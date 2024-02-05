Ugg

Winter is officially Ugg season. If you've never walked in a pair of the super soft, super cozy boots, now is the time to change that. During the brand's Winter Sale, you can save up to 60% on stylish shoes and classic boots -- all of which are sure to become the most comfortable shoes you own.

Between the Ugg sale and REI's clearance deals on popular cold weather gear like the Patagonia Nano Puff jacket, you can upgrade your entire winter wardrobe for a fraction of the price this week.

We've rounded up the best deals on the most popular Ugg boots, including a classic sheepskin boot and a rugged all-weather duck boot. But you'll have to act fast because with prices this low, sizes and colors are selling out fast.

The best deals on women's Ugg boots

Save 40% on a classic Ugg boot: Ugg Classic Zip It Mini

Ugg

Get the timeless Ugg boot silhouette in a convenient zip-on form with this Ugg Classic Zip It Mini. Featuring a classic suede upper and a plush wool-blend lining, this mini Ugg boot is as warm as it is comfortable. The zipper at the rear makes it easy to zip this cozy boot on and off.

Get this plush, everyday Ugg boot during the Winter Sale for just $102 (reduced from $170).

Get a stylish rain boot for more than 50% off: Ugg Droplet Mid

Ugg

Navigate rainy streets or muddy gardens with ease in these durable, high traction rain boots. The waterproof rubber shell houses thick fleece lining that keeps your feet warm and dry on those slushy winter days. A neoprene collar adds extra protection from the elements so you can trek through rain and snow without water getting inside your boots.

The cozy, weatherproof rain boots are just $45 during the Winter Sale (reduced from $100).

A cozy hiking boot for 30% off: Ugg Yose Fluff V2

Ugg

These winter-ready hiking boots can go from snowy mountain trails to icy city streets without flinching. The rubber outsole features deep lugs for maximum traction while 200 grams of soft wool lining keeps your feet warm even on the coldest winter days.

The rugged design is topped with a faux fur collar that adds extra warmth and style to this all-terrain boot. Get it for $119 during the Ugg Winter Sale (reduced from $170).

Shop more women's Ugg boot deals from the Winter Sale

The best deals on men's Ugg boots

A stylish weatherproof boot for 40% off: Ugg Biltmore Chelsea

Ugg

Built for winters in the city, this Ugg Biltmore Chelsea boot blends style with performance. A lightweight foam sole provides all-day comfort while the stretchy upper makes it easy to slip in and out of these boots. The waterproof suede can handle rain and snow without getting damaged or discolored so they'll keep looking just as good as the day you bought them.

During the Winter Sale, you can get these stylish Ugg boots for just $90 (reduced from $150).

Save over $50 on a bestselling suede boot: Ugg Neumel Minimal

Ugg

With a foam footbed and extra plush lining, the Ugg Neumel Minimal feels like you're walking on clouds. The popular Ugg boot features a stylish suede upper with a sleek lace-free design. The pull-on boots are durable, cozy and versatile enough to wear with almost any outfit.

Get one of Ugg's bestselling boots for just $78 during the Winter Sale (reduced from $130).

30% off a rugged performance boot: Ugg Emmett Duck Boot Hi

Ugg

Tackle winter golf courses or trails in comfort in these all-weather duck boots. The waterproof membrane and ballistic canvas upper protect your feet from the elements while the flexible sole with deep traction makes it easy to maneuver through mud, water and gravel on your next hike. Thick thermal lining on the inside keeps your feet toasty even as you're trekking through icy terrain.

The perfect addition to your cold weather gear, get the Ugg Emmet Duck Boots Hi for $112 (reduced from $160).

Shop more men's Ugg boot deals from the Winter Sale