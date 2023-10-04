Travis Kelce attends the 2023 REVOLVE Festival on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. Steven Simione/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce on the map. If you're new to NFL fandom, just started following Kelce this season, or just do whatever Taylor does (you could do worse), then you may not have known that Travis Kelce was already on the map. The two-time Super Bowl champion is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He's hosted 'Saturday Night Live,' and is one half of one of the league's best and most prolific bromances with teammate Patrick Mahomes (who, like Kelce, also happens to be known for his sneaker game).

This Christmas, Hannukah and through the entire 2023 holiday season, we're diving into our Travis Kelce era. That means gifting a No. 87 jersey. We're definitely getting Chiefs gear just like this for our favorite Travis Kelce fans. And to really embrace the Kelce era, we'll need to gift sneakers just like Trav's.

The best Christmas gifts for Travis Kelce fans

You'll need three things to wow a Travis Kelce fan: style, a sense of humor and a love of the Kansas City Chiefs. Our Travis Kelce holiday gift guide saves you the trouble of searching for the perfect gift for your favorite Travis Kelce fan. From the sneakers Kelce wore to the White House to Trav's (hard to get) No. 87 jersey, we found the best gifts for Travis Kelce fans.

Best Travis Kelce stocking stuffer: Travis Kelce Fini Refresh Crew Socks

Rally House

Any true Travis Kelce fan knows a sense of humor is required when talking about the talented (and hilarious) Kansas City Chiefs tight end. So it seems only fitting to gift a No. 87 fan a pair of fun Travis Kelce socks this Christmas season. These comfortable, machine washable socks ship in one day, which means you're on day away from having one gift off your undoubtedly long holiday shopping list.

Top features of the Travis Kelce Fini Refresh crew socks:

These socks are designed for comfort with an elastic band up top to keep your socks for fumbling.

The $18 price point covers your stocking stuffer and small gift needs.

We love a unique Travis Kelce gift and your family and friends will, too.

Most coveted Travis Kelce Christmas gift: Travis Kelce Nike No. 87 Player Jersey

Fanatics

If you or your loved ones are Chiefs fans or Travis Kelce fans, giving the gift of a Nike No. 87 jersey this holiday season will earn you some serious karma points. Nike's NFL player jerseys are high-quality, featuring bold team logos, side splits at the hem for comfort and mesh side panels for breathability.

Travis Kelce's jersey is available at Fanatics for $130. Check to see if your size is available.

Top features of the Nike Travis Kelce No. 87 player jersey:

This jersey features side mesh panels that make the jersey breathable and more comfortable.

The side split hem makes this jersey easier to get on and off.

Nike makes high-quality fan gear.

NFL jerseys are a timeless gift that never go out of style.

Best gift for women: Nike Women's Travis Kelce T-Shirt

Fanatics

If you're looking for a gift for Travis Kelce or Kansas City Chiefs fan in the gifts under $50 category, might we suggest the Nike women's Travis Kelce No. 87 t-shirt? Featuring all the pizazz of a jersey without the investment, Nike makes a terrific women's Travis Kelce T-shirt for stylish Kelce fans.

Top features of the Nike women's Travis Kelce No. 87 T-shirt:

The heathered fabric gives this shirt a vintage feel.

The price point is more approachable for some gift givers than a Travis Kelce jersey.

The rounded hem is designed to be flattering on all body types.

Our favorite gift for kids: Travis Kelce Nike Youth Inverted Team Game Jersey

Fanatics

Ask most sports-enthusiastic kids what they want for Christmas and their favorite player's jersey will likely be at the top of the list. We love the inverted team colors. So will the kiddo for whom you purchase this high-quality Nike jersey.

Top features of the Travis Kelce Nike youth inverted team game jersey:

This jersey allows kids to rep No. 87 while also still repping their own personal style.

This jersey is tailored for movement.

Mesh side panels allow for breathability.

This officially licensed Travis Kelce jersey features a sewn-on NFL Shield at the neck.

Best gift for youth and high school football players: Nike Travis Kelce cleats



Nike

Thanks to Taylor Swift, rumored to be dating Kelce, No. 87's gear is flying off the shelves. That even includes Kelce's Nike cleats. Though many of the larger sizes are sold out, we're putting Kelce's Nike cleats on the map for youth and high school football players whose sizes might still be available. These cleats provide much-needed ankle support, while still allowing for the speed for which Kelce is known.

Top features of the Nike Travis Kelce cleats:

Kelce's cleats offer ankle support, stability and propulsion traction to help players close in on the opponent and score.

The camouflage and red color way offers a nod of support to the military, while also giving a nod to the Chiefs Kingdom.

These cleats are wider set, giving more command of the field.

Travis Kelce's favorite sneakers: Nike Dunk Panda

Travis Kelce's makes a regular fashion statement out of the NFL season and treats pre-game enterances like his own personal red carpet. In addition to Kelce's infamous 'fits, the diehard sneakerhead makes a regular style statement with his feet.

So when it came for the Kansas City Chiefs to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII win this summer at the White House, Kelce chose kicks fit for a President. Kelce's Nike Dunk Panda sneakers (aptly nicknamed Panda for the black and white color way) are a regular Nike best seller and are popular with kids, men, women and sneakerheads alike.

Nike

Dunks go fast and will sell out this Christmas season. Nike just dropped their latest Pandas. Run, don't walk to fill your Nike gift list. This shoe is a winner.

Top features of Nike Dunk Panda:

Created for basketball in the '80's, Nike's latest Dunk iteration features retro sheen overlays.

A lightweight shoe, the foam middle offers all-day comfort.

The panda color way goes with everything.

The rubber sole is designed for traction and durability.

Travis Kelce wore these sneakers with Taylor Swift: Converse Chuck Taylor

While Kelce fans may not get the chance to ride away from Arrowhead Stadium in a convertible with Travis and Taylor, there's no reason Kelce fans can't walk away in the same shoes Travis did -- classic Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.

For his post game hang with Taylor, Kelce left Arrowhead in a white canvas pair of Chucks, the perfect pairing with his 1989 Bedroom Painting Suit (see what he did there with the 1989 of it all?).

Converse

What originated as a court shoe has blossomed into an iconic sneaker. The Converse Chuck Taylor is a can't-go-wrong gift that compliments a number of different styles. Travis chose white, but Chucks come in just about every color you can imagine. Priced at $60, Chuck Taylor's are an affordable Christmas gift that will delight whomever is lucky enough to receive them.

Top features of Converse Chuck Taylors:

The medial eyelets help increase airflow to keep feet cool.

Cushioning in the sole is designed to create all-day comfort.

These shoes are available in over a dozen colors and never go out of style.

We like this price point for gifting.

Gift the Nike annual NFL drop: Nike Pegasus 40 (Kansas City Chiefs)

Nike

Nike's annual NFL Pegasus 40 sneaker drop did not disappoint. Featuring red and gold details and a Chiefs logo on the heel and tongue, this responsive, supportive and comfortable Nike sneaker is designed as a running shoe, but is so comfortable it will quickly become the go-to shoe for Chiefs fans of all ages.

Top features of Nike Pegasus 40 (Kansas City Chiefs):

Featuring extra cushioning in the arch and toe, spend a game day cheering or go for a run. This shoe never loses steam.

Pegasus 40 allows the wearer to express fandom long after the game is over.

Most fun Travis Kelce gift: Patrick Mahomes Travis Kelce Step Brothers T Shirt

Amazon

You'll be hard-pressed to name a more iconic, more productive duo playing in the NFL right now than Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. The NFL's ultimate bromance has been a big part of the Chiefs two Super Bowl wins since 2020. Makes perfect sense the two would remind fans of Brennan and Dale, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly's characters from the "Step Brothers" movie circa 2008.

Top features of the Travis Kelce-Patrick Mahomes Step Brothers T-Shirt:

This T-shirt offers a fresh (and hilarious) take on fan gear.

This shirt is made from lightweight, 100% cotton.

Kansas City Chiefs gifts: Bauble Bar Chiefs Earrings Set

Amazon

True Travis Kelce fans not only rep No. 87, but they show their fandom to Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs Kingdom comes out strong every Sunday (and the offseason, too) donning red, white and gold whenever possible.

We love the idea of adding jewelry as part of anyone's Kansas City Chiefs fit. Bauble Bar makes a clever set, which comes with two sets of earrings for Chiefs fans with multiple piercings, or fans who want to switch up their ear styling week-to-week.

Top features of the Bauble Bar Kansas City Chiefs earring set:

The set includes two sets of earrings.

The earrings feature enameled team graphics and rhinestone details.

The hinge closure is easy to clasp.

Small gift for Kansas City Chiefs fans: Smells Like A Chiefs Win Candle

Amazon

Need a small, simple gift for a teacher or coach who you know is a Kansas City Chiefs fan? Check out this "Smells Like a Chiefs Win" game day candle. Available in six different scents including birthday cake (our favorite), the candle comes in an eight-ounce jar and burns for about 35 hours.

Top features of Smells Like A Chiefs Win candle:

This candle delivers about 35 hours of burn time.

This makes for a perfect host or teacher gift.

A candle brings fun to fandom.

Related Content on CBS Sports: