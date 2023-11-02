Amazon/Nike/Getty Images

Searching for the best Christmas gifts for kids can seem like a Herculean task that feels like an Olympic sport in and of itself. Kids can be finicky and their taste changes fast.

That's where we come in. Not only do we love any excuse to shop for Christmas gifts (Hannukah and Kwanza, too), but we welcome any opportunity to share a great idea with someone in need. Over here, we consider making your holiday season easier and making a child's holiday season brighter, a gift to ourselves. That's why we compiled this list of our top gift picks for kids who love sports.

First up, we love a kids Christmas gift that's fun for the entire family. Get this 4-piece Laser Tag set from Sharper Image and your holiday season is sure to be a blast.

Best sports Christmas gifts for kids

From light-up basketballs to the must-have jersey of 2023, there's something for everyone on this list -- even the kid at heart. Our gift list includes presents that keep kids active, like Virtual Pong from Sharper Image or smart soccer balls. We've get sports tech and video games for sports kids who also like to get their game on. Here are our top picks for Christmas 2023.

Best gift for soccer fans: Lionel Messi Inter Miami FC player jersey

Soccer.com

The biggest thing to happen to American soccer since the arrival of David Beckham is the arrival of Argentine soccer sensation Lionel Messi. Within seconds of Messi announcing he would be joining Inter Miami FC, which is coincidentally co-owned by Beckham himself, Messi's player jersey became as elusive as the man himself.

The jersey of 2023, make your soccer fan's Christmas with Messi's pink player jersey.

Why we chose the Adidas Lionel Messi player jersey:

Lionel Messi is a soccer legend playing for the first time in America.

Messi's jersey has been nearly impossible to find since his arrival to Miami.

Adidas jerseys are made from comfortable, smooth, moisture-wicking fabric.

The backneck displays the team's inspirational motto.

Best sports magazine for kids: Sports Illustrated Kids

Sports Illustrated Kids

Sports Illustrated Kids is the perfect way to encourage sports-loving kids to read more. SI Kids comes every other month and features age-appropriate inspirational stories about athletes, plus timely stories to keep them up to date.

Why we chose a subscription to Sports Illustrated kids:

You can subscribe for six months or more.

Kids love reading about their idols in an age-appropriate format.

SI kids provides kids with the opportunity to learn something new with every new issue.

Best gift to get your kids outside: Micro Max Deluxe Scooter

Amazon

When it comes to scooters for kids, we're cautious. Kids love scooters, but parents and guardians want a sturdy ride that can safely support the child's weight. The Micro Max Deluxe scooter holds up to 110 pounds, which means your child will have it longer than comparable scooters that support less weight.

We suggest purchasing a helmet with this scooter. See below for our suggestion.

Why we chose the Micro Max Deluxe Scooter:

This scooter is suitable for kids ages 5 to 12.

Built to last, expect s smooth glide here.

The scooter is lightweight, but holds up to 110 pounds of weight--making it one of the longest-lasting kids scooters available.

T-bar is adjustable to your child's height and weight.

A good helmet is a must with any scooter or bike. We chose the Laser Gekko Mips helmet for kids because the helmet automatically adjusts to fit the child's head without pressure points. Twelve vents create airflow and the back and sides extend low for more protection.

This helmet is currently on sale at Amazon for $39 (reduced from $45).

Best gift for NFL fans: Foco Plush NFL team slippers

Amazon

Give the NFL fan in your life the coolest team-themed fan gear by way Foco's super soft, plush slippers. These officially licensed slippers have real adjustable laces and feature embroidered team logos.

Why we chose the Foco plush NFL team slippers:

Available in sizes Big Kid 2 through Big Kid 13-1

These slippers feature a gripped, textured outsole.

These slippers are a fan alternative to fan gear and terrific for boys and girls.

Best stocking stuffer for gamers: Roblox gift card

Amazon

If you're old school and still cringe at the thought of purchasing anything gaming related for sporty kids, it's time to rethink. Gaming is part of modern culture and Roblox is one of the most popular gaming platforms. Sports fans can check into FIFA World or the McLaren 1 Racing World Experience to get their game on.

Why we chose a Roblox gift card:

Available in denominations from $10 up, a gift card is an easy stocking stuffer or holiday gift. We suggest keeping a few extra on hand for a last-minute gift or gift that slipped off the holiday list.

Roblox has endless sports-related experiences and games on the platform.

Roblox is a social gaming platform that allows kids to connect with their friends even when they're not in the same location.

Gift cards take the stress out of holiday shopping.

Best gift for winter days: Hover soccer ball with LED light

Amazon

Even on the coldest of winter days, this smart soccer toy gets kids off the couch and playing soccer. While it can be used outdoors, this soccer ball hovers over the ground for smooth gliding on hardwood. The ball lights up for outdoor play or evening play.

Why we chose the hover soccer ball with LED light:

Rubber bumpers line the ball to keep furnitire, walls and toes from looking like tattered goal posts.

This light up ball can be used as a practice toy to help hone passing and dribbling skills.

This ball earns 4.2 stars on Amazon.

Appropriate for children 3- 12 years old.

Popular Nike Jordan shoe for boys: Jordan 1 Mid SEA

Nike

Available in toddler, little kid and big kid sizing, the brand new, just in, Jordan 1 Mid SE is a black, gold and white feast for the eyes. Ensure your child or relative kicks it in the most stylish kicks this Christmas with the latest from Michael Jordan's Jordan brand.

Why we chose the Jordan 1 Mid SE:

These sneakers are brand new and sure to sell out.

This durable shoe sits on soft foam cushioning for all-day comfort.

This shoe is lightweight and bouncy.

Best gift for baseball players: Rope Bat hitting system



Amazon

Amazon shoppers gave this baseball and softball swing trainer 4.6 stars, one stating "the most helpful swing trainer I've ever encountered." Designed to replicate bat speed, this swing trainer teaches batters how to stay connected and has the potential to solve multiple mechanical errors.

Why we chose the Rope Bat hitting system:

Featuring a 12-inch grip, this swing aid is suitable for all ages.

This swing trainer comes with 12 soft training balls.

Best tech gift parents won't mind giving their kids: Sharper Image Indoor Pong

Sharper Image

No matter how active the child, parents can't help but lament how much screen time their child gets. We love Sharper Image's Indoor Pong for that reason. It's a tech gift that still allows kids to get up and move. (PS: Moms and Dads can play, too.)

Indoor Pong is currently on sale for $72 with coupon FRENZY (reduced from $90).

Why we chose the Sharper Image Indoor Pong:

Kids can stay active while playing this game.

This winter-proof gift can be played indoors.

This gift helps kids with motor skills as well as racquet skills.

Suitable for ages 6 and up.

Best sneaker for girls: Nike Dunk Low

Nike

A slam dunk of a gift, kids of all ages (and their parents, too) can't get enough of the Nike Dunk shoe. This just-in white, black and fierce pink color way is sure to be a hit with the fierce kid who receives it. Buyers note: Nike Dunks sell out fast. We suggest putting this shoe in your cart ASAP before it's gone.

Why we chose the Nike Dunk Low:

This shoe is available in sizes 3.5Y - 7Y.

Originally designed as a court shoe, the Nike Dunk has become synonymous with style.

This lightweight shoe features ankle padding and rubber traction.

Best subscription box: Cratejoy sports subscription box

Cratejoy

If you're pressed to find the perfect gift, the perfect fit or want the gift that keeps on giving, a subscription box is the way to go. We like the Cratejoy sports subscription box, which offers five choices of baseball cards (Ultra Modern Hobby, Ultra Modern Retail, Ultra Modern High End Hobby, Junk Wax Baseball, Junk Wax Mixed Sports) and is offered in two box sizes.

Why we chose the Cratejoy sports subscription box:

Subscription boxes fit everyone, are gender neutral and keep the holiday spirit going through 2024.

These boxes arrive monthly with come with top-tier packaging.

All High End Hobby cards come with a one-touch protective case.

Cratejoy makes high-quality boxes with a vast selection of sports cards included.

Best gift for sporty kids who are gamers: Madden 24

Amazon

Featuring sophisticated AI and more player control, Madden 24 is one of the most popular sports video games on the market. Behind the Josh Allen cover is a lifelike game that teaches a high football-IQ, an unexpected bonus to playing video games.

Madden 24 is available at Amazon for $35 (reduced from $70).

Why we chose Madden 24:

This game is the latest iteration of the popular franchise.

This game is available for PS5 or XBox consoles.

Madden 24 features smarter AI and enhanced graphics.

This game features Dual Entitlement which allows you to upgrade your game from PS5 to XBox or vice versa.

This latest version offers more control and realism to play.

