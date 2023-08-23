Bowflex

If you've got fitness on the brain this summer, consider upgrading your home gym with a pair of Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells. Amazon reviewers love how this one set of Bowflex weights can replace up to 15 other sets of individual weights. Talk about a home gym space saver.

Right now, these 4.8-star-rated Bowflex adjustable weights are on sale for $379. That's a savings of $170 over the $549 list price, and $50 less expensive than it was at the beginning of the month.

And that's not the only top-rated piece of Bowflex free weight equipment that's on sale. Read on to discover all the best deals at Amazon for your home gym.

Top Bowflex deals on Amazon now:

Why you'll like Bowflex

One of the most trusted names in fitness, Bowflex is known for its high quality adjustable weights, benches, ellipticals, and bikes. Designed for fitness enthusiasts and weekend warriors alike, Bowflex products streamline at-home fitness to give users the most efficient workout possible. Founded over 30 years ago, Bowflex products innovate rather than follow current trends. An industry giant, Bowflex's Select Tech adjustable weights are one of the brand's top sellers.

Amazon

Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. Sold as a pair, this weight set can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real time. It's like having your own personal trainer right at home.

"Easy to operate right out of the box," raves one Amazon reviewer about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."

Why we love the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells:

The space-saving design is perfect for small home gyms -- one set of Bowflex weights replaces 30 other dumbbells.

Satisfied Amazon reviewers say their set of Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells hold up even with many years of use.



They can be paired with the JRNY app, or used on their own if you don't require coaching.

Don't need a full set of adjustable dumbbells? Amazon also has a 22% off deal on individual Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells.

Amazon

Though it's not currently discounted, if you're looking to lift heavier than 52.5 pounds, you'll need the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells. The 4.5-star-rated dumbbell can be set to anywhere between 10 and 90 pounds in five-pound increments.

One verified Amazon reviewer says they recommend these dumbbells 100 percent: "I have had these for a few years now. I use them five days a week. They are great, work as they should, I have had zero problems. I really appreciate the space it saves and the flexibility in the weight range selection."

Need more than one dumbbell? Amazon has a set of two SelectTech 1090 dumbbells, complete with stand. Save $50 with this bundle.

Bowflex via Amazon

If you're buying a top-rated set of Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells, you're going to want a dumbbell stand to go with it. Though it's not on sale, this 4.7-star option from Bowflex will keep you from bending over, potentially protecting your lower back from injury. The included media rack holds your smartphone or tablet, so you can use the include one-year membership to JRNY, Bowflex's premium fitness training app. Measures 25" H x 26.4" W x 26.9" L.

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack, $179

Bowflex via Amazon

Worried you won't get those lunges in? Bowflex's innovative SelectTech Curl Bar adjusts from 20 to 80 pounds using seven weight settings per bar. Reduce the amount of loadable dumbbells needed by using Bowflex's all-in-one technology.

Retailing for $599 at Bowflex, you can save $150 buying through Amazon instead. Rated 4.7 stars.

Amazon

Bowflex's Select Tech kettlebell replaces six different kettlebells by adjusting from 8 to 40 pounds. The ergonomic handle makes it easy to grip. The weight selection dial makes it easy use. Reviewers like that this single kettlebell takes up less space, a key feature for those working out at home. Rated 4.8 stars.

Amazon

We like the six different adjustments Bowflex's weight bench offers creating endless options for your workout. We also like that at 70 pounds, Prime shipping brings this terrific bench to our front door so the only heavy lifting we have to do is in the gym. It supports up to 600 pounds.

Benches with three, four and five adjustment options are available; all support incline, decline and flat exercises. Rated 4.6 stars.

This top-rated adjustable weight bench is half price



Amazon

Need a weight bench for your home gym that's capable of supporting your new weights? There's a terrific 50% off deal right now at Amazon on the 4.5-star-rated Flybird adjustable weight bench. The Amazon bestseller is rated for up to 800 pounds, and can be used for both incline and decline exercises. There are seven back positions and three seat positions.

Says one satisfied Amazon reviewer: "It's so easy to fold, easy to open and easy to set the different incline and decline angles. It is fairly light weight and extremely sturdy. It is very comfortable; the padding is firm and the covering is easy to clean."

Rated 4.5 stars. Note that you must be an Amazon Prime member and use the Amazon coupon to get the best price on this weight bench. Non-Prime members pay $40 more.

