If you've got fitness on the brain, consider upgrading your home gym with a pair of Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells. Amazon reviewers love how this one set of Bowflex dumbbells can be adjusted to weigh between 5 and 52.5 pounds, replacing up to 15 other sets of individual weights. Talk about a home gym space saver.
Right now, these 4.8-star-rated Bowflex adjustable weights are on sale for $379 for Labor Day. That's a savings of $170 over the $549 list price, and $50 less expensive than it was in August. And if you want to lift heavier (up to 90 pounds), Amazon is also offering a rare Labor Day discount on the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells.
Read on to discover all the best Bowflex deals at Amazon for your home gym. But don't delay -- Labor Day is over so there's no telling how long these deals will last.
Top Bowflex deals on Amazon now:
- 4.8 star adjustable dumbbells: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, $379 (reduced from $549)
- Get the stand: Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack, $129 (reduced from $229)
- SelectTech adjustable kettlebell: Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $149 (reduced from $199)
- Versatile weight bench: Bowflex Weight Bench Series, $349 (reduced from $499)
Why you'll like Bowflex
One of the most trusted names in fitness, Bowflex is known for its high quality adjustable weights, benches, ellipticals, and bikes. Designed for fitness enthusiasts and weekend warriors alike, Bowflex products streamline at-home fitness to give users the most efficient workout possible. Founded over 30 years ago, Bowflex products innovate rather than follow current trends. An industry giant, Bowflex's Select Tech adjustable weights are one of the brand's top sellers.Shop Bowflex on Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable weights: Save $170
Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. Sold as a pair, this weight set can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real time. It's like having your own personal trainer right at home.
"Easy to operate right out of the box," raves one Amazon reviewer about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."
Why we love the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells:
- The space-saving design is perfect for small home gyms -- one set of Bowflex weights replaces 30 other dumbbells.
- Satisfied Amazon reviewers say their set of Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells hold up even with many years of use.
- They can be paired with the JRNY app, or used on their own if you don't require coaching.
Don't need a full set of adjustable dumbbells? Amazon also has a 31% off deal on individual Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells.$190 at Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbells: Save $50
If you're looking to lift heavier than 52.5 pounds, you'll need the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells. The 4.5-star-rated dumbbell can be set to anywhere between 10 and 90 pounds in five-pound increments.
We rarely see this adjustable dumbbell on sale, so this $50 off Labor Day deal is a rare opportunity.
One verified Amazon reviewer says they recommend these dumbbells 100 percent: "I have had these for a few years now. I use them five days a week. They are great, work as they should, I have had zero problems. I really appreciate the space it saves and the flexibility in the weight range selection."$349 at Amazon
Need more than one dumbbell? Amazon has a set of two SelectTech 1090 dumbbells, complete with stand. Save $200 with this bundle.$827 at Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Holder: Save $100
If you're buying a top-rated set of Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells, you're going to want a dumbbell stand to go with it. This 4.7-star option from Bowflex will keep you from bending over, potentially protecting your lower back from injury. The included media rack holds your smartphone or tablet, so you can use the include one-year membership to JRNY, Bowflex's premium fitness training app. Measures 25" H x 26.4" W x 26.9" L.
A CBS Sports Essentials bestseller even at full price, this top-rated weight stand is now $100 off at Amazon ahead of Labor Day.$129 at Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech adjustable curl bar: Save $150
Worried you won't get those lunges in? Bowflex's innovative SelectTech Curl Bar adjusts from 20 to 80 pounds using seven weight settings per bar. Reduce the amount of loadable dumbbells needed by using Bowflex's all-in-one technology.
Retailing for $599 at Bowflex, you can save $150 buying through Amazon instead this Labor Day. Rated 4.7 stars.$449 at Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell: Save $50
Bowflex's Select Tech kettlebell replaces six different kettlebells by adjusting from 8 to 40 pounds. The ergonomic handle makes it easy to grip. The weight selection dial makes it easy use. Reviewers like that this single kettlebell takes up less space, a key feature for those working out at home. Rated 4.8 stars.$149 at Amazon
Bowflex Weight Bench Series 5.1: Save $150
We like the six different adjustments Bowflex's weight bench offers creating endless options for your workout. We also like that at 70 pounds, Prime shipping brings this terrific bench to our front door so the only heavy lifting we have to do is in the gym. It supports up to 600 pounds.
Benches with three, four and five adjustment options are available; all support incline, decline and flat exercises. Rated 4.6 stars.
- Bowflex Weight Bench (3 positions), $199
- Bowflex Weight Bench (4 positions), $299
- Bowflex Weight Bench (5 positions), $349 (reduced from $499)
This top-rated adjustable weight bench is half price
Need a weight bench for your home gym that's capable of supporting your new weights? There's a terrific $50 off deal for Amazon Prime members right now at Amazon on the 4.5-star-rated Flybird adjustable weight bench. The Amazon bestseller (and CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite) is rated for up to 800 pounds, and can be used for both incline and decline exercises. There are seven back positions and three seat positions. Rated 4.5 stars.
Says one satisfied Amazon reviewer: "It's so easy to fold, easy to open and easy to set the different incline and decline angles. It is fairly light weight and extremely sturdy. It is very comfortable; the padding is firm and the covering is easy to clean."$100 at Amazon
Related Content on CBS Sports:
- The best free weight deals online
- Best treadmills for home workouts
- Best elliptical machines for your home gym in 2023
- Amazon has top-of-the-line free weights, and they're on sale right now
- Our readers are obsessed with this 50% off weight bench deal
- Apple Watch 8 is at its best price of 2023 at Amazon now