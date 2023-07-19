Getty Images

Ellipticals have seriously evolved since they were first introduced in the '90s. Gone are those clunky "stair stepper" machines. Modern ellipticals feature full body workouts, advanced metrics and unique pedal designs to ensure you work hard, but your joints don't. The workout is still intense (just the way we like it), but the machines are so much better.

Here's what you need to know when shopping for an elliptical machine for your home gym.

How we chose our recommendations

We care about ratings. We know that verified buyers are often the best (and most honest) critics and endorsers of a product. We'll only recommend ellipticals that receive four stars and above, with an emphasis on above.

With that, we read verified customers reviews and we take them into account. We care about good (and bad) customer service experiences, how the product stood the test of time and how the product delivers compared to its description.

Features and price play a big part into what ellipticals we'll recommend. We won't recommend a product just because it's on sale. At any price point, we'll only suggest top-quality products that will make your workout better and inspire you toward improved health and fitness.

Ultimately, the quality, durability and construction of the product guides our choices. Your safety while using your new home elliptical is the top consideration for any product we recommend.

Best elliptical machines for your home gym

Elliptical machines have come a long way. From clunky "stair steppers" with little to no features, today's ellipticals offer intense cardio workouts, a variety of climb options and analytics on progress. There are even innovative pedal and design options to meet every user's needs.

A home elliptical machine typically costs between $500 and $2,000. We've found options that fit any budget. Expect some assembly upon delivery, which may take more than one person.

Best combo elliptical/stepper: Bowflex M8

Amazon

Bowflex's Max series (30.79"D x 47.83"W x 65.2"H) earns 4.5 stars out of 5 with reviewers who noted the product's easy assembly. Smaller in size than many at-home ellipticals, this elliptical is a space saver. It can fit into the corner of a guest room or office if a designated gym space isn't an option in your home or garage.

Max combines the full-body, low-impact action of an elliptical with the power of a stepper, promising an intense calorie burn. Max comes with a magnetic media rack, there for your tablet or smartphone and an interactive backlit display. The multi-grip handles help steady you in motion.

Purchase Bowflex's JRNY app and create custom workouts or discover over 50 global routes that deliver real-time adjustments to your speed.

Bowflex M8, $1,648 (reduced from $1,899)

Before you assemble your new elliptical machine, you'll want to put a dense rubber mat underneath. That mat will not only protect your floor from scratches, it will catch moisture and sweat while helping balance and keep your machine steady.

(To learn more, check out our article on how to buy floor mats for your home gym.)

Supermats High Density Commercial Grade Solid 36" x 48" Equipment Mat, $44

Little assembly required: YoungFit Elliptical Machine



Amazon

Featuring a large LCD monitor complete with tablet holder, Youngfit's Elliptical (44" x 20" x 63") arrives 90% pre-assembled. Promising a "whisper quiet" magnetic driving system, this machine features 22 levels of adjustable resistance. The handlebars feature pulse pads and the LCD monitor tracks everything from heart rate and duration of workout, to calories burned and distance covered.

This elliptical is designed to engage 90% of the body's muscle groups, making for an intense full-body workout for everyone from beginners to seasoned pros. No wonder this elliptical earns 4.4 stars from verified buyers who "love it."

YoungFit Elliptical Machine, $370 with coupon (reduced from $799)

Unique pedal design: Sole E35 Elliptical

Amazon

Driven by a whisper quiet system E35 (‎26.38"D x 32.28"W x 8.66"H) earns 4.4 out of 5 stars from buyers who "love this product." E35 is unique in that its foot pedal design features a 2-degree inward slope to reduce ankle and knee stress. While many at-home ellipticals have an unsteady side-to-side motion, Sole's four back wheels sit on heavy duty rails to provide more stability and a smoother workout.

E35 includes an integrated tablet holder for smart phones or mobile devices. This machine also features a USB charging port and Bluetooth audio speakers.

One note: some reviewers commented that assembly wasn't difficult, but did take some time. While it can be assembled as a solo job, we suggest grabbing a buddy or family member to speed up the process and help with the heavy lifting.

Sole E35 Elliptical, $1,100 (reduced from $2,000)

Best style: Mobi Fitness Elliptical 3-in-1 Machine

Amazon

Mobi Fitness elliptical (‎61.1"D x 26.11"W x 70.22"H) features a 22-pound flywheel that delivers 24 levels of resistance to create a quiet, smooth workout that's easy on your joints and back. The commercial-grade aluminum track evenly distributes weight to avoid wobbling and instability while in use.

Style-conscious gym enthusiasts will note the machine's elevated aesthetic. The front-drive layout creates a more compact piece of equipment.

This elliptical supports riders up to 265 pounds. Its alternative handlebars and bi-directional pedaling make for the ultimate full body workout.

Mobi Fitness Elliptical 3-in-1 Machine, $1,300 after coupon (reduced from $1,500)

Take your elliptical sesh to the next level with a heart rate monitor, like this one by Polar. Use in your home gym or when you're out for a run, connect with Bluetooth and get a real-time assessment of your heart rate and efficiency.

Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap, from $78

Durable over time: Schwinn Compact Elliptical Machine

Amazon

Made from durable steel, Schwinn 470 (28.2"D x 63.2"W x 70.1"H) features enhanced Bluetooth connectivity, which makes tracking and monitoring progress on app-based tracking tools that much easier.

Schwinn's 10-degree motorized adjustable ramp creates a more challenging workout by enabling incline control, and the 25 levels of resistance offer a wide range of intensity and variety to your workout. The backlit LCD offers 29 workout programs.

A highlight of this machine is the 20" stride featuring Precision Path foot motion technology. It simulates a natural running motion, making for a more fluid workout that gets your hamstrings and glutes in on the fun.

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention that many reviewers commented on the ease of assembly. Rated 4.1 stars.

Schwinn Compact Elliptical Machine, $1,300

Value for the price: Niceday Elliptical Machine

Amazon

Niceday's Elliptical Trainer (48"D x 25" W x 62"H) promises a "hyper-quiet" magnetic drive system designed to eliminate noise. Its easy assembly (according to reviewers) and low price point piqued our interest, but reviews from satisfied customers who used their Niceday Elliptical often, had us digging deeper.

A 16 lb. flywheel and 16 resistance levels provide double the resistance levels than similar products. Its 400 lb. weight capacity and heavy-duty base, which is made from extra-thick commercial steel, make this model more stable than similarly priced machines.

A digital monitor displays time, speed, distance, calories burned and pulse, all calibrated to make your training more efficient.

Niceday Elliptical Machine, $450 after coupon (reduced from $800)

Combo Workout: Teeter Free Step Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical

Amazon

Built for long-lasting use, this cross trainer elliptical (55.25" x 38" x 52.5") is constructed with commercial-grade engineering meant to stand the test of time. This machine features and easy-to-read, cord-free digital console that tracks your progress, while the machine itself offers a seamless, quiet workout.

What we like most about this machine is it offers the full-body workout of an elliptical, with zero impact for users of all levels.

A terrific choice for users with Arthritis or knee issues, this machine takes the pressure off your joints, while still providing the intensity of an elliptical workout. Judging by its 4.6-star review score, satisfied buyers agree.

Teeter Free Step Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical, $949 (reduced from $1,099)

Best under desk elliptical: Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical

Amazon

Getting your body moving doesn't have to mean buying a heavy piece of equipment. If your space doesn't allow for a full elliptical, or if you want to add a little movement to your workday (or TV time), an under desk elliptical gets your legs moving and your heart rate up.

Cubii offers a low-impact workout, with a built-in LCD display that tracks progress including strides taken and calories burned. Very little assembly and ease of storage earned this under desk elliptical 4.6 stars on Amazon.

Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical, $199 (reduced from $249)

