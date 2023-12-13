Hoka

There are tons of great deals on Hoka shoes that you can shop this week. We scoured all the big holiday sales and curated this list of the best Hoka deals on shoes that still arrive by Christmas.

Famous for its iconic thick, cushy soles -- and for appearing on the feet of Britney Spears -- Hoka shoes rival Nike as some of the most comfortable shoes you could wear for running, walking, hiking or whatever else you do. Whether you've never tried a pair of the thick-soled shoes or you're already a devoted Hoka fan, now is the best time to grab a new pair of running shoes.

The best Hoka clearance deals to shop this week

Hoka and other retailers are offering some of the biggest clearance deals we've seen all year on our favorite Hoka shoe models. Pick up a pair for yourself or get them as a gift for the runners on your Christmas shopping list this year.

Our favorite Hoka clearance deal: Hoka Clifton 8 ($28 off)

Hoka

One of the most balanced Hoka shoes, the Clifton 8 features the signature Hoka cushioning but with a lighter, more responsive midsole so you get a bit more lift on every step. The extended heel crash pad provides added shock absorption without added weight.

Overall, it's not as bulky as some of the brand's other designs but still gives you the support and comfort you're looking for in a Hoka. For runners, it's a solid daily trainer with just enough traction for the occasional off-road run.

The versatile and balanced shoe is on sale at Hoka. Both women's and men's sizes start at $112 (reduced from $140).

Shop more Hoka deals on daily trainers

The Clifton 8 isn't the only daily trainer on sale right now. Here are some more great deals we found on our favorite everyday Hoka shoes.

A carbon-plated road racing shoe: Hoka Carbon X 3 ($80 off)

Hoka

One of the latest innovations in running shoe technology, carbon plates embedded in the midsole provide unparalleled responsiveness as you run. It's like springing off of a launch pad with each step. These Hoka Carbon X3 deliver that propulsive technology inside the signature cushioned midsole so you get maximum speed and maximum support in the same shoe.

That combination makes them one of the best shoes for running a marathon. The cushion and support keep your feet comfortable as you log double-digit miles, while the carbon fiber plate and responsive foam help you achieve your best finish time.

Regularly priced at $200, you can get the innovative racing shoe on sale at Hoka right now. Both men's sizes and women's sizes start at $120.

Shop more road racing shoe deals at Hoka:

Whether you're gearing up to run a marathon or you just have a need for speed, here are some more great road racing shoes on sale at Hoka.

A stable trail runner: Hoka Challenger ATR 6 (23% off)

REI

The Hoka Challenger ATR 6 features a breathable upper, impact-absorbing midsole and grippy rubber traction for a stable stride on any terrain. It's got the shock absorption and stability you need to navigate rocky or gravel trails without being too stiff or clunky to build up speed on a road. So if you need a pair of running shoes that can carry you from dirt roads to asphalt to gravel without flinching, these are it.

Get a pair at REI for just $108 (reduced from $140). Both men's and women's sizes are on sale right now.

Shop more Hoka deals on trail runners and hiking shoes

We found even more great deals on Hoka trail running shoes this week.