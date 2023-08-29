Amazon

Lately it seems like everybody is a Kansas City Chiefs fan. After winning two Super Bowls in three years, the Chiefs Kingdom has never been bigger (or louder). While there may be some new fans jumping on the Pat Mahomes/Travis Kelce bandwagon, what makes the crowd inside Arrowhead Stadium so special (and everyone cheering from home) is that all fans are welcome.

It's a great time to put on some red and gold and root for one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. There's never been more Kansas City Chiefs gifts and gear to give to friends, family or yourself -- especially yourself.

Best gifts for Kansas City Chiefs fans

We like a Pat Mahomes or Travis Kelce jersey as much as the next fan, but we also love unique Chiefs fan gear, even Chiefs gifts used outside the stadium.

Here's a quick look at the Kansas City Chiefs gifts featured in this article. We chose gifts that are high-quality from trusted brands such as Nike, Foco and Timex. Our suggestions include stadium wear, but also expand to gifts and gear one can wear or use everyday, not necessarily just on game day. We looked for products with a four-star rating and above. Note -- we only suggest products from trusted retailers who value customer service and quality.

Men's gifts:

Best Kansas City Chiefs T-Shirt: Junk Food Clothing

Best Kansas City Chiefs hoodie: Nike

Best Kansas City Chiefs watch: Timex

Women's gifts:

Best Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt: Junk Food Clothing

Best Kansas City Chiefs hoodie: Nike

Best Kansas City Chiefs watch: Timex

Unisex gifts:

Fans can always count on Junk Food Clothing for top-quality fan gear that marries die-hard fandom with pop culture -- with a side of incredibly soft fabric. We love this soft tee for fellas. But truth be told, it's a gender neutral cut for anyone.

Top features of Junk Food Kansas City Chiefs crew neck t-shirt:

It features a loose, modern fit.

It's made from soft, high-quality fabric.

It has big, bold team graphics.

Just because you won't be on the field at Arrowhead, doesn't mean you can't suit up like an athlete. We love the Nike Sideline Jacket. It's mesh-lined hood and mesh gussets at the neck provide extra breathability, which comes in handy when the games heat up and rooting for your team feels like a workout.

We chose this Nike pullover over other Chiefs gear, not only because we trust Nike quality (and style), but because this piece features a woven hood and body with knit sleeves, creating a more tapered fit than the average fan gear.

Top features of the Nike Sideline Jacket:

It offers a tapered fit.

Its mesh-lined hoodie and gussets create breathability.

It has a functional quarter-zip design.

Jerseys, tees and hoodies are one thing, but a Kansas City Chiefs logo watch is the ultimate fan flex. We trust Timex for quality and styling just about as much as we trust Mahomes to throw a pass that leaves us floored.

Top features of Timex Kansas City Chiefs 40mm watch:

The strap is adjustable up to 20mm.

It's water resistant up to 50mm, though not suited for diving or snorkeling.

It features luminant hands.

Its 40mm resin case is made with scratch-resistant acrylic

Junk Food Kansas City Chiefs Classic Crew Neck

Hey, Chiefs Kingdom. What will surely become your go-to tee, game day or not, is the Junk Food Clothing Gridiron tee. We love the two-tone graphic on the front and white stripes on the sleeves. This sporty top will surely make you the envy of every Chiefs fan whose path you cross.

Top features of the Junk Food Clothing Gridiron Tee:

It's made with ultra-soft fabric.

It has a relaxed, loose fit that can suit a variety of body types.

Its bold graphics and stripes on the sleeves create a fresh take on a team T-shirt.

Nike does it again with its Asymmetrical women's hoodie. This hoodie made the top of our wish list because it's constructed for added comfort and a wider range of motion, a feature most women's fan gear doesn't allow.

Top feature of the Nike Asymmetrical women's hoodie:

It has two front pockets.

Its stylish off-center zipper extends the full length of the hoodie for comfort and easy access.

Its raglan sleeves offer a wider range of motion and added comfort.

In addition to the terrific sale price, $54 (reduced from $65), we're big fans of the Timex NFL Kansas City Chiefs Athena watch because it looks so good. The silver-tone 40mm brass case is made with scratch-resistant mineral glass crystal, which should give you confidence this watch will last about as long as Pat Mahomes' career in Kansas City (that's a very long time).

An added bonus: this watch is water resistant to 30m, which means those rain games won't steal your watch's thunder.

Top features of the Timex NFL Kansas City Chiefs Athena watch:

Its adjustable 20mm watch strap fits up to a 7.5-inch wrist circumference.

This watch is water resistant up to 30 meters, though not suited for snorkeling or scuba diving.

The Indiglo watch dial lights up.

The watch face features a bold, bright team logo.

Team Golf Kansas City Chiefs Golf Balls

Save 15% on these Team Golf Kansas City Chiefs golf balls, now $34 per dozen (reduced from $45). These regulation-size golf balls make an excellent gift for the Chiefs fan in your life who believes they're the Travis Kelce of golf. The largest supplier of NFL-licensed golf gear in the country, Team Golf offers quality fan products you can count on.

Top features of the Team Golf Kansas City Chiefs golf balls:

These golf balls are regulation size.

They feature a painted team logo that won't wear off.

This officially licensed Chiefs logo backpack (‎14 x 10 x 4 inches), comes from Foco -- one of our favorite brands for top-quality fan gear. This backpack features two zip pockets to help you stay organized and two side mesh pockets for water bottles or accessories.

Top features of the Foco Kansas City Chiefs logo backpack:

It features two zip pockets and an internal lap top sleeve for organization.

It offers adjustable padded shoulder straps for comfort and flexibility.

It's a great lightweight backpack.



Whether you take your Simple Modern Kansas City Chiefs water bottle to the gym, to work or for a walk in the neighborhood, staying hydrated has never more fun. Simple Modern offers a high-quality, highly durable, double-wall insulated water bottle that keeps beverages cool for hours. This BPA-free water bottle also comes with BPA-free clear lid and two straws, which are dishwasher safe, by the way, when put on the top rack.

Top features of the Simple Modern Kansas City Chiefs water bottle:

It has double-wall insulation to keep beverages cool for hours.

The lid is BPA-free and leak proof.

It's made from high-quality stainless steel.

It offers a 30-ounce capacity.

This machine-washable scarf (60" x 7.5") was actually designed to look like a Chiefs jersey, down the V-neck collar. This scarf's V-neck features a small zip pocket for easy, convenient storage. This scarf features cozy fleece backing for a soft, comfortable feel.

Top features of Little Earth Chiefs Hero jersey scarf:

The scarf is made from an official V-neck jersey.

It features NFL and team logos and branding.

It has cozy fleece lining that can keep your neck warm.

It's machine washable.

