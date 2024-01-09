Hoka

Famous for its iconic thick, cushy soles, Hoka shoes rival Nike as some of the most comfortable shoes you can wear on a run. But the ever-expanding lineup can be confusing to sort through -- especially if you're new to running.

To help you make the best choice, we've rounded up our favorite Hoka shoes for every kind of runner from a daily trainer for casual running or recovery runs to a rugged trail running shoe that will carry you through miles of mud, gravel and hills.

Best daily trainer: Hoka Clifton 9

The Hoka Clifton 9 is one of the most balanced Hoka running shoes to date, featuring a more neutral footbed and enough cushion to keep you comfortable on both long and short runs. The newest model in the Clifton lineup also boasts a lighter weight, more responsive midsole so you can go the distance without feeling like your shoes are weighing you down.

Flex grooves on the outsole and a wider toe box give your foot the flexibility and room to move naturally through your stride. Combine that with the extra cushion and the Clifton 9 is one of the best running shoes to use as your daily trainer for running on roads or treadmills.

The plush yet balanced shoe costs $145 for a pair at Hoka.

The previous generation Hoka Clifton 8, one of our readers' favorite Hoka shoes, is on sale right now. So if you're looking for a similar design and feel as the Clifton 9 at a lower price point, you can get the Clifton 8 starting at just $112 for both women's and men's sizes.

Top features of the Hoka Clifton 9:

The balance of comfort and responsiveness makes this a great go-to shoe for everyday runs or recovery runs.

A 5-millimeter heel to toe drop provides cushy support for dynamic movements but is still low enough to get good contact with the road.

The wider toe box gives room for your toes to spread during toe-offs.

A plush heel minimizes friction on your ankle.

Best running shoe for marathons: Hoka Mach X

The Mach X is Hoka's super shoe. Combining bouncy foam with a springy Pebax plate, it's designed to give you that extra oomph in each step that will propel you to your next PR.

The Pebax plate acts like a kind of lever propelling your foot up and forward. It's similar to a carbon plate -- the stiff plate embedded in the midsole of popular racing shoes like the now sold-out Nike Alphafly 3 that Kelvin Kiptum wore when he set the new world record in the Chicago Marathon.

The difference: Pebax is made out of a plastic polymer material that's meant to offer the same springy boost as a carbon plate, but at a slightly lighter weight. It also packs a layer of responsive, lightweight PEBA foam for even more bounce.

While these details make this running shoe great for races and tempo runs, it's that signature Hoka cushioning that will keep your feet comfortable even on longer runs. This makes the Hoka Mach X one of the best choices for running a marathon.

While super shoes are typically priced above $200, the Hoka Mach X are available for just $180.

Top features of the Hoka Mach X:

The lightweight Pebax plate and responsive foam make it easy to build up speed during races or tempo runs.

Soft cushioning keeps your feet comfortable even on longer runs and marathons.

The Hoka Mach X is one of the most affordable super shoes on the market.

Best trail running shoe: Hoka Challenger 7 GTX

If you're looking for a dedicated trail running shoe that provides maximum protection without being too stiff or heavy, the Hoka Challenger 7 GTX is a great pick. The plush trail running shoe features a breathable mesh upper with Gore-Tex invisible fit liner that keeps water out while adding a bit of extra structure and protection for your foot.

Trail runners will especially love the tall stack of plush cushion that can absorb the impact of even the most gravely or rocky trails.

On the outside, a series of smaller, more tightly spaced lugs work alongside a perimeter of larger lugs to offer the best possible grip on muddy or uneven terrain. So you'll be able to plant your foot with confidence and build up speed in just about any conditions.

Get a pair of these rugged trail running shoes for $160 at Hoka.

Top features of the Hoka Challenger 7 GTX:

Thick cushioning keeps your foot comfortable and protected on trail runs.

The newly redesigned lug pattern provides great traction in any trail conditions.

Gor-Tex lining makes these shoes waterproof so you can run in rain, snow or mud.

