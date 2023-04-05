If you're a New York Yankees fan, there's lots to celebrate. Among other things, you can rest easy knowing that you are far from alone. (Far, far from it.) The bad news is that it, come game day, it can be hard to stand out when it comes to fan gear.

But we're here to help. Sure, we've rounded up the highest-quality, must-have basics that any true fan should have. But we've also gone beyond. (Does your watch reflect your Yankees pride? Well, it can now. And if you happen to like talking baseball during trips to the grocery store or even the farmers market, again, yes, we've got you.)

Now that the 2023 MLB season is in full swing, it's time to order your Yankees merch now. Whether you're a dedicated Bleachers Creature or just feel like sporting a fresh-looking Yankees fitted hat or shirt while strutting around New York City this MLB season, here's a few of our favorites from Fanatics.

Derek Jeter New York Yankees Mitchell & Ness Cooperstown Collection 1995 Batting Practice jersey

Fanatics

Show your appreciation and nostalgia for Mr. November with this New York Yankees Cooperstown Collection 1995 Batting Practice jersey, featuring a mesh design and Derek Jeter's number. And if you're the kind of person who just isn't a size medium, knock those sizing fears right out of the park. This body-friendly top is available in sizes S-5XL.

Derek Jeter New York Yankees Mitchell & Ness Cooperstown Collection 1995 Batting Practice jersey, $90

New York Yankees Nike home blank replica jersey

Fanatics

If you're not looking to play favorites when it comes to the Yankees, this home blank replica jersey has you covered. (You can use all that extra room for autographs from your favorite players. Just sayin'.)

With detailed New York Yankees graphics and a comfortable full-button front, this piece makes a great go-to shirt or layer for game day. Available in sizes M-4XL.

New York Yankees Nike home blank replica jersey (men's), $115

New York Yankess Nike home blank replica jersey (women's), $115

New York Yankees Fanatics Branded Second Wind T-shirt

Fanatics

Hoping to stand out a little more?

This simple Yankees shirt features distressed New York Yankees graphics for some unexpected, vintage vibes. Available in sizes S-5XL.

New York Yankees Fanatics Branded Second Wind T-shirt, $28

New York Yankees New Era 2023 Jackie Robinson Day 59Fifty fitted hat

Fanatics

Do you already have a ton of Yankees caps? Bet you don't have this one.

Celebrate Jackie Robinson's incredible impact with this fitted hat from New Era, featuring the New York Yankees logo in raised embroidery and commemorative Jackie Robinson Day graphics on the side.

New York Yankees New Era 2023 Jackie Robinson Day 59Fifty fitted hat, $44

New York Yankees '47 Panama Pail bucket hat

Fanatics

Or maybe you just have way too many caps. That's OK -- you still need a Yankees hat you can take to the beach, a fishing trip or a hike. This breathable wide brim bucket hat works great for showing off your team alliances during a sunny day at the beach or, yes, sure, in the stands at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees '47 Panama Pail bucket hat, $40

New York Yankees Dooney & Bourke Pebble Lexington purse: $175

Fanatics

This shopper purse from Dooney & Bourke serves as a subtle nod to the Yankees and is great for a fan on the go. It's stylish enough to travel way beyond the bleachers, from grocery shopping trips to a spring brunch.

New York Yankees Dooney & Bourke Pebble Lexington purse, $230 (reduced from $250)

New York Yankees logo thirst hydration water bottle (32 oz)

Fanatics

Yeti who?

Stay hydrated on game day and beyond with this classic drinking spout water bottle featuring the Yankees logo.

New York Yankees logo thirst hydration water bottle (32 oz), $40

New York Yankees HD Apple Watch band

Fanatics

Want to rep your Yankee pride every day in a more subtle way? This Yankee Apple Watch band is perfect for the fan who wants to track their steps and show team spirit all at once. It's a great way to separate your true fan cred apart from bandwagon fans.

New York Yankees HD Apple Watch band, $40

