech from Meta. A 12 megapixel camera built into the frame can take photos or livestream directly to Facebook and Instagram. Built-in open ear speakers and five mics let you listen to music, make calls and answer texts completely hands-free.

It's the perfect gift for the techy on your list or the outdoor adventurer who wants to capture their experiences even when they don't have any hands free to hold a phone or camera.

This top new release on Amazon is priced at $329.

Why we chose the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses:

These sunglasses feature all the latest smart glasses tech in a stylish design that looks like a classic pair of Ray Bans

With Meta AI, you can operate these glasses with voice commands.

The stylish leather glasses case doubles as a charging case, delivering up to 36 hours of battery life.

The frames come with a 12 MP camera, five mics, and open ear speakers.

A deep tissue massage anywhere: Theragun Pro Plus

Amazon

The Theragun Pro Plus is the latest and most advanced massage gun from Therabody, making it the ideal gift for the guy who works hard, exercises hard, plays hard or all three. With a maximum pressure of 60 pounds, it can work out even the toughest knots. And with an amplitude of 16 millimeters to reach the deep tissue layers that other massage guns miss, this is one of the most powerful models on the market, by just about every measure.

The new Pro Plus version comes with six massage head attachments and adds heat therapy to boost circulation. It also boasts biometric sensors to track your pulse and on-device, guided breathing exercises to do along with the massage for even more relaxation. All of these features can be customized in an app for a personalized pain and stress relief routine.

The advanced percussive massage gun is listed at $599.

The luxuriously soft pants he didn't know he was missing: Lululemon Fast and Free running pants

Lululemon

Lululemon built its name on buttery soft, ultra stretchy yoga leggings, but it uses its signature fabrics across a whole range of activewear, including these Fast and Free running pants.

The cold-weather pants come in a stylish yet comfortable tapered fit and are made from brushed Luxtreme fabric -- a stretchy, water-repellant material that feels as soft as the brand's flagship Luon fabric.

The soft, stretchy pants are both windproof and breathable thanks to zippered vents on the side.

Designed for runners, these are the perfect gift for any active man who deserves a touch of luxury in his winter wardrobe. Available in gray and black, the cold weather running pants are $168 at Lululemon.

For the minimalist: Nike Roshe One

Nike

After a multiyear hiatus, Nike relaunched the Roshe One this year. It first rose to fame in 2012 for its super comfortable fit and affordable price tag. The lightweight, breathable upper is made from a plush fabric with added cushioning in the collar and an airy, almost weightless foam sole.

It looks like a shoe and acts like a shoe -- but it feels like wearing your favorite pair of socks.

Now that the Roshe One is back on shelves, you can get one of Nike's most in-demand shoes for the men on your list while it's on sale for just $50 (reduced from $75).

For the sneakerheads or Nike loyalists on your list, the relaunched Roshe will be a blast of nostalgia and comfort in one. But even those who have never even heard about the Roshe craze of the past will appreciate the plush yet weightless fit of this sneaker.

A comfy, high-tech alternative to fitness trackers: Oura Ring (Generation 3)

Best Buy

If the man you're shopping for refuses to wear a fitness tracker because they don't like wearing anything on their wrist -- or they'd prefer to stick with the classic style of a traditional wristwatch – the Oura ring is just the thing.

This sleek, stylish band looks and feels just like a traditional ring. But hidden inside, you'll find multiple sensors that track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, body temperature and movement. It tracks everything a fitness tracker does but without the bulk of a full wristband. That data is sent to an app on your phone, either Oura's proprietary app or your favorite fitness app.

The minimalist design is so comfortable you'll barely notice you're wearing it. Meanwhile, you'll have access to insights on your sleep quality, activity levels, stress and more based on the real-time biometric data tracked by the ring.

Available in a range of finishes from matte black to gold, the third generation Oura Ring is $449 on Best Buy.

An under $50 gift for campers and craft beer lovers: MSR stake hammer

Amazon

This stake hammer weighs in at just 11 ounces and features a stainless steel head that can easily drive tent stakes into the ground no matter how rocky the ground. And the best part is that this gadget doubles as a bottle opener. Hammer down your tent stakes and then crack open a beer with one handy tool. Then, in the morning, use the claw side to pull up tent stakes when it's time to tear down.

The 4.8-star rated stake hammer is $45 on Amazon and makes the perfect gift for hikers, campers or any other outdoorsy men in your life.

For the gym bro's home gym: Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells

Amazon

You can replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. The space-saving design is perfect for small home gyms. Sold as a pair, this weight set can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real time. It's like having your own personal trainer right at home.

With over 18,600 5-star ratings on Amazon, this is one of the most popular dumbbell sets not just with our readers but with everyone who works out. You can get a pair for $429.

AI-powered noise canceling headphones for audiophiles: Sony WF-1000XM5

Amazon

For the man who need to focus on form or just get his head in the zone during a workout, noise canceling technology is key. Few other earbuds come close to the Sony WF-1000XM5. The newest generation of Sony's premium earbuds add AI-powered noise cancelation that uses three (!!) mics on each earbud and machine learning to isolate background noises and cancel them out.

Bone conduction sensors isolate the user's voice from background chatter for crystal-clear calls, plus IPX4 water resistance protects the buds through sweaty workouts.

The top-of-the-line headphones are $298 on Amazon.

A budget-friendly alternative to Sony: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

Amazon

If you want to gift a pair of earbuds with a premium feel but without that hefty price tag, we recommend the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2, which offer studio-quality audio, sweat resistance and noise cancelation that's only a couple of steps down. And right now, Amazon is offering them for 48% off, so you can get the latest Samsung earbuds for $120 instead of $230.

Give the gift of an Apple Watch upgrade: Apple Watch Series 9

Amazon

The long-anticipated Apple Watch 9 just hit shelves in September, featuring a more powerful S9 chip and a brighter display, plus more cool upgrades.

The most impressive upgrade compared to the Series 8 is probably Siri Health, which makes starting workouts and getting status updates along the way a breeze. Instead of navigating the watch screen, he'll just say "Siri, start an outdoor run workout" or "Siri, start a yoga workout." The new watch will immediately start tracking the activity, even when you're not connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network.

This makes it a great choice for people who need to check stats or start and stop timers. The hands-free functionality will seriously improve his workout experience, letting him log his activity without fussing with his watch.

It's also a great option for the multi-taskers. If he tends to squeeze in exercise during the workday, for example, the ability to answer calls or reply to emails without having to stop a workout is a game changer.

Get the latest Apple Watch starting at $390 for the 41mm size on Amazon.

A comfy pair of slides to wear while watching the game: Nike Offcourt, NFL edition

Nike

Consider every football fan on your list covered with these Nike Offcourt slides. The NFL edition slides are available in 31 NFL team colors so you're almost guaranteed to find a pair in his favorite team's colors. The slide itself features a supportive foam midsole and a cushy upper strap for a comfortable fit that he can wear all day. And at just $40 for a pair, it's also a budget-friendly gift idea that won't feel cheap or impersonal.

A stylish TV that CBS Sports readers love: Samsung The Frame

Best Buy

The Samsung 'The Frame' TV was named the top-selling option from CBS Essentials in 2022, and is a bestseller in 2023 as well. That's because it's a brilliant high-resolution TV and work of art all in one. When he's not watching anything, he can switch it to Art Mode to display an art collection of his choice or his own photos and artwork.

And when Sunday night football rolls around, he can turn off Art Mode and watch the action in all its QLED 4K glory. When it's time to watch the game, The Frame features a matte display that reduces glare and Quantum HDR which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast.

One of Samsung's most popular TVs yet, it's a great gift for sports fans who never miss a game. It's available just about everywhere TVs are sold, but we found the best deals on 'The Frame' right now at Walmart. Prices start at $839 for the 43-inch model.

For golfers: Callaway golf 300 Pro Rangefinder

Amazon

CBS Sports readers are big fans of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro slope laser rangefinder. With good reason. This 4.7-star rated range finder is from one of golf's top brands and features 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards and pin-locking technology so he can lock onto a pin up to 300 yards away. It even measures incline and decline to calculate slope-adjusted distance.

For any golfer who's always trying to improve his game or just wants to make sure he's always picking the right club for each shot, it's hard to beat the Callaway Golf 300 Pro. Regularly priced at $300, this Amazon best-seller is just $200 on Amazon right now.

