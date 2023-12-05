Beats/Apple

Whether you want Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 to pair with the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, or just need a reliable pair of sweat-proof earbuds that can pair with any phone or smartwatch you use, retailers have dropped the prices on some of the best gym headphones during the holiday shopping season. This week, you can shop incredible deals on premium brands like Apple, Beats and Sony, which are available for some of the lowest prices we've seen in a long time.

Best headphone deals you can get before Christmas

We found tons of great deals at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy on our favorite brands, from the best Apple AirPods deals to the deep discounts on the latest Sony earbuds.

Get 23% off the Apple AirPods (second generation)

Amazon

Featuring up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case and crystal clear audio, these are the best Apple AirPods you can get under $100. The second generation AirPods are easy to set up and make it easy to switch between devices. Plus, they boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can stand up to a sweaty workout.

Amazon dropped the price of the second generation AirPods to just $99 (reduced from $129).

Get the Dolby Atmos in an earbud: Jabra Elite 10 ($50 off)

Best Buy

Jabra's ComfortFit technology includes a semi-open design and oval gel tips that sculpt to your ear shape so you can enjoy premium sound without the feeling of having your ears plugged. They're rated IP57 water and dust resistant, making them perfect for both indoor and outdoor workouts.

But the coolest feature has to be the Dolby Atmos capabilities. Using head tracking technology and powerful 10 mm speakers, these earbuds can create an immersive spatial sound that makes your music feel like an in-person concert and your movies feel like you're right in the middle of the action.

Get the Jabra Elite 10 earbuds at Best Buy for just $200 (reduced from $250).

Unrivaled noise-cancellation technology for 20% off: Sony WF-1000XM5

Walmart

Few other earbuds on the market come close to the Sony WF-1000XM5. The newest generation of Sony's premium earbuds add AI-powered noise cancelation that uses three mics on each earbud and machine learning to isolate background noises and cancel them out.

It also adds bone conduction sensors so that it can better isolate the user's voice from background chatter for crystal-clear calls and IPX4 water resistance to protect them through sweaty workouts.

The top-of-the-line headphones are on sale at Walmart for just $240 (reduced from $298). That's even cheaper than the previous generation Sony WF-1000XM4 ($278 on Amazon) so you can save money and get the latest and greatest from Sony.

Save 10% on sweat-proof earbuds with immersive audio: Beats Fit Pro

Amazon

Beats Fit Pro noise-cancelling wireless earbuds feature three distinct listening modes: active noise cancelling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ. Each offers powerful balanced sound. These sweat- and water-resistant earbuds deliver up to 6 hours of listening time and up to 24 hours combined listening time with the wireless pocket-sized charging case.

In addition to Beats signature sound, these earbuds are made for comfort -- the secure-fit wingtips are flexible.

You can get these 4.5-star rated earbuds on Amazon for just $179 (reduced from $200) during the holiday shopping season.

Why we like Beats Fit Pro:

Choose from active noise cancelation, transparency mode or adaptive EQ depending on where you're working out.

The IPX4 rating makes these earbuds sweat-resistant.

Spatial audio creates an immersive, surround-sound-like experience with compatible audio.

Get studio-quality audio for 46% off: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are close to the top-of-the-line in terms of earbud audio quality. With dynamic two-way woofers and tweeters in each bud and 24-bit audio depth, you get crystal clear, undistorted sound across high, mid and low frequencies. No matter what kind of music fuels you, you'll hear it in all its richness and dimension with these buds.

Plus, you get active noise cancelation to tune out distractions so all you hear is that crisp, clear audio for a surround sound experience that completely immerses you in your music.

Regularly listed at $230, Amazon is selling these 4.6-star rated earbuds for just $125.

Why we like Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2:

The separate woofer and tweeter deliver better audio across all frequencies.

The 24-bit audio depth gives you studio-quality clarity.

The battery lasts up to eight hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

Intelligent active noise cancelation automatically adjusts to let you hear your conversation when it detects your voice.

IPX7 water resistance can withstand even the sweatiest workouts or rainy runs.

Enjoy high-fidelity audio for under $100: Treblab Z2

Amazon

For those who want a level of rich, immersive audio that even top-of-the-line earbuds will never match, you need a pair of over-ear headphones. These can pack in larger audio drivers for more faithful sound reproduction.

These Treblab Z2 wireless headphones deliver that high-definition audio quality with 40 mm drivers in a water-resistant design rated at IPX4. That means you can't fully submerge them in water but they'll hold up well as you work up a sweat at the gym.

In terms of audio quality, these Bluetooth headphones use an aptX codec to transfer audio from your phone to the speakers with minimal decompression. So you get the rich bass and crisp treble of your music with minimal distortion or static. The active noise cancelation also helps cut out even more ambient noise so all you hear is your favorite workout playlist.

These over-ear workout headphones have earned over 4,200 5-star ratings on Amazon. You can grab a pair of your own for just $90 (reduced from $120).

Why we like Treblab Z2:

The large 40 mm drivers offer balanced sound across bass, mid-range and treble.

Get up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge.

These headphones are IPX4 water resistant.

The lightweight, swivel ear cups provide a comfortable, no-slip fit that doesn't feel tight or heavy.

An AUX cable is included so users can get even better sound quality by plugging directly into the source.

Shop more holiday headphone deals

Related content on CBS Sports